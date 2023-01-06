Read full article on original website
Manatee detectives make an arrest for 2006 murder in Bradenton
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that after 16 years of investigation, detectives have made an arrest for the murder of a local man.
Polk County Detective Seeking To ID Lakeland Publix Liquor Theft Suspects
LAKELAND, Fla. – A detective with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone recognizes the two women pictured above. According to investigators, the women are accused of stealing liquor from the Publix Liquor store at 6755 US 98 North in Lakeland on December
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview. According to deputies, on Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County
Man fatally shot in Tampa; police investigating
The Tampa Police Department was called to the area of 19th Street and 28th Avenue and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
No charges, but no job after Florida deputy found with 9 mini whiskey bottles in cruiser
A 32-year-old sheriff's deputy in Florida was fired after he was found "slumped over" behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month "obviously drunk" with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle.
Police investigating Tampa shooting that left man dead
Tampa Police are investigating a shooting after a man was pronounced dead on Sunday night. There is no suspect in custody at this time.
Teen who fled from disabled vehicle in Pasco County found safe, deputies say
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a missing, endangered 16-year-old who fled from a disabled car on Saturday in the area of I-75 and SR-56 has been safely located. No additional details were provided.
Polk County Deputies Seek Thief Who Stole “Natty Daddy” In Lakeland On Christmas Day
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a retail theft from the Circle K store at 933 West Pipkin Road in Lakeland on Christmas Day. According to investigators, the suspect entered the store a little after 2 pm and began filling up
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
FWC: Man grabs gun, runs away from officers alongside Gandy Bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heavy police presence was seen around Gandy Bridge Thursday night in St. Petersburg while a search went on. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were on patrol and were checking people fishing along the bridge, a news release explains. During...
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
Tampa woman arrested, charged in airport assault case
Federal agents have arrested a Puerto Rican woman accused of assaulting two Spirit Airlines employees after she was removed from a plane and tried to get back on it, officials said Thursday.
HERNANDO NEWS: Overheating batteries cause Brooksville fire
BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Mondon Hill Road around 2:15PM Saturday afternoon. First arriving firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire started from overheating batteries in a charger. No injuries were reported.
Family devastated after fire destroys their Pasco County home
The McGarry family has been living out of a hotel for almost a week after their home on Domino Drive in Holiday burned down just four days into the new year.
Deputies investigate double shooting in Brooksville
Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a Shooting call at a residence on Powell Road in Brooksville around 9:18 p.m. today.
HCSO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shots ring out during an argument in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting between two relatives. According to investigators, two men got into a verbal dispute around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville on Friday. The argument escalated and both men were...
13-year-old held in Curtis Hixon Park shooting
A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Jan. 1. The Tampa Police Department said two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation about 8:48 p.m. that turned physical at the park, at 600 N Ashley Drive. During the one-on-one fight, five to six additional teens jumped in to assist the would-be shooter in striking and kicking the victim.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is warning drivers to stop speeding on I-4
I can’t wait for these 100 mile an hour drivers to land in jail. It is very frightening to drive on I4 with people speeding and weaving in and out of cars. If you drive the speed limit you feel like you are crawling and will get hit any moment. It’s terrible!
Man in critical condition after shooting near St. Pete basketball courts
A man is in critical condition following a shooting near some basketball courts in St. Petersburg on Sunday night.
