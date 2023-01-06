Read full article on original website
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
Ala. man allegedly fatally shot his wife before family member shot him in defense
FOLEY, Ala. (TCD) -- A man allegedly fatally shot his wife before another family member shot and killed him in defense. According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Jan. 7, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies received a call from a home on Greenway Drive regarding a domestic incident. The caller reportedly identified Scott Blackwell as the suspect and said he was "exhibiting strange behavior while armed with a pistol."
Two teens plead not guilty in connection with shootout at Mississippi Fairgrounds
Two teenagers who reportedly had festivalgoers running for cover during a shootout at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds last year pleaded not guilty on Monday. Calvin Berry, 16, and Leedrick Trim, 16, pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the shooting during the Mudbug Festival in May 2022 that injured five people.
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
33-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a 20-year sentence for robbery from a 2014 conviction out of Mobile County died on Saturday, Dec. 7, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Marcus Ritter was found unresponsive by corrections staff in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Deputies say fatal Foley shootings sparked over pending divorce
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Frustration over a pending divorce is what investigators said led to a pair of deadly shootings in Foley which left a wife and husband dead. Deputies said it happened late Saturday, January 7, 2023 when the husband fatally shot his wife before being shot himself by another family member.
Wilmer man sentenced to 92 months in prison for ‘providing contraband to a federal prisoner’ in Mississippi: DOJ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United States District Judge sentenced a Wilmer man to 92 months in prison for “conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and providing contraband to a federal prisoner,” according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, previously pled guilty to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man admitted shooting ex-girlfriend’s brother, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s brother and engaging in a shootout with police admitted to shooting the man but told police the victim was grabbing at him, an investigator testified Monday. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis determined prosecutors have enough...
Mobile police looking for information on seven unsolved homicides for 2022
2022 had fewer murders in Mobile. Mobile Police worked 41 criminal homicides compared to 51 in 2021.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police. Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.
Baldwin County Sheriff looking for Robertsdale man who led them on high-speed chase
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a Robertsdale man who led police on a “high-speed pursuit.” Officials said George Logan Tollison, 34, led deputies on a chase from Alabama into Escambia County, Fla. on Sunday. Deputies said Tollison had “no regard for the […]
utv44.com
Officer reports being fired at, Mobile Police investigating
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile police officer reported being shot at near the corner of Stanton Road and Bullen Street Tuesday night. It happened at about 8:40 p.m.; no words of any injuries so far, but police had k-9 units out and appeared to be searching for the people responsible.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man arrested after leading police on foot chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police pursuit around noon today resulted in the arrest of the 33-year-old man. The chase started on Cherokee Street near Bankhead Street after investigators say officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. That’s when the driver got out of the vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit that ended with his capture near Halls Mill Road and Rickarby Street.
VIDEO: Attempted burglary caught on camera at Karat Patch Jewelers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An attempted burglary at Karat Patch Jewelers was caught on surveillance video. WKRG News 5 obtained footage from an employee. Mobile Police said they were called to the store on Hillcrest Road at around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 in reference to a burglary alarm. Through an investigation, officers said […]
WPMI
Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
WALA-TV FOX10
Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter was defending himself, lawyer says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration was defending himself from gunfire, his lawyer said Friday. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, appeared virtually for a bond hearing. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ordered...
WAPT
Gas station shootout caught on camera
JACKSON, Miss. — A shootout at a Jackson gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video recorded New Year's Day at a gas station on Raymond Road, and Forest Hill Drive shows two men talking next to a red vehicle before one of the men pulls out a gun and starts shooting. The other man returns fire.
Family member shoots man after he shoots wife in Foley: Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a man and his wife were shot and killed Saturday night. According to officials, deputies were called to a home off Greenway Drive for a domestic incident. The caller said Scott Blackwell was acting strange and was armed with […]
Arrest in 2020 five-car crash where four people were ejected from a vehicle: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a 2020 five-car crash on University Boulevard where four people were ejected from a car. Travon D. Coleman, 23, was arrested after he was pulled over by officers at I-10 and Michigan Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Coleman […]
WPMI
Mobile police chase ends in a crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
