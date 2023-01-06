ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate the ‘Art of Orlando Music History’ at Stardust Video starting this weekend

By Matthew Moyer
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dR8ex_0k633MTG00
Artifacts from Precious' Steve Garron (seen here from a 2021 performance) will be on display at Stardust Video

The old truism is that Orlando is not a city that properly chronicles or appreciates its own history — especially in the music sector.

The Orange County Regional History Center's ongoing Figurehead exhibition is one effort to correct that oversight. And now a loose grouping of local artists, amateur archivists and music fans are puttering on their own exhibition.


The Art of Orlando Music History is going up at Stardust Video & Coffee on Sunday, Jan. 6, with an opening party at 6 p.m. featuring a DJ set from Preston Rockwell III. The show promises album cover art, show posters, concert photography and sundry memorabilia. The exhibition will be up for the duration of January, culminating in the long-awaited return of the Local Music Merch Swap on Jan. 27.

Organizers promise art and artifacts from  Precious, Mark and Lorna (!) , The Band of the Name, Beth McKee, Potsie, Overdale and Watch Me Disappear, among many others.

Attendees to the opening are encouraged to wear their favorite vintage Orlando band T-shirt.



Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area's award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando's source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

