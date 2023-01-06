Read full article on original website
DC councilmembers will override Mayor Bowser's veto of criminal code
WASHINGTON — The D.C. Council plans to override the Mayor’s veto of the District’s revised criminal code. Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto made that announcement Tuesday. She said she and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen would move the veto proposal in the D.C. Council. In November, the...
'I plan to get through this' | Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin talks cancer diagnosis and the state of politics
WASHINGTON — In his first local interview since announcing his cancer diagnosis, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin tells WUSA9 he is "hanging tough," and has already begun treatment for a 'serious but curable' type of lymphoma. Raskin, now the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee announced his...
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan bids farewell after 8 years of serving
MARYLAND, USA — After eight years of serving the state of Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan is saying goodbye. “We have come a long way together over the last eight years changing Maryland for the better,” Hogan said. On Tuesday, Hogan addressed his fellow Marylanders for one last time...
DC community leaders launching 'Thou Shalt Not Kill' movement
WASHINGTON — Starting Tuesday, you'll start to see red signs standing in windows throughout D.C. saying 'Thou Shalt Not Kill.'. It's a campaign the Anacostia Coordinating Council is launching to try to combat gun violence -- and a familiar phrase for many. It's one of the 10 commandments in...
Virginia's lieutenant governor fights for new 'school choice' bill
VIRGINIA, USA — On Wednesday, the Virginia legislature will convene its annual session and a proposal championed by the Commonwealth’s lieutenant governor will likely gain a lot of attention. Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Delegate Glenn Davis, both Republicans, unveiled legislation last week that would essentially redirect...
This 82-year-old Walmart employee can finally retire thanks to a viral TikTok video
CUMBERLAND, Md. — Amid all the anger and sadness in the world, sometimes a story comes along to remind you how many wonderful, generous people are still out there. An 82-year-old Walmart cashier in La Vale, Maryland can finally retire because of the kindness of strangers. Butch Marion, a...
Virginia attorney general expands investigation from 1 Fairfax County school to entire school system
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An investigation into a Fairfax County high school has led to a deeper review when other schools in the district admitted to not sharing information about National Merit Awards information with students. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his investigation into Thomas Jefferson...
Proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools
VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools. School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.
Here's what to expect from the Virginia General Assembly
RICHMOND, Va. — The part-time, politically divided Virginia General Assembly is set to convene this week in Richmond for its annual sprint of a legislative session. Members of the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democratic-held Senate will meet for at least 30 days to debate issues ranging from taxes to abortion to energy policy in an election year when every legislative seat is on the ballot. The dynamics will force some bipartisan cooperation and test the limits of party unity and may rein in what gets accomplished.
One day left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate
VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a unique license plate honoring women veterans in the state. The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 season authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
Ex-lawmaker who served time for Jan. 6 riot seeks House seat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two years to the day after storming the U.S. Capitol, a former West Virginia state lawmaker who served prison time for his role in the riot said Friday that he hopes to return to the scene of his crime as an elected official. Derrick Evans, who...
United States Postal Service to hold job fairs in Maryland, Virginia
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a handful of job fairs in the coming days near the DMV area. The job fairs will allow those interested to interview for various job opportunities from letter carriers and window clerks to management and communication positions. "Accepting...
DC Police investigate shootings in Navy Yard community
WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating two shootings that happened just hours apart in the Navy Yard neighborhood. The most recent incident appears to be an attempted armed robbery that went awry. Police say that Sunday morning at around 4:10 a.m. an armed suspect attempted to take a victim's belongings on the 200 block of Tingey Street SE. During the attempt, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene in a grey car.
Man wanted for 2021 murder of his girlfriend in Prince George's County located, arrested in Florida
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in Prince George's County in 2021, has been located and arrested in Florida, police said. The homicide dates back to Dec. 17, 2021, around 10:45 p.m., when officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Leah Court, off of Auth Road, in Camp Springs. At the location, responding officers found the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Page, of Capitol Heights, unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman accusing United Airlines of lying about where her missing luggage was continues to investigate, finds more empty bags
WASHINGTON — The D.C. traveler who recently found her lost luggage using an Apple AirTag sounded the alarm again Monday after finding new evidence that she believes points to a possible theft operation. Valerie Szybala is tweeting about more empty, abandoned luggage spotted behind the NE DC apartment building...
Maryland Rep. Trone rushes from surgery to vote for House speaker
WASHINGTON — As the nation waits with bated breath to learn who the next Speaker of the House will be, one congressman found himself balancing his health needs with his duties to represent his constituents. Maryland Rep. David Trone (D) missed the 12th round of voting Friday morning, the...
DC Councilmember wants District to invest additional $500 million in public housing maintenance
WASHINGTON — One DC Councilmember wants the District to take aggressive action toward maintaining its public housing buildings in the future. On Monday, DC At-Large Councilmember Robert White revealed to WUSA9 he requested D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser include $500 million for the maintenance of District of Columbia Housing Authority [DCHA] properties in her upcoming budget proposal. He said he would like to see that money be invested in DCHA buildings over the course of a five-year span.
COVID subvariant surges across US, DC region
WASHINGTON — A new COVID subvariant is surging across the D.C. region. Omicron subvariant XBB 1.5 now makes up 28% of all COVID cases in the Mid-Atlantic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. Last week, that same subvariant held an 18% share of all COVID cases....
Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell beats Cowboys in NFL debut
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Sam Howell's first NFL pass became a touchdown, and Terry McLaurin promptly threw the ball into the stands in celebration. Howell didn't care at the time and enjoyed the improbable moment. Washington Commanders staff negotiated to get it back, and he was all too happy to sign a different ball to exchange with the fan who had his little piece of history.
