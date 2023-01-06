The Los Angeles Rams factor into the NFC playoff race in an unexpected way, and their social media account is making the most of the attention.

The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in their season finale, with the Seahawks aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. If the Rams beat them, however, the door remains open for the Detroit Lions, as their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers would turn into a win-and-in scenario.

That has led to a lot of Lions fans reminding the Rams what is at stake, which their Twitter account acknowledged on Friday.

The Rams are 5-11 this season and have been gutted by injuries down the stretch, so this may be an uphill battle from Detroit’s perspective. Plus, their first-round pick, which may fall in the top five, is already headed to the Lions through the Matthew Stafford trade, so they have already done Detroit a favor in that sense.

The Lions have their own motivations against the Packers. If the Rams cannot handle business, however, Detroit will just be playing for pride.

The post Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .