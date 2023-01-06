ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCASD looking to fill Board of Directors vacancy

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — With Amber Concepcion accepting a position as the Centre County Commissioner , the State College Area School District (SCASD) board is looking to fill a vacant position on the Board of School Directors.

SCASD is currently accepting applications from qualified individuals for the vacant position. The chosen candidate will join the board until the Nov. 23 election.

Those interested must live within the SCASD boundaries and will need to submit a resume, cover letter and statement of purpose in serving on the board.

Anyone interested is asked to submit materials to Lynn Tressler, Board Secretary at 240 Villa Crest Drive, State College, Pa, 16801 or via email at hlt11@scasd.org. The deadline to submit an application is Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m.

