Fun With Puns: Mid Michigan’s 16 Best Pet Salon Names
Animal lovers are different. We talk in high-pitch voices... make up weird rhyming songs we sing to our pets... endless nick-names and try out our funniest, punniest jokes only a "good boy" or "good girl" would appreciate. That translates to names of dog grooming, daycare and spa centers all around Michigan, too. (This was inspired by a spot my Toledo friends used to frequent "The Grr & Pur Pet Salon" which is no longer in business.)
$2.5M Cabin Chic Gun Lake Home Has Dream Kitchen & Hidden Rooms
What happens when you combine a mountain lodge with farmhouse chic? Easy, the perfect lakeside home with a relaxing vibe and some very cool extras. I came across this little gem listed in Middleville, Michigan, and instantly fell in love with the "welcome to the mountain lodge" appearance. The design and little details such as the paved compass on the driveway were an instant giveaway that the inside was going to be something special.
Photos of the Locomotive That Sunk to the Bottom of Lake Superior in 1910
Back on June 9, 1910 a freight train – the CPR 694 - became derailed and plunged into Lake Superior. It sank to the bottom and still sits there, approximately 200 feet below the surface. The train was cruisin' down along when it hit a boulder that had rolled...
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County
I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
A Message to Michigan Drivers That Never Use Their Blinkers
Why do so many Michigan drivers forget (or refuse) to use their blinkers? It's one of the most annoying things that so many of us have to endure while on the roads. It's seriously one of the most inconsiderate things a driver can do. Come on people, it's not that...
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
Artists Can Enjoy Living Free This Summer on Mackinac Island
Are you an artist or know one? You'll want to hear this. Mackinac Island is once again offering the experience of a lifetime this summer that's all about embracing the arts. The Mackinac State Historic Parks Artist-In-Residence Program is being offered for a fifth year this summer giving artists the amazing opportunity to live on the island rent-free. The specialty program will allow 8 selected artists the chance to spend two weeks living on the island and drawing inspiration from all the beauty it has to offer.
This Michigan City Was Just Named America’s Snowiest…Again
Snowfall is no joke in the state of Michigan especially the farther north you go. Once you make it across the Mackinac Bridge, you will genuinely experience more snow than you ever have in your entire life. If you happen to live north of the bridge, well then, it's just another day in the Upper Peninsula.
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Step Inside Uncle Kracker’s Harrison Twp. Home – It Has a Pub, Tunnels + More
Follow me as we take a look inside Uncle Kracker's custom-built house in Harrison Township. This home has neon lights, a pub, and all the rockstar stuff you'd expect from the Kid Rock protégé. About Uncle Kracker. Kracker was born Matthew Shafer in Mt. Clemens. The 48-year-old Michigan...
World War II Aircraft Sunk at the Bottom of Lake Michigan
It’s believed that approximately 200 aircraft from World War II have been lost in the Great Lakes…and about half of them lost in Lake Michigan. It was in lower Lake Michigan that seemed more suitable for the Navy to train their aviators for takeoffs and landings aboard carriers. The Great Lakes provided a safe place for pilots to get their training, as well as a perfect place that simulated what they might encounter while overseas, regarding weather and geographical conditions. When training was over, many pilots were sent to combat in Italy, the Mediterranean, and North Africa.
West Michigan Mom Gives Birth on Highway Exit Ramp – Hear the 911 Call
It was a snowy night in December when Dannielle Gill's fourth son decided it was time to make an appearance. Hayes was born in the car on a US-131 exit ramp on the way to the hospital, as Dannielle's husband Ryan Gill spoke on the phone with an emergency dispatcher.
$5M 1929 Casa Del Lago is Everything Michigan Lake Life Should Be
They don't call it Casa Del Lago, Castle on the Water, for nothing. This vintage estate in Spring Lake, Michigan combines historic style and modern class to create a lakeside oasis you only dream about. Currently for sale for $4,995,900, this incredible property has over 400′ of prime Spring Lake...
Is It Legal to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Michigan?
It doesn't take a brain surgeon to understand the dangers of riding in the bed of a moving pickup truck. However, every once in a while, you'll see a Michigander going for a joyride down some road. Just because you see someone doing it, doesn't necessarily mean that it's legal.
Michigan’s Last Brick-and-Mortar Sears Store to Close for Good
The last brick-and-mortar Sears Hometown Store in Michigan is closing. Sears used to be such a huge part of American life. Unfortunately, Sears will become just another memory. The last standing brick-and-mortar Sears Hometown Store will soon be closing. Fenton Township, Michigan is home to the final store in the...
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?
It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?
You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
Michigan Cold Case: Police ID Man Found in Saginaw River Nearly 50 Years Ago
The identity of a murder victim whose body was found in the Saginaw River nearly five decades ago has been determined. The case began when a man's body was found floating in the Saginaw River in Zilwaukee Township on March 13, 1973. According to Detroit's WDIV-TV, an autopsy showed that...
Debbie Stabenow, Michigan’s First Female U.S. Senator, Will Not Run For Re-Election
Debbie Stabenow, Michigan's first-ever female U.S. senator, has announced that she will not be running for re-election at the conclusion of her current term. Stabenow, 72, has been a part of Michigan politics for years. In 1997, she became a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Michigan's eighth district. She served in that role until 2001.
