ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO NEWS: Overheating batteries cause Brooksville fire

BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Mondon Hill Road around 2:15PM Saturday afternoon. First arriving firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire started from overheating batteries in a charger. No injuries were reported.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
tampabeacon.com

13-year-old held in Curtis Hixon Park shooting

A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Jan. 1. The Tampa Police Department said two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation about 8:48 p.m. that turned physical at the park, at 600 N Ashley Drive. During the one-on-one fight, five to six additional teens jumped in to assist the would-be shooter in striking and kicking the victim.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy