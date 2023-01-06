Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAAL-TV
$3.5K in construction tools stolen from trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said about $3,500 in Milwaukee and Dewalt brand construction tools were stolen from a trailer over the weekend. The victim, a 36-year-old Eyota man, told police he left the trailer in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Dr. NE at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and returned to work at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Check Out The Amazing Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester
If you love loud music, people cheering and screaming, and possibly some gravity-defying stunts, you should show up on Wednesday, January 11th, for one of the best nights in Rochester, Minnesota!. Amazing Drumline Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester, Minnesota. Drumlines, loudness, and helping out charities are all happening in one...
Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
(UPDATE) Man Found Dead From Gunshot Wound in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released some additional information concerning the discovery of a deceased person in the city park this morning. A news release says officers were sent to Manor Park in the Country Club Manor neighborhood in northwest Rochester around 8 AM after...
KIMT
Rochester man, 21, arrested for attempting to force way into homes before he was tased by police
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who tried to force his way into two homes was arrested Friday afternoon after he was tased. The situation began at 3:24 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th st. NW. when Terry Moon, of Rochester, was banging on a female’s door before police were called. Moon was located on N. Broadway Ave. and was told he was under arrest before he pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and told the officer to wait for backup.
KIMT
Police: Rochester man threatens to kill woman before pointing replica gun at officers
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 61-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman was arrested Sunday after he pointed a replica gun at officers as they entered an apartment. Police said it happened at 3:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. NE. when a man was heard telling a woman, “I’m going to kill you.”
Keep Cozy in this Rochester Home with an Indoor Hot Tub and Sauna
During cold winter nights in Minnesota, the best thing ever is taking a hot bath. It's so nice to warm up a little, even if it's just for a second. But you know what's even better? A hot tub. And what's better than that? An INDOOR hot tub! Especially this time of year. And there's a Rochester, MN home for sale that has not only an indoor hot tub but a couple of other awesome amenities.
20 Items Every MN, IA, and IL Mom Needs When Their Kids Get Sick
Nothing like waking up at 2:12 am to the sound of someone throwing up in the bathroom. Welcome to my life. I should say, "Welcome to every mom's life" because it seems like moms are always the ones who have a child about ready to hurl on them at the side of the bed. Sorry if you are eating right now...you may want to put your food down for a sec.
How to Get Tickets to See the Minnesota Twins Caravan in Rochester [2023]
The Minnesota Twins Caravan is back in Rochester, MN, y'all! I'm so excited to check out my first Twins Caravan this year. Yes, I'm a big Twins fan and I have never been, crazy. But this year I'll get the chance to go and it's going to be a really cool experience you won't want to miss.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested for Obstruction of Legal Process
(KWNO)- Yesterday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. Winona Police received a report of an intoxicated person trying to get into a house he was not allowed in. Officers responded to the call on the 400 block of E 9th Street where they found 28-year-old Nathaniel Moritz attempting to get into a house where he did not belong.
Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
See The Two Most Important Chairs in Rochester Minnesota
I was at Charter House over the weekend to visit a friend and walking out, I saw these two chairs, and realized, they just might be the two most important chairs in Rochester, Minnesota. These are the two most important chairs in Rochester, MN?. That's a mighty bold statement to...
KAAL-TV
Austin man arrested for allegedly threatening man at country club with knife, spitting vomit onto police officer
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was arrested and arraigned in Dodge County after an alleged incident at the Oaks Country Club in Hayfield. According to court documents, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the country club Sunday, Jan. 8 after multiple calls claiming a man was threatening another man with a knife.
Alcohol Use Suspected in Serious Injury Crash in Fillmore County
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man suffered serious injuries in what is suspected to be an alcohol-involved crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says a southbound Chevy crossover and a northbound semi-truck collided on Hwy. 63 at the intersection County Rd. 14 about 8 miles south of Spring Valley shortly after 4:30 a.m. The Chevy driver, identified as 48-year-old Winston Parson, suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Pregnant woman shot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center dies, baby delivered
The woman who was shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville has died, with police revealing she was also pregnant and her baby was delivered during attempts to save her life. The Lakeville Police Department confirmed in a Monday morning update that the 31-year-old victim died at Hennepin County...
Rochester City Council Approves Golf Funding Increase
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester City Council approved a motion Monday to increase the funding streaming into the city’s golf program. Council members signed onto a set of recommendations passed by the Rochester Park Board last year that calls for providing the golf courses with an additional $500,000 each year. $100,000 would be directed at the cost of annual operations for all four courses, with $400,000 allocated for capital improvement projects at the four golf courses.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
When Will Girl Scout Cookies Go on Sale in Southeast Minnesota?
I've heard Girl Scout cookies have gone on sale in parts of the country today. Rochester, Minnesota is not one of those places, unfortunately. So don't go running to your nearest HyVee yet to see if a Girl Scout has a stand set up. I've got the scoop on when we WILL see Girl Scout cookies for sale in our area!
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0