Annalisa Perea: “Every single person should walk out their front door and believe that THEY live in the most beautiful neighborhood.”

Editor’s note: This is based on a transcript of Councilmember Nelson Esparza’s comments from her Jan. 5, 2023 swearing-in ceremony.

I’d like to start by thanking my parents for wearing me in today. They both inspired me to make a lifelong commitment to doing everything within my power to positively change the world we live in.

My mother taught me kindness, compassion, and selflessness.

My father encouraged me to be brave, fearless, and a critical thinker.

It’s these characteristics that I bring with me to serve the people of District 1.

I’d also like to thank my three brothers – Henry, Thomas and Ryan – as well as my sister in laws Yahaira and Ashley for being here today and for their unconditional support.

I’d like to shout out to my nieces and nephews – Ava, Sophia, Joaquín, and Santiago. It’s their generation and THEIR future that inspires me.

I would like to express my sincere thanks to the residents of District One who, through their votes, expressed their confidence in me and my abilities.

I’d also like to thank my predecessor, Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria. Thank you for setting the bar high and for your dedication to the residents of District 1 for these last 8 years. I appreciate your friendship and look forward to working with you in your new capacity.

Today is a monumental moment in my life.

I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring my background as a city and regional planner to positively transform our city …

–To ensuring our city is clean and safe, and that opportunities are accessible for everyone who wants to be a part of it.

– To having a community where diversity and inclusion is fundamental to who we are.

–To making Fresno a sustainable city … to showcase how a modern city can protect our environment and our natural resources … and still have a robust economy.

–To solving big, important challenges like affordable housing and homelessness to ensure that anyone who wants to live in our city CAn live in our city.

I’m committed to putting issues such as housing/homelessness, public transportation, small business entrepreneurship, and neighborhood infrastructure at the foundation of my focus for the next four years. Every single person in Fresno should walk out their front door and believe that THEY live in the most beautiful neighborhood in this city.

And, we all know that our city issues don’t stop at our city limits. So, I look forward to working closely with our Board of Supervisors to achieve shared goals by working collaboratively and to use our resources strategically to have the greatest impact on those we serve.

To our city workers who do their best each and every day to make sure our city functions at every level – thank you and I look forward to working side by side with you to improving our city.

To my colleagues and to the Mayor – I know that by working together, we can maximize our ability to better serve and reach incredible new heights for the people of Fresno..

There will be days where we won’t all agree; however, my hope is that we can disagree respectfully; in a way that keeps our community proud and keeps our shared visions and goals intact.

Let’s continue to make great strides for Fresno.

Thank you again to everyone that helped me get where I am today. I’m grateful for this opportunity and I do not take this responsibility lightly.

And last but certainly not least, I’d like to recognize the new faces of the District 1 team. I’m excited to be on this journey with you all and look forward to the work our team will accomplish.

Let’s get to work.