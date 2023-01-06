ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Richneck Elementary school staffer shot

By Natalie O'Neill
 4 days ago

A staff member at a Virginia elementary school was shot and injured Friday and police are investigating.

Richneck Elementary School in Newport News was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon as police rushed to the scene, a spokeswoman for the school told 13newsnow.com .

It wasn’t immediately clear how serious the employee’s injury was, said Newport News Public Schools rep Michelle Price.

A reunification site was set up for parents, and security teams were en route to the school around 2 p.m., she said.

A representative from the school didn’t immediately return The Post’s request for information Friday.

Other details were not immediately known.

This is a developing story

New York Post

Cops reveal Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner’s emotional question after shooting

The Virginia schoolteacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student last week asked about her students in the moments after the harrowing confrontation, police said Monday. “Do you know how my students are?” Abby Zwerner asked cops after being rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said. Drew lauded the 25-year-old, who teaches first grade at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. “Abigail is a trooper, she is a hero,” he said. Zwerner was critically wounded Friday when a 6-year-old student allegedly drew a 9mm handgun, pointed it at the teacher and fired. The bullet went through one...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

‘I’m shot, call 911’: Virginia teacher wounded by 6-year-old pupil made desperate plea for help

The Virginia teacher critically wounded by an armed 6-year-old student gasped, “I’m shot’’ and pleaded with those around her to get help before falling unconscious, according to a witness. see also Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner was shot by 6-year-old as she tried to confiscate gun “I’m shot, I’m shot, call 911,’’ urged ailing 25-year-old instructor, Abby Zwerner, according to Lawanda Rusk, who was at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News when the chilling incident occurred Friday afternoon. Rusk told local WHSV-TV she was at the school to pick up her two little grandsons just moments before the shooting and soon found herself next to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Abby Zwerner hailed a hero after being shot by 6-year-old student

A critically injured first-grade teacher intentionally shot by a 6-year-old student in the classroom is being hailed as a hero for warning other kids to flee to safety amidst the gunfire. Abby Zwerner, 25, was identified by FOX3 Now News as the teacher who was shot in the chest around 2 pm Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va. Zwerner, of nearby Williamsburg, Va., was rushed to Riverside Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in critical condition. There were no other reported injuries. Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez, whose own 6-year-old was also in the classroom during the shooting,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Voice

Victims Killed In Virginia Plane Crash ID'd

The two victims who perished in a plane crash over the weekend in Suffolk County have been identified as a pair of North Carolina men.Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, both of Edenton, died when the small passenger plane they were in crash landed on California Road around 12:…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TheDailyBeast

6-Year-Old in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary School, Cops Say

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said Saturday the teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student “is in stable condition and trending in a positive direction.” However, the teacher is still currently in the hospital, and the 6-year-old suspect was taken into custody by cops Friday afternoon, 13 News Now reported, citing local authorities. Cops confirmed a woman was shot at Richneck Elementary School and rushed to the hospital, but did not expand on what her injuries were or how the child accessed the gun. Police said at an evening press conference Friday that the shooting, which took place in a first-grade classroom, did not appear to be accidental. No students were injured in the incident. Mr Jones said the incident was “a red flag for the country.” “I do think that after this event, there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented,” he said. Read it at The Associated Press
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire damages dryer at Suffolk laundromat

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A fire to a laundromat at a North Main Street shopping center in Suffolk was contained to the dryer, and the business will stay open, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Monday. No one was injured. Fire crews worked quickly to control the fire at the...
SUFFOLK, VA
wfirnews.com

Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted

UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
ROANOKE, VA
