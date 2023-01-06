ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Camp for free when you volunteer at Michigan state park campgrounds

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking campground hosts for the upcoming season. In exchange for volunteering as a campground host, you'll get to camp for free. Campground hosts spend at least a month volunteering at one of 112 state park and state forest campgrounds....
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Cara McDonald on the Daily J: Where Does Up North Begin?

Our Executive Editor Cara McDonald sat down with Zach Clark of WWJ Newsradio 950’s The Daily J podcast to discuss where Up North begins, here’s the verdict. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent print articles? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan

The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
US 103.1

$2.5M Cabin Chic Gun Lake Home Has Dream Kitchen & Hidden Rooms

What happens when you combine a mountain lodge with farmhouse chic? Easy, the perfect lakeside home with a relaxing vibe and some very cool extras. I came across this little gem listed in Middleville, Michigan, and instantly fell in love with the "welcome to the mountain lodge" appearance. The design and little details such as the paved compass on the driveway were an instant giveaway that the inside was going to be something special.
MIDDLEVILLE, MI
US 103.1

Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County

I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy