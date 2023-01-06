Brock Peters, 18, was flying his family to breakfast in California when he had to put his blossoming skills as a pilot to the ultimate test.Mr Peters was piloting a single-engine plane over a mountain pass on Monday morning when he heard a concerning noise from the engine, according to KTLA.The teen told CBS Los Angeles on Tuesday that he and his family were "coming through the pass and I hear a ‘boom’ and then I lose all my engine power."Without power to the engines, he knew the safest thing for him to do would be to make an emergency...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO