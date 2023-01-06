Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Sussex council denies land-use map change
A potentially precedent-setting amendment request to the Sussex County comprehensive plan future land-use map has been denied. At its Jan. 10 meeting, Sussex County Council voted 3-2 to deny a change from low-density area to coastal area, also a growth area, for a 247-acre parcel east of Route 1 across from the Cave Neck Road intersection.
WMDT.com
Town of Laurel rated the poorest in the first state
LAUREL, Del. – The town of Laurel is responding after U.S. Census Bureau data ranked it as the poorest town in Delaware. However, that’s not stopping town officials’ hope to bring wealth back into the community. They are hopeful and they tell me they do have a plan in place.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z plans hearings on subdivisions
Two area subdivisions totaling 416 housing units are among public hearings scheduled for the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission meeting Thursday, Jan. 12. In addition, under old business, the commission could vote on two other area subdivisions totaling 377 units. The meeting will start at 3 p.m., which is...
City continues to grapple with homeless displacement
Just before the Christmas holiday, Milford Advocacy for the Homeless and the City of Milford learned that property on East Masten Circle was sold to a developer who planned to clear the land in early January. The land was the location of Tent City, a small homeless encampment with approximately 40 people living in tents on the property. Through the ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Middletown council approves major land development plan for new middle school
Middletown Mayor and Council voted unanimously to approve the land development plan for a new middle school Monday night. The new Louis L. Redding Middle School is set to open at 201 New Street in Fall 2025, effectively replacing the old middle school, which will be demolished immediately following the completion of the new one.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Cape Gazette
DNREC fines Pine Haven community owner
After a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven community near Lincoln, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a notice of violation for wastewater violations to property owner Blue Beach Bungalows DE LLC and parent company Blue Water Development Corp. of Ocean City, Md.
Cape Gazette
Read Aloud Delaware unveils new logo, strategic plan
Read Aloud Delaware, a Wilmington nonprofit dedicated to helping young children be ready to learn to read in school, unveiled a new logo Tuesday designed to illustrate its new strategic plan. The new logo is a more polished version of its longtime symbol, featuring an adult and a child looking at a book. It was designed to illustrate the nonprofit’s ... Read More
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington Names Dr. Debra Mason as Coordinator of the City’s Community Public Safety Initiative (CPSI)
The City’s multifaceted crime reduction effort is modeled on a 2022 report from the Community Based Public Safety (CBPS) Collective, which will remain under contract to the City for 2023 to assist with the efforts. Dr. Debra Mason. Mayor Mike Purzycki and City Council President Trippi Congo today announced...
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Sprinklers for new homes a no-brainer
From time to time, I have made the case in this space for requiring fire sprinkler systems in new homes. In the current environment, high mortgage interest rates could slow down efforts to require new homes to come with sprinkler systems. Some headway has been made in Sussex County, which...
delawarepublic.org
A group on Wilmington's West Side looks to update the area's revitalization plan
West Side Grows Together is looking to update its Revitalization Plan in Wilmington. West Side Grows Together is a collaborative working with the community for over 11 years, and its next step is engaging neighborhoods on Wilmington’s West Side to update the revitalization plan. The group has launched a...
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Houston-White Co. thrived in Millsboro
Houston-White Co. was a mill and basket company founded in the late 19th century that thrived in the early 20th century in Millsboro. The large campus was located off Washington Street/Main Street and Monroe Street along the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Today, the site is across from Millsboro Town Hall and home to Brandywine Village Apartments, First Shore Federal and Tidemark Federal Credit Union. Houston-White was incorporated in 1905 by Sen. Henry Houston and William White. As the lumber business grew, they expanded their reach throughout the entire Eastern Seaboard and furthered their operations with a second mill in Lumberton, N.C. It wasn’t before they discovered a unique method of making agricultural baskets that would have a major impact on agricultural shipping throughout the entire United States.
Cape Gazette
Exciting possibilities as Beebe heads into 2023
In the blink of an eye, 2022 has gone and 2023 is now here. As we turn the pages on our calendars, I would like to take the opportunity to update the community on the work performed by Team Beebe in 2022. At this time last year, Sussex County was still in the harsh grips of another surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Beebe Healthcare again stepped up to care for the community in and outside of the hospital. By the end of 2022, we were all ready for the pandemic crisis to come to a close.
Cape Gazette
Beebe taking over former Weis on Route 1
Beebe Healthcare has recently executed a long-term lease for the former Weis Markets building in the Rehoboth Marketplace Shopping Center on Route 1 at Miller Road. Beebe intends to convert the building for use as medical offices, population health services, and materials management and warehousing. “As the health system that...
The Dispatch
OPA Reports Vandalism At Skate Park
OCEAN PINES – Officials in Ocean Pines were forced to close the community’s skate park last week to address vandalism that had occurred at the property. Though the amenity reopened last Friday, officials say they will continue to monitor the skate park after the most recent bout of vandalism. After learning of the property damage last Wednesday, crews spent the following days making the necessary repairs.
delawarepublic.org
Dover congregations receive training on how to provide homeless services
For many Dover-area churches and other places of worship, the sharp rise in unsheltered homelessness statewide means more people knocking on their doors or calling their offices searching for food, shelter or gas money. The people answering those calls – an administrative assistant, for instance – are often the only...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth, Lewes, Indian River fire companies fight Angola Beach blaze Jan. 8
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 10:31 a.m., Jan. 8, to Buttercup Street in the Angola Beach and Estates development for a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, RBVFC units reported the home was well involved in fire. Rehoboth Beach units were assisted by the Lewes Fire Department,...
Cape Gazette
Beebe Healthcare opens new services in Milford
Beebe Healthcare recently announced that laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278. Hours for X-ray and lab services are 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
