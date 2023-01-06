ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Annalisa Perea: “Every single person should walk out their front door and believe that THEY live in the most beautiful neighborhood.”

The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTqxQ_0k635ByX00

Editor’s note: This is based on a transcript of Councilmember Nelson Esparza’s comments from her Jan. 5, 2023 swearing-in ceremony.

I’d like to start by thanking my parents for wearing me in today. They both inspired me to make a lifelong commitment to doing everything within my power to positively change the world we live in.

My mother taught me kindness, compassion, and selflessness.

My father encouraged me to be brave, fearless, and a critical thinker.

It’s these characteristics that I bring with me to serve the people of District 1.

I’d also like to thank my three brothers – Henry, Thomas and Ryan – as well as my sister in laws Yahaira and Ashley for being here today and for their unconditional support.

I’d like to shout out to my nieces and nephews – Ava, Sophia, Joaquín, and Santiago. It’s their generation and THEIR future that inspires me.

I would like to express my sincere thanks to the residents of District One who, through their votes, expressed their confidence in me and my abilities.

I’d also like to thank my predecessor, Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria. Thank you for setting the bar high and for your dedication to the residents of District 1 for these last 8 years. I appreciate your friendship and look forward to working with you in your new capacity.

Today is a monumental moment in my life.

I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring my background as a city and regional planner to positively transform our city …

–To ensuring our city is clean and safe, and that opportunities are accessible for everyone who wants to be a part of it.

– To having a community where diversity and inclusion is fundamental to who we are.

–To making Fresno a sustainable city … to showcase how a modern city can protect our environment and our natural resources … and still have a robust economy.

–To solving big, important challenges like affordable housing and homelessness to ensure that anyone who wants to live in our city CAn live in our city.

I’m committed to putting issues such as housing/homelessness, public transportation, small business entrepreneurship, and neighborhood infrastructure at the foundation of my focus for the next four years. Every single person in Fresno should walk out their front door and believe that THEY live in the most beautiful neighborhood in this city.

And, we all know that our city issues don’t stop at our city limits. So, I look forward to working closely with our Board of Supervisors to achieve shared goals by working collaboratively and to use our resources strategically to have the greatest impact on those we serve.

To our city workers who do their best each and every day to make sure our city functions at every level – thank you and I look forward to working side by side with you to improving our city.

To my colleagues and to the Mayor – I know that by working together, we can maximize our ability to better serve and reach incredible new heights for the people of Fresno..

There will be days where we won’t all agree; however, my hope is that we can disagree respectfully; in a way that keeps our community proud and keeps our shared visions and goals intact.

Let’s continue to make great strides for Fresno.

Thank you again to everyone that helped me get where I am today. I’m grateful for this opportunity and I do not take this responsibility lightly.

And last but certainly not least, I’d like to recognize the new faces of the District 1 team. I’m excited to be on this journey with you all and look forward to the work our team will accomplish.

Let’s get to work.

Comments / 12

dufuss
4d ago

Your family has been in government control for what? Decades and that has never happened, in fact it’s been made worse under your families regime. How’s the city streets in your area? Aren’t your districts funds under your control for such things as road pavement? Like your personal budget? How’s the traffic lights in your district are they timed together? All improvements to air quality for children within your area? What about water? Does grass turn green or brown in your area? North side is extremely green?

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
GOSHEN, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
15K+
Followers
304
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy