Richneck Elementary school staffer shot

A staff member at a Virginia elementary school was shot and injured Friday and police are investigating.

Richneck Elementary School in Newport News was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon as police rushed to the scene, a spokeswoman for the school told 13newsnow.com .

It wasn’t immediately clear how serious the employee’s injury was, said Newport News Public Schools rep Michelle Price.

A reunification site was set up for parents, and security teams were en route to the school around 2 p.m., she said.

A representative from the school didn’t immediately return The Post’s request for information Friday.

Other details were not immediately known.

This is a developing story