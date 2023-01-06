Read full article on original website
Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops
Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
New York Restaurant Closes After Nearly 50 Years In Hudson Valley
Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
Legendary Author Stephen King Viscously Trolls Upstate New York
Many are confused as to why a legendary author would troll Upstate New York. Legendary author Stephen King tweeted on Friday trolling the Republican party and Upstate New York. Stephen King Trolls Upstate New York. "The Speakership is like that old joke: First prize is a week in Utica. Second...
Legendary Discount Store Inching Closer To New York State Return?
Officials from a legendary discount department store continue to report the store is returning to New York State in the very near future. Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported more on the rumors that Ames Department Stores are returning to New York State. Legendary Discount Department Store Reportedly Returning To...
New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley
IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
New York Pizzeria Voted Best In U.S. Confirms Major Expansion
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that has been named the best in the U.S. just made a major expansion. The Daily Meal recently released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America." A pizzeria with a location in the Mid-Hudson Region was named the best in all of America. Westchester...
Is New York a Good Place to Raise a Family? This Study May Surprise You
Some may focus on the high cost of living or raising crime rates as indicators to move somewhere else. But a new study has shed some light on where the best states to raise a family are. It may come as a surprise to some naysayers that New York did quite well, according to this data.
Retrial For New York Man Convicted Of Killing, Raping Hudson Valley Child
A Hudson Valley man convicted of raping and killing a 12-year-old in the Hudson Valley nearly 30 years ago is getting a new trial. Jury selection for the retrial of a Putnam County man allegedly involved in the murder of a 12-year-old girl in 1994 begins this week. Retrial For...
Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License
New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
Car Hits Bobcat on Major New York Interstate. Then, It Gets Much Weirder
New York State Police are investigating a bizarre incident that happened on the roads Monday night. Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat on a main interstate, damaging the windshield and roof of the SUV. But while the individuals in the vehicle were fortunate enough to escape injury that night, police want to know how and why the animal was there in the first place.
New York Police Arrest Nearly 150 In Hudson Valley Near Christmas
New York State Police arrested nearly 150 people from across the Hudson Valley on or near Christmas. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley continues to report its "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Beware, Ticks Still Biting Across the Hudson Valley
Be aware if you're an outdoor enthusiast, dog owner, or enjoy taking a stroll in nature during the colder months. Ticks can still be an issue this time of year in the Hudson Valley. It's a common misconception that ticks disappear in the colder months. I say that because, for...
No Need to Panic: Hudson Valley Chocolate Shop Restocked
You may have heard over the holiday that one of the Hudson Valley's favorite places to get chocolate was running in short supply. Krause's Chocolates which has 3 locations in the Hudson Valley, its flagship store in Saugerties, New York, and then two satellite stores located in New Paltz and Rhinebeck announced through social media during the holiday that they were running short on our favorite candy.
New York State Woman Accused of Punching School Bus Monitor in the Face
As if school officials don't have enough to worry about?. Police say a New York state woman has been charged with assault after fighting with a school bus monitor. Officials say around 10 students were on the bus at the time of the of the assault. Police say the woman at first tried to fight the bus driver but then turned on an adult bus monitor who was riding with the students.
Duck Injured by Peregrine Falcon Rescued on Mid-Hudson Bridge
This gives a whole new meaning to the term 'lucky duck.'. The New York State Bridge Authority is known for giving traffic and travel updates on its social media sites. They even update drivers about weather conditions and speed restrictions on all bridges across the state and other information that can be helpful in the future.
Route 9 Plaza Partially Destroyed By 2-Alarm Fire
A popular Route 9 strip mall was devastated by a two-alarm fire that broke out in the early morning hours. On Monday morning flames could be seen shooting out of the top of a busy shopping plaza on Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger. The Hughsonville Fire Department says it was alerted to the blaze just after 2am in the morning when State Police called in a fire at 1383 Route 9.
Governor Hochul Vows to Make Important Bail Reform Fix
Changes to New York's controversial bail reform laws are now being championed by Governor Hochul. During her State of the State address on Tuesday, the governor floated some changes to the state's bail laws that would make it easier to keep dangerous criminals off of the streets. She said that the current wording of the law "must be improved" and supplied some specific changes she's pushing forward.
