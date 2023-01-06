ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 WPDH



Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops

Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.


New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley

IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
MIDDLETOWN, NY


Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License

New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...


Car Hits Bobcat on Major New York Interstate. Then, It Gets Much Weirder

New York State Police are investigating a bizarre incident that happened on the roads Monday night. Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat on a main interstate, damaging the windshield and roof of the SUV. But while the individuals in the vehicle were fortunate enough to escape injury that night, police want to know how and why the animal was there in the first place.
DUANESBURG, NY


Beware, Ticks Still Biting Across the Hudson Valley

Be aware if you're an outdoor enthusiast, dog owner, or enjoy taking a stroll in nature during the colder months. Ticks can still be an issue this time of year in the Hudson Valley. It's a common misconception that ticks disappear in the colder months. I say that because, for...


No Need to Panic: Hudson Valley Chocolate Shop Restocked

You may have heard over the holiday that one of the Hudson Valley's favorite places to get chocolate was running in short supply. Krause's Chocolates which has 3 locations in the Hudson Valley, its flagship store in Saugerties, New York, and then two satellite stores located in New Paltz and Rhinebeck announced through social media during the holiday that they were running short on our favorite candy.
SAUGERTIES, NY


New York State Woman Accused of Punching School Bus Monitor in the Face

As if school officials don't have enough to worry about?. Police say a New York state woman has been charged with assault after fighting with a school bus monitor. Officials say around 10 students were on the bus at the time of the of the assault. Police say the woman at first tried to fight the bus driver but then turned on an adult bus monitor who was riding with the students.
DURHAM, NY


Duck Injured by Peregrine Falcon Rescued on Mid-Hudson Bridge

This gives a whole new meaning to the term 'lucky duck.'. The New York State Bridge Authority is known for giving traffic and travel updates on its social media sites. They even update drivers about weather conditions and speed restrictions on all bridges across the state and other information that can be helpful in the future.
CONNECTICUT STATE


Route 9 Plaza Partially Destroyed By 2-Alarm Fire

A popular Route 9 strip mall was devastated by a two-alarm fire that broke out in the early morning hours. On Monday morning flames could be seen shooting out of the top of a busy shopping plaza on Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger. The Hughsonville Fire Department says it was alerted to the blaze just after 2am in the morning when State Police called in a fire at 1383 Route 9.
HUGHSONVILLE, NY


Governor Hochul Vows to Make Important Bail Reform Fix

Changes to New York's controversial bail reform laws are now being championed by Governor Hochul. During her State of the State address on Tuesday, the governor floated some changes to the state's bail laws that would make it easier to keep dangerous criminals off of the streets. She said that the current wording of the law "must be improved" and supplied some specific changes she's pushing forward.




