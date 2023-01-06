ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

$3.5K in construction tools stolen from trailer

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said about $3,500 in Milwaukee and Dewalt brand construction tools were stolen from a trailer over the weekend. The victim, a 36-year-old Eyota man, told police he left the trailer in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Dr. NE at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and returned to work at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Check Out The Amazing Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester

If you love loud music, people cheering and screaming, and possibly some gravity-defying stunts, you should show up on Wednesday, January 11th, for one of the best nights in Rochester, Minnesota!. Amazing Drumline Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester, Minnesota. Drumlines, loudness, and helping out charities are all happening in one...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota

Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
LAKEVILLE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

(UPDATE) Man Found Dead From Gunshot Wound in Rochester Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released some additional information concerning the discovery of a deceased person in the city park this morning. A news release says officers were sent to Manor Park in the Country Club Manor neighborhood in northwest Rochester around 8 AM after...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man, 21, arrested for attempting to force way into homes before he was tased by police

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who tried to force his way into two homes was arrested Friday afternoon after he was tased. The situation began at 3:24 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th st. NW. when Terry Moon, of Rochester, was banging on a female’s door before police were called. Moon was located on N. Broadway Ave. and was told he was under arrest before he pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and told the officer to wait for backup.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Keep Cozy in this Rochester Home with an Indoor Hot Tub and Sauna

During cold winter nights in Minnesota, the best thing ever is taking a hot bath. It's so nice to warm up a little, even if it's just for a second. But you know what's even better? A hot tub. And what's better than that? An INDOOR hot tub! Especially this time of year. And there's a Rochester, MN home for sale that has not only an indoor hot tub but a couple of other awesome amenities.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested for Obstruction of Legal Process

(KWNO)- Yesterday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. Winona Police received a report of an intoxicated person trying to get into a house he was not allowed in. Officers responded to the call on the 400 block of E 9th Street where they found 28-year-old Nathaniel Moritz attempting to get into a house where he did not belong.
WINONA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Alcohol Use Suspected in Serious Injury Crash in Fillmore County

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man suffered serious injuries in what is suspected to be an alcohol-involved crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says a southbound Chevy crossover and a northbound semi-truck collided on Hwy. 63 at the intersection County Rd. 14 about 8 miles south of Spring Valley shortly after 4:30 a.m. The Chevy driver, identified as 48-year-old Winston Parson, suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester City Council Approves Golf Funding Increase

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester City Council approved a motion Monday to increase the funding streaming into the city’s golf program. Council members signed onto a set of recommendations passed by the Rochester Park Board last year that calls for providing the golf courses with an additional $500,000 each year. $100,000 would be directed at the cost of annual operations for all four courses, with $400,000 allocated for capital improvement projects at the four golf courses.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

