Hawaii State

The Independent

Teen emergency lands plane carrying his family: ‘My grandma was crying’

Brock Peters, 18, was flying his family to breakfast in California when he had to put his blossoming skills as a pilot to the ultimate test.Mr Peters was piloting a single-engine plane over a mountain pass on Monday morning when he heard a concerning noise from the engine, according to KTLA.The teen told CBS Los Angeles on Tuesday that he and his family were "coming through the pass and I hear a ‘boom’ and then I lose all my engine power."Without power to the engines, he knew the safest thing for him to do would be to make an emergency...
New York Post

Couple traveled with 8-year-old daughter’s body in trailer ‘to spend more time with her’ 3 months after death

A couple traveled across state lines with the body of their 8-year-old daughter in a U-Haul trailer three months after the girl died because they “wanted to spend more time with her,” cops said. Mandie Miller, 33, and Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, were arrested in Mitchell, South Dakota Wednesday when cops learned the pair was towing the girl’s body from Washington State to the Pine Ridge Native American reservation in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. Miller told investigators that her adoptive daughter had died on Sept 10 — which conflicted with Kurmoyarov’s account. He said the child died in...
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
intheknow.com

Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth

A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
People

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
Evie M.

A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida

Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
