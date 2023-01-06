Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Samsung reveals launch event for what could be the Galaxy A54
The phone will be available in black, burgundy, and green. Samsung confirmed a launch event for a Galaxy A-series phone on its website in India. The details on the website suggest it’s the Galaxy A54. The launch event is scheduled for January 18th. It was just last week, during...
Android Authority
Microsoft pivots to foldable screens, ditches its initial Surface Duo 3 plans
Sources claim Microsoft is also working on a mainstream phone. Microsoft is reportedly changing its plans for the Surface Duo 3. The Surface Duo 3 will supposedly use a foldable screen instead of sticking with its original dual-screen design. Microsoft may also be working on a new “mainstream” slab-style phone....
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch: Which should you buy?
Can the Pixel Watch knock Samsung's Galaxy Watch line off its Wear OS perch?. Samsung has a healthy head start with Wear OS 3 thanks to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. But now there’s another contender from the OS maker itself. After years of speculation, the Google Pixel Watch is finally official.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👎 Samsung dropping the Plus model?
Samsung might be rethinking the Galaxy S24 lineup, Microsoft adopts real foldables, and an AI that can copy any voice. ✂️ Happy Wednesday! I got my biannual haircut this week, and once again the hairdresser scolded me for not cutting it more often. I would have tried to explain my social anxiety, but, you know… 🤷
Android Authority
First OnePlus Nord 3 details suggest device on track for June/July launch
The OnePlus Nord 3 is already under testing, claims a new report. The phone is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2023. OnePlus last revealed a standalone numbered Nord device — the OnePlus Nord 2 — in 2021. Needless to say, it’s long overdue for an update. We saw the Nord 2T launch last year, but it was merely an iterative update to the Nord 2, as is the case with other “T” models in the OnePlus family. Now it seems OnePlus is finally ready to launch a full-fledged successor to the powerful Nord 2 in the form of the OnePlus Nord 3.
Android Authority
Samsung reveals Galaxy Unpacked date for the Galaxy S23 series
The event is expected to also double as the launch date for the Galaxy S23. This year’s Galaxy Unpacked event will be on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET. The event will happen live in person in San Francisco, but will also be live-streamed on all of Samsung’s usual channels.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy phones get 'Matter Easy Pair' for quick smart home setups
A pop-up should appear when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung has enabled Matter Easy Pair on Galaxy Phones via its Nearby Device Scanning app. Galaxy users will now see a pop-up when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung is updating its Nearby Device Scanning feature with the ability to...
Android Authority
Samsung could skip the Galaxy S24 Plus in 2024
It's believed that the S22 Plus accounted for less than 20% of shipments in 2022. Samsung could reportedly skip the Galaxy S24 Plus model in 2024. It’s believed that the Galaxy S22 Plus only accounted for 17% of shipments in 2022. Samsung has offered three Galaxy S flagships for...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Samsung Galaxy A54 launch, new Pixel emoji
Plus your thoughts on the PSVR 2, Apple's plans to ditch Qualcomm, and Callisto Protocol credits controversy. 😎 Good morning and welcome to another Tuesday edition of the Daily Authority! Today we’ve got some exciting Samsung news, new emoji for Pixel phones, and your thoughts on the PSVR 2, among other top tech news of the day.
Android Authority
Google's Extension SDK brings new features to older versions of Android
This is Google's latest attempt at letting older Android versions run newer features. Google released the public version of its Extension Software Developer Kit. Extension SDK allows older versions of Android to use new features. Extension SDK is mostly aimed at developers. Google has been working on a way to...
Android Authority
Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch SE 2: Which should you buy?
Apple's new budget smartwatch gives the Series 8 a run for its money, provided you don't need a health monitor. The Apple Watch Ultra made headlines as the company’s latest, greatest, and priciest smartwatch to date. But not everyone has just shy of $1,000 to spend on a wearable. For buyers with tighter pockets and smaller wrists, the company announced the Series 8 and the new budget-orientated Apple Watch SE 2. But how do these two models stack up, what are their pros and cons, and which should you buy? We answer this and more in our Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch SE 2 comparison below.
