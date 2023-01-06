ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Eagle

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops

Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
96.1 The Eagle

‘Flavortown, NY': Which Guy Fieri-Approved Restaurant is New York’s Best?

When it comes to the category of best restaurants in the United States, few are more well-versed in the field than Guy Fieri. The larger-than-life Food Network chef has been the host of the half-hour TV series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for *checks notes* a whopping 42 seasons, during which he has travelled the country to sample some of the best eats in each of the 50 states.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Driver Hits Bobcat Hanging From Highway Overpass in New York

Talk about a scary situation that could have been much worse. A driver hit a bobcat that was hanging from a highway overpass in New York. You think you had a bad day? That's the question Andrew Noble asked after smashing into the cat. "Bet you didn't have a hit a bobcat hanging off a bridge with your car kind of bad day."
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

The Food Network Is Wrong- Best Cheese Dish In New York Not In Upstate?

Who doesn't love cheese? The Food Network went on a quest to find the best cheese dish in every state. Honestly, New York they completely ignored Upstate. Let's review your favorite cheese dishes- Ooey gooey quesadillas, creamy bowls of macaroni and cheese, pizza piled high with extra cheese, and of course stringy mozzarella sticks to name a few. There are very few cravings that the cheese can’t satisfy.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!

These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
96.1 The Eagle

This Major Airline Has Introduced A Free Upgrade For New York Passengers

Great news for those who fly out of Syracuse, Albany, or Rochester New York. One major airline just changed the game. Starting in February of 2023, Delta will offer free Wi-Fi in partnership with T-Mobile to all customers on board most domestic mainline flights. The wifi won't be choppy, it'll be fast so you can text photos of Upstate New York right to your social media.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy