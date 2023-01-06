Read full article on original website
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
Gizmodo
Thousands Forced to Evacuate in California After Another Day of Severe Weather
Another round of stormy weather has rolled into California overnight and into this morning, creating dangerous conditions for counties along the central coast. The seaside community of Montecito is under evacuation orders as floodwaters and debris from fallen trees cover the streets, the Associated Press reported. Just up the coast, flooding in San Luis Obispo swept away a 5-year-old boy. Emergency responders had to call off the search for him because conditions were too dangerous for rescue workers, according to the AP.
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
SFist
Here's a Satellite Image of the Storm Currently Battering Northern California
The storm bringing with it heavy rain, high winds, and thunderstorm cells can be seen as a distinct cyclone off the coast of Oregon and Northern California — and it's not through with us yet. The National Weather Service's Bay Area bureau has spent the morning issuing Special Weather...
NBC Bay Area
Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023
Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond. To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below. Observed Precipitation Totals. Jan. 1-9, 2023. Click or tap on...
KTVU FOX 2
In pictures: Destruction from storms lashing Bay Area
Felton Grove residents bracing for the next round of storms after destructive flooding. On Monday night, it's the calm before the next storm. Those who spoke with KTVU remember the Felton Grove floods of 1982 and 1998. They say they haven’t experienced anything like this since then, and unfortunately this time, they don’t know if or when the flooding will be over.
natureworldnews.com
Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area
Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
koamnewsnow.com
CA: MASSIVE STORMS BRING FLOODING, HURRICANE FORCE WINDS
Massive California storms bring flooding, hurricane force winds. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Huge chunks of Santa Cruz sidewalk fall into ocean after California storm
The National Guard was deployed to assist the city.
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
In just two weeks, the state's drought situation saw notable improvement.
5-Year-Old Swept Away In California Floodwaters Amid Powerful Storm
Authorities found his shoe after searching for seven hours.
Dramatic time-lapse videos show floodwaters turn roads into rivers from atmospheric river slamming California
Areas such as Santa Cruz, San Lorenzo in the San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Barbara are once again being walloped as more heavy rain falls onto an already-drenched region of Northern and Central California.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2.7-magnitude quake rattles San Francisco Bay Area in California, seismologists say
A late-night 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook the San Francisco Bay Area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 4-mile deep quake hit 2 miles from San Leandro at 10:59 pm. on Monday, Jan. 9, according to the USGS. Hundreds of people from as far as Concord and San Francisco reported...
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: STORM-SANTA CRUZ TREE FALLS ON HIGHWAY (ON CAM)
Heavy rains and mudslide bring down tree in the Santa Cruz Mountains. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: 32K UNDER EVACUATION ORDER, MORE EXPECTED TOMORROW
Cleanup is underway in California communities impacted by atmospheric rivers hitting the West Coast. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
NBC Bay Area
Floodwaters Recede in Southern Santa Clara County
There was no shortage of floodwaters in southern Santa Clara County Tuesday following the recent deluge, but the water was receding. For the first time in years, spillover from the Uvas Reservoir turned part of Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy into a river. "Crazy," Maria Ortega said. "This is my...
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
Atmospheric river hammers California with life-threatening flooding, water rescues and evacuations underway
A dire situation unfolded in California Monday as another powerful atmospheric river storm brought torrential rain to the state and led to life-threatening flash flooding, prompting officials to issue evacuation warnings in several communities.
