Read full article on original website
Related
Teen emergency lands plane carrying his family: ‘My grandma was crying’
Brock Peters, 18, was flying his family to breakfast in California when he had to put his blossoming skills as a pilot to the ultimate test.Mr Peters was piloting a single-engine plane over a mountain pass on Monday morning when he heard a concerning noise from the engine, according to KTLA.The teen told CBS Los Angeles on Tuesday that he and his family were "coming through the pass and I hear a ‘boom’ and then I lose all my engine power."Without power to the engines, he knew the safest thing for him to do would be to make an emergency...
Couple traveled with 8-year-old daughter’s body in trailer ‘to spend more time with her’ 3 months after death
A couple traveled across state lines with the body of their 8-year-old daughter in a U-Haul trailer three months after the girl died because they “wanted to spend more time with her,” cops said. Mandie Miller, 33, and Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, were arrested in Mitchell, South Dakota Wednesday when cops learned the pair was towing the girl’s body from Washington State to the Pine Ridge Native American reservation in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. Miller told investigators that her adoptive daughter had died on Sept 10 — which conflicted with Kurmoyarov’s account. He said the child died in...
Woman Who Vanished in Shark Attack While Snorkeling with Husband Was 'Following Dreams' on Hawaii Trip
The woman who disappeared while snorkeling with her husband in Hawaii earlier this month, which officials have concluded was a "tragic accident" caused by a shark attack, spoke about how she was "following" her dreams just days before tragedy struck. Kristine Allen, a massage therapist and life coach from Bellingham,...
Hawaiian Airlines passenger says her mom 'flew up and hit the ceiling' when the plane encountered 'severe turbulence' that left 36 people injured
A Hawaiian Airlines executive said the plane hit a "rare" air pocket that caused the turbulence, which left passengers bleeding and one unconscious.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
3 parents dead after falling into frozen Arizona lake while trying "to get some pictures out on the ice"
A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed...
parentingisnteasy.co
Newborn twins incredible bond is captured on camera after birth when they “check-in” on each other
Twins are different from other siblings since they literally grow together from day one of inception. They come into the world together. Once outside the room, they continue developing their beautiful bond, even to the point where one will act just like the other. According to some, this bond will...
A Very Private Man Died & Left Behind An $11 Million Fortune To His 119 Distant Relatives That He Had Never Met
In December 2016, a man, Mr. Joseph Richard Stancak, passed away, leaving behind an $11 million fortune. It is reportedly the largest unclaimed property return in US history. Mr. Stancak died at age 87, preferring a quiet life mirroring his humble beginnings. [ii]
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths
Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
A brawl broke out between passengers on a luxury cruise ship after a woman fell overboard and died, video shows
Passengers on board a MSC Meraviglia luxury cruise ship fought with each other when they were temporarily stopped from disembarking.
blavity.com
19-Year-Old Delta Air Lines Employee Hit By A Truck At Full Speed While Working On Tarmac, Company Responds
While working on the tarmac of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, Delta Air Lines employee Camdyn Davis guided a plane to its gate when a lavatory servicing truck hit her. According to 11 Alive, the driver told police that he was looking at his tablet and was not paying attention while...
intheknow.com
Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth
A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
'The whole school loved him': 22-year-old Hawaii football player dies in construction accident
Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii. His high school football coach remembers him as a "gentle giant" and said, “everybody loved Sione, the whole school loved him, the administration, the faculty.” KHNL's Kyle Chinen reports.Jan. 1, 2023.
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff
The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida
Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
Sick details revealed after California doctor filmed women and nurses with secret camera in unisex bathroom
A DOCTOR will serve only a month behind bars after it was revealed that he secretly filmed women inside a bathroom at a medical clinic. Dr Vincent Tran, 52, pleaded guilty to five counts of filming women inside two unisex bathrooms at the Chula Vista Outpatient Center -Veterans Affairs Clinic - for months.
People
380K+
Followers
65K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1