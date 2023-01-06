Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Camp for free when you volunteer at Michigan state park campgrounds
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking campground hosts for the upcoming season. In exchange for volunteering as a campground host, you'll get to camp for free. Campground hosts spend at least a month volunteering at one of 112 state park and state forest campgrounds....
Cara McDonald on the Daily J: Where Does Up North Begin?
Our Executive Editor Cara McDonald sat down with Zach Clark of WWJ Newsradio 950’s The Daily J podcast to discuss where Up North begins, here’s the verdict. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent print articles? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly.
The 13 Vault: Lake Michigan historic water levels and erosion in 1985
In 1985, homes along the West Michigan shoreline were literally falling into the lake. George Lessens looks at the causes and possible solutions to the problem.
Nobody argues over how much fun it is to go Up North. But, can we agree on where it starts? Apparently not.
When it comes to a vacation or an escape, there are few places more popular for Michiganders than the state’s relatively ambiguous ‘Up North’ region. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark attempts to define ‘Up North.’
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan
The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
Photos of the Locomotive That Sunk to the Bottom of Lake Superior in 1910
Back on June 9, 1910 a freight train – the CPR 694 - became derailed and plunged into Lake Superior. It sank to the bottom and still sits there, approximately 200 feet below the surface. The train was cruisin' down along when it hit a boulder that had rolled...
$2.5M Cabin Chic Gun Lake Home Has Dream Kitchen & Hidden Rooms
What happens when you combine a mountain lodge with farmhouse chic? Easy, the perfect lakeside home with a relaxing vibe and some very cool extras. I came across this little gem listed in Middleville, Michigan, and instantly fell in love with the "welcome to the mountain lodge" appearance. The design and little details such as the paved compass on the driveway were an instant giveaway that the inside was going to be something special.
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
Neanderthals Saw It During The Ice Age, You Can See It in Michigan This Week
Neanderthals saw this last during the Ice Age but folks here in Michigan will get a chance to see this later this week. You have to go back about 40,000 years to a time when Neatherthals walked the Earth. Neanderthals who are now extinct were once a subspecies of archaic humans who lived in Eurasia.
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse. Here’s how to deal.
Parts of Michigan saw mere minutes of sunlight for the first eight days of the year. Climate change has lowered ice cover on the Great Lakes, leading to more moisture in the atmosphere. Experts have a trio of suggestions to combat the gloominess of gray skies over the winter. Five...
Michigan author promises new info on Edmund Fitzgerald wreck in latest book
BAY CITY, MI — Michigan author and Great Lakes historian Ric Mixter is speaking in Bay City this month on his latest book, “Tattletale Sounds: The Edmund Fitzgerald Investigations,” which promises new information on the wreck nearly half a century later. Mixter will give a talk from...
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County
I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
“Most Haunted Road In Michigan”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Michigan is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling streets of Detroit to the peaceful forests and lakes of the Upper Peninsula. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a number of haunted roads and highways. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Michigan:
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Northern Michigan Residents Have Been Talking About the Same Stuff for 100 Years
Issues that dominate news cycles and conversations today can seem like revolutionary fresh takes — but often they are not. Frequently, generations of people have come to the same conclusions about conventional concerns in our communities. A dig through local newspaper archives proves that some Northern Michigan stories withstand the test of time.
Michigan DNR hiring seasonal workers for spring, summer -- How to apply
(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has started looking for workers who want to spend time outside this spring and summer. Seasonal park workers and park rangers are needed. Pay for park workers starts at $15 an hour, and the position includes up to 1,040 hours between...
