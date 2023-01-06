ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police: Man broke onto substation outside Vegas, set vehicle on fire

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4Woi_0k635fGD00

A man was arrested for breaking onto the site of a power facility and setting a vehicle on fire, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11:37 a.m. in the 10500 block of Highway 93.

"Employees advised that an unknown subject broke into the fenced facility and set a vehicle on fire next to a transformer, resulting in damages," an LVMPD spokesperson stated in a news release.

Counter Terrorism detectives were assigned to investigate and determine the unidentified subject was 34-year-old Mohammed Memarian. He was located in Boulder City on Thursday and taken into custody, police said.

Mesmerian was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and held on the following charges:

  • Committing an Act of Terrorism
  • 1st Degree Arson
  • 3rd Degree Arson
  • Destroy or Injure Real or Personal Property of Another
  • Escape by Felony Prisoner

"At this time, detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects," LVMPD stated.

Comments / 2

Max McAteer
4d ago

This will probably continue to happen Unfortunately. Simply because, BRANDON IS LETTONG PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, COME ROGHT ON IN THROUGH THE SOUTHERN BORDER.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car

UPDATE: A 27-year-old male was taken into custody in Henderson. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Ashleigh Louise Sigearo, was found inside the home around 5:35 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 17th St., near Fremont and Bruce streets, police said. Detectives found Sigearo […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Alleged Las Vegas serial killer accused of killing 3rd victim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing at least four unhoused people and killing two of them in September 2022 has been connected to an earlier stabbing death, Las Vegas police announced Monday. Christopher Martell, 33, is now accused of stabbing and killing 43-year-old Jeffrey Philip Pridgen on Feb. 15, 2022. Pridgen was […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
truecrimedaily

Former model sentenced for fatally beating 71-year-old doctor, leaving body in abandoned car

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A woman was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison in connection with the 2019 death of a psychiatrist whose body was found in an abandoned car. KLAS-TV reports a judge in Clark County handed Kelsey Turner the sentence Tuesday, Jan. 10, after she previously entered an Alford plea for second-degree murder for the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man shot, killed during argument in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed during an argument Friday night. According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a mobile home park near the 800 block of North Lamb Boulevard at about 11:58 p.m. Friday in response to multiple calls advising of a shooting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Kicks Driver Slams Into Parked Airplane On Freeway

After a small plane made an emergency landing with mechanical issues on a freeway in Nevada, several cars moved to another lane, but a Nissan driver managed to hit the stopped aircraft. The incident happened not far from Las Vegas, southbound on the US 95 near Red Rock Canyon, where we recently drove the McLaren Artura and Kia EV6 GT.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station

Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman dies one week after crash in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead a week after a crash in the west Las Vegas valley. The incident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way around 2:07 p.m. on Monday, January 2. According to the investigation, a 2009 Nissan Cube was traveling south...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy