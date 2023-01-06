ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

Cape Gazette

Sussex council denies land-use map change

A potentially precedent-setting amendment request to the Sussex County comprehensive plan future land-use map has been denied. At its Jan. 10 meeting, Sussex County Council voted 3-2 to deny a change from low-density area to coastal area, also a growth area, for a 247-acre parcel east of Route 1 across from the Cave Neck Road intersection.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Town of Laurel rated the poorest in the first state

LAUREL, Del. – The town of Laurel is responding after U.S. Census Bureau data ranked it as the poorest town in Delaware. However, that’s not stopping town officials’ hope to bring wealth back into the community. They are hopeful and they tell me they do have a plan in place.
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z plans hearings on subdivisions

Two area subdivisions totaling 416 housing units are among public hearings scheduled for the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission meeting Thursday, Jan. 12. In addition, under old business, the commission could vote on two other area subdivisions totaling 377 units. The meeting will start at 3 p.m., which is...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

City continues to grapple with homeless displacement

Just before the Christmas holiday, Milford Advocacy for the Homeless and the City of Milford learned that property on East Masten Circle was sold to a developer who planned to clear the land in early January. The land was the location of Tent City, a small homeless encampment with approximately 40 people living in tents on the property. Through the ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

Middletown council approves major land development plan for new middle school

Middletown Mayor and Council voted unanimously to approve the land development plan for a new middle school Monday night. The new Louis L. Redding Middle School is set to open at 201 New Street in Fall 2025, effectively replacing the old middle school, which will be demolished immediately following the completion of the new one.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Cape Gazette

DNREC fines Pine Haven community owner

After a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven community near Lincoln, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a notice of violation for wastewater violations to property owner Blue Beach Bungalows DE LLC and parent company Blue Water Development Corp. of Ocean City, Md.
PINE HAVEN, WY
Cape Gazette

Delaware LIVE News

Read Aloud Delaware unveils new logo, strategic plan

Read Aloud Delaware, a Wilmington nonprofit dedicated to helping young children be ready to learn to read in school, unveiled a new logo Tuesday designed to illustrate its new strategic plan. The new logo is a more polished version of its longtime symbol, featuring an adult and a child looking at a book. It was designed to illustrate the nonprofit’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Sprinklers for new homes a no-brainer

From time to time, I have made the case in this space for requiring fire sprinkler systems in new homes. In the current environment, high mortgage interest rates could slow down efforts to require new homes to come with sprinkler systems. Some headway has been made in Sussex County, which...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Houston-White Co. thrived in Millsboro

Houston-White Co. was a mill and basket company founded in the late 19th century that thrived in the early 20th century in Millsboro. The large campus was located off Washington Street/Main Street and Monroe Street along the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Today, the site is across from Millsboro Town Hall and home to Brandywine Village Apartments, First Shore Federal and Tidemark Federal Credit Union. Houston-White was incorporated in 1905 by Sen. Henry Houston and William White. As the lumber business grew, they expanded their reach throughout the entire Eastern Seaboard and furthered their operations with a second mill in Lumberton, N.C. It wasn’t before they discovered a unique method of making agricultural baskets that would have a major impact on agricultural shipping throughout the entire United States.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Exciting possibilities as Beebe heads into 2023

In the blink of an eye, 2022 has gone and 2023 is now here. As we turn the pages on our calendars, I would like to take the opportunity to update the community on the work performed by Team Beebe in 2022. At this time last year, Sussex County was still in the harsh grips of another surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Beebe Healthcare again stepped up to care for the community in and outside of the hospital. By the end of 2022, we were all ready for the pandemic crisis to come to a close.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe taking over former Weis on Route 1

Beebe Healthcare has recently executed a long-term lease for the former Weis Markets building in the Rehoboth Marketplace Shopping Center on Route 1 at Miller Road. Beebe intends to convert the building for use as medical offices, population health services, and materials management and warehousing. “As the health system that...
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

OPA Reports Vandalism At Skate Park

OCEAN PINES – Officials in Ocean Pines were forced to close the community’s skate park last week to address vandalism that had occurred at the property. Though the amenity reopened last Friday, officials say they will continue to monitor the skate park after the most recent bout of vandalism. After learning of the property damage last Wednesday, crews spent the following days making the necessary repairs.
OCEAN PINES, MD
delawarepublic.org

Dover congregations receive training on how to provide homeless services

For many Dover-area churches and other places of worship, the sharp rise in unsheltered homelessness statewide means more people knocking on their doors or calling their offices searching for food, shelter or gas money. The people answering those calls – an administrative assistant, for instance – are often the only...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Healthcare opens new services in Milford

Beebe Healthcare recently announced that laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278. Hours for X-ray and lab services are 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
MILFORD, DE