Android Authority
Boost Mobile: Get 10GB of 5G data for just $5, a limited time offer
There’s never been a better time to make the swap to Boost Mobile!. Are you weary of overpriced, inflexible wireless plans with hidden fees and slow data speeds? Boost Mobile has an offer you can’t miss. For a limited time, new customers can get one month of 10GB...
Android Authority
Watch: Samsung drops first official Galaxy S23 teaser videos
Samsung has officially confirmed that more megapixels and better low-light photos are on the menu. Samsung has posted two teaser videos for the Galaxy S23 series. The clips point to more megapixels and better low-light photography. Samsung has finally confirmed a February 1 Unpacked event for its upcoming Galaxy S23...
Android Authority
How to check the battery health on a MacBook
Very simply put, a healthy battery on a MacBook is anything which is 80% or over. When we say 80%, we mean the battery’s ability to hold that amount of charge at one time. This is called the Maximum Capacity, and we’ll look in the next section at how to find that on your machine.
Android Authority
HTC Vive XR Elite hands-on: Is augmented reality the next big thing?
Here's what it was like to use the XR Elite at CES 2023. After a brief explosion around 2016, VR quickly faded into the background. It’s not that it went away, but some of the hype died down. This started to change beginning with the Meta Quest 2 launch in 2020. More recently, Sony announced its PSVR 2, and then there was Meta late last year with the new Quest Pro. Not one to be left out, HTC Vive XR Elite is here to take on the Quest Pro.
Android Authority
To buy, or not to buy? Here's what you said about the PSVR 2.
Our very own Andrew Grush spent some time with the highly anticipated Sony PlayStation VR 2 at CES 2023. He checked out everything that’s new with the headset and concluded that it perfects all the faults of the original PSVR. The difference in quality is immediately noticeable, eye-tracking tech is super responsive, haptic feedback ensures you feel everything that hits your head, and the embedded cameras ensure you no longer need an external one like the original headset.
Fired U.K. Twitter Staff Accuse Company of ‘Sham’ Redundancy Process
Former U.K. Twitter employees who were fired after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the company have mounted a legal challenge accusing the social media giant of subjecting them to “unlawful, unfair and completely unacceptable treatment” during the layoffs, according to the report. London law firm Winckworth Sherwood—which is representing 43 of the over 180 British Twitter staff fired in the company’s widespread cuts in November—accused Twitter of running a “sham redundancy process” in a letter sent to the company on Tuesday, according to the Financial Times. The letter warned that the fired workers planned to escalate their complaints to an employment tribunal if their concerns aren’t addressed.Read it at Financial Times
Benzinga
China Southern Airlines Might Use 737 MAX Flights During Upcoming Lunar New Year Holidays
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd's ZNH mobile app showed two Boeing Co BA 737 MAX flights scheduled for Friday, which, if completed, would be the first commercial services for the model by a Chinese airline since a March 2019 grounding. The scheduled flights are domestic journeys from the southern city...
Android Authority
How to use the Shortcuts app on your iPhone or iPad
Automate all possible tasks on your iOS device. If you’re a fan of automation and you hate doing repetitive tedious tasks, then Apple has an iOS solution for you. It’s called Shortcuts, and since iOS 13, it has come pre-installed with every iOS installation. Those that don’t have it (or who have uninstalled it) can get it from the App Store for free. So what is the Shortcuts app, and how do you use Shortcuts on an iPhone or iPad? This is the topic of today’s article.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You're intrigued by a RISC-V Android phone
We're still a long way from a RISC-V Android phone, but surveyed readers are definitely keen to buy one. RISC-V is a rival computing architecture to Arm, and it’s been gaining steam over the last few years. However, it recently got a major boost when Google announced that Android will support this new architecture.
Comments / 0