Wilmer, AL

truecrimedaily

Ala. man allegedly fatally shot his wife before family member shot him in defense

FOLEY, Ala. (TCD) -- A man allegedly fatally shot his wife before another family member shot and killed him in defense. According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Jan. 7, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies received a call from a home on Greenway Drive regarding a domestic incident. The caller reportedly identified Scott Blackwell as the suspect and said he was "exhibiting strange behavior while armed with a pistol."
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
FOLEY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

33-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a 20-year sentence for robbery from a 2014 conviction out of Mobile County died on Saturday, Dec. 7, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Marcus Ritter was found unresponsive by corrections staff in […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Deputies say fatal Foley shootings sparked over pending divorce

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Frustration over a pending divorce is what investigators said led to a pair of deadly shootings in Foley which left a wife and husband dead. Deputies said it happened late Saturday, January 7, 2023 when the husband fatally shot his wife before being shot himself by another family member.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Wilmer man sentenced to 92 months in prison for ‘providing contraband to a federal prisoner’ in Mississippi: DOJ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United States District Judge sentenced a Wilmer man to 92 months in prison for “conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and providing contraband to a federal prisoner,” according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, previously pled guilty to […]
WILMER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man admitted shooting ex-girlfriend’s brother, detective testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s brother and engaging in a shootout with police admitted to shooting the man but told police the victim was grabbing at him, an investigator testified Monday. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis determined prosecutors have enough...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police. Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Officer reports being fired at, Mobile Police investigating

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile police officer reported being shot at near the corner of Stanton Road and Bullen Street Tuesday night. It happened at about 8:40 p.m.; no words of any injuries so far, but police had k-9 units out and appeared to be searching for the people responsible.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man arrested after leading police on foot chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police pursuit around noon today resulted in the arrest of the 33-year-old man. The chase started on Cherokee Street near Bankhead Street after investigators say officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. That’s when the driver got out of the vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit that ended with his capture near Halls Mill Road and Rickarby Street.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Attempted burglary caught on camera at Karat Patch Jewelers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An attempted burglary at Karat Patch Jewelers was caught on surveillance video. WKRG News 5 obtained footage from an employee. Mobile Police said they were called to the store on Hillcrest Road at around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 in reference to a burglary alarm. Through an investigation, officers said […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
MOBILE, AL
WAPT

Gas station shootout caught on camera

JACKSON, Miss. — A shootout at a Jackson gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video recorded New Year's Day at a gas station on Raymond Road, and Forest Hill Drive shows two men talking next to a red vehicle before one of the men pulls out a gun and starts shooting. The other man returns fire.
JACKSON, MS
WPMI

Mobile police chase ends in a crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
MOBILE, AL

