Miguel Arias: “Our neighbors welcomed more than 3,000 homeless residents from across the city to be sheltered.”

Editor’s note: This is based on a transcript of Councilmember Nelson Esparza’s comments from his Jan. 5, 2023 swearing-in ceremony.

I want to thank my family and friends for their unconditional support and patience these past four years. The hours and personal sacrifices that are required to be made in order to do this job well are unclear until you are in the trenches.

I am grateful that my family and friends can see the huge needs of our community and that we all have our duty to do our part.

These past four years have been some of the most challenging times for so many in our city. The pandemic took the lives of thousands of our residents, and many more felt the economic toll.

Our own families experienced the COVID infections, the cost of inflation, joblessness, and many naysayers. Names were called, baseless chargers have been pressed, and yet through it all we stayed focused and kept moving forward for the betterment of our city.

We have several things to be proud of over the last four years.

1. We passed a citywide project labor agreement that gives local residents good-paying union jobs with benefits.

2. We hired more firefighters than any council in our city’s history.

3. We reformed the police department and made our police officers the highest-paid in the Central Valley.

4. We rebuilt our older neighborhoods with record investments.

5. We responded to a pandemic and led our city to one of the fastest recoveries in the nation, and sustained a record low unemployment rate.

6. We balanced budgets and grew our rainy day reserves.

7. We funded two healthcare clinics for the underserved.

8. We housed thousands of homeless residents, mostly in District 3.

This work doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It requires a strong network of external partners and district staff.

For that, I want to take a moment to thank my staff, the 33 interns and CBOs that served our district.

You helped us deliver:

▪ 150 public works projects in the oldest neighborhoods in our city.

▪ 100 community meetings.

▪ 80 COVID response events.

▪ 27 new housing projects.

▪ 3 new parks.

▪ 9 motels; five funded for permanent housing.

▪ Dozens of mobile food vendor carts.

▪ Largest solar farm in the city.

▪ Our neighbors welcomed more than 3,000 homeless residents from across the city to be sheltered in our district. Thank you to my residents for welcoming them.

▪ $2 billion of new investment for neighborhoods historically left behind.

Our office served our residents through all the ups and downs, threats and political strife.

Hard work, focus and dedication to fight for what is right are traits that are hard to ignore. We did not back down or waver when times were tough or ideas were challenged. We stayed true to our commitment to serve our residents.

I appreciate that so many voters recognized the hard work that was put into the last four years and overwhelmingly returned us to continue our work.

Looking ahead, there are still many challenges that must be resolved in order to uplift the lives of our residents.

▪ Further rebuilding District 3 neighborhoods,

▪ Fighting ideas that seek to dehumanize any of us,

▪ Protecting and serving the most vulnerable with dignity.

I look forward to tackling these issues with the help and support of my team, coworkers, family and friends while being grounded on who we are and who we serve.

I promise to continue to lead by remaining grounded and humbled by my immigrant roots, and the responsibility to ensure that the door of opportunity my family walked through remains open for generations to come.

As we begin the work of the next four years, let us aspire to measure and reflect on our public service to our city as defined by Nelson Mandela.

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”