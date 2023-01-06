ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia's lieutenant governor fights for new 'school choice' bill

VIRGINIA, USA — On Wednesday, the Virginia legislature will convene its annual session and a proposal championed by the Commonwealth’s lieutenant governor will likely gain a lot of attention. Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Delegate Glenn Davis, both Republicans, unveiled legislation last week that would essentially redirect...
VIRGINIA STATE
Proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools

VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools. School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.
VIRGINIA STATE
Here's what to expect from the Virginia General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. — The part-time, politically divided Virginia General Assembly is set to convene this week in Richmond for its annual sprint of a legislative session. Members of the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democratic-held Senate will meet for at least 30 days to debate issues ranging from taxes to abortion to energy policy in an election year when every legislative seat is on the ballot. The dynamics will force some bipartisan cooperation and test the limits of party unity and may rein in what gets accomplished.
VIRGINIA STATE
One day left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a unique license plate honoring women veterans in the state. The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 season authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC Police investigate shootings in Navy Yard community

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating two shootings that happened just hours apart in the Navy Yard neighborhood. The most recent incident appears to be an attempted armed robbery that went awry. Police say that Sunday morning at around 4:10 a.m. an armed suspect attempted to take a victim's belongings on the 200 block of Tingey Street SE. During the attempt, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene in a grey car.
WASHINGTON, DC
Man wanted for 2021 murder of his girlfriend in Prince George's County located, arrested in Florida

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in Prince George's County in 2021, has been located and arrested in Florida, police said. The homicide dates back to Dec. 17, 2021, around 10:45 p.m., when officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Leah Court, off of Auth Road, in Camp Springs. At the location, responding officers found the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Page, of Capitol Heights, unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC Councilmember wants District to invest additional $500 million in public housing maintenance

WASHINGTON — One DC Councilmember wants the District to take aggressive action toward maintaining its public housing buildings in the future. On Monday, DC At-Large Councilmember Robert White revealed to WUSA9 he requested D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser include $500 million for the maintenance of District of Columbia Housing Authority [DCHA] properties in her upcoming budget proposal. He said he would like to see that money be invested in DCHA buildings over the course of a five-year span.
WASHINGTON STATE
COVID subvariant surges across US, DC region

WASHINGTON — A new COVID subvariant is surging across the D.C. region. Omicron subvariant XBB 1.5 now makes up 28% of all COVID cases in the Mid-Atlantic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. Last week, that same subvariant held an 18% share of all COVID cases....
WASHINGTON, DC
Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell beats Cowboys in NFL debut

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Sam Howell's first NFL pass became a touchdown, and Terry McLaurin promptly threw the ball into the stands in celebration. Howell didn't care at the time and enjoyed the improbable moment. Washington Commanders staff negotiated to get it back, and he was all too happy to sign a different ball to exchange with the fan who had his little piece of history.
LANDOVER, MD
