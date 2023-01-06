ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gizmodo

Thousands Forced to Evacuate in California After Another Day of Severe Weather

Another round of stormy weather has rolled into California overnight and into this morning, creating dangerous conditions for counties along the central coast. The seaside community of Montecito is under evacuation orders as floodwaters and debris from fallen trees cover the streets, the Associated Press reported. Just up the coast, flooding in San Luis Obispo swept away a 5-year-old boy. Emergency responders had to call off the search for him because conditions were too dangerous for rescue workers, according to the AP.
NBC Bay Area

Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023

Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond. To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below. Observed Precipitation Totals. Jan. 1-9, 2023. Click or tap on...
KTVU FOX 2

In pictures: Destruction from storms lashing Bay Area

Felton Grove residents bracing for the next round of storms after destructive flooding. On Monday night, it's the calm before the next storm. Those who spoke with KTVU remember the Felton Grove floods of 1982 and 1998. They say they haven’t experienced anything like this since then, and unfortunately this time, they don’t know if or when the flooding will be over.
OAKLAND, CA
natureworldnews.com

Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area

Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: CA: STORM-SANTA CRUZ TREE FALLS ON HIGHWAY (ON CAM)

Heavy rains and mudslide bring down tree in the Santa Cruz Mountains. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
NBC Bay Area

Floodwaters Recede in Southern Santa Clara County

There was no shortage of floodwaters in southern Santa Clara County Tuesday following the recent deluge, but the water was receding. For the first time in years, spillover from the Uvas Reservoir turned part of Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy into a river. "Crazy," Maria Ortega said. "This is my...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

