Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Great grandfather, Charles Donald Dietsch, 87, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at Willow Springs Long Term Care Facility, Brick, N.J. He was raised on Staten Island before moving to Manalapan, N.J., in 2009 and settling in Brick, N.J., in 2017. Charles served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. From there, he worked at Sedutto Ice Cream Parlor before spending the next 30 years as a legal secretary for the law firm, Kaye Scholer, in New York, N.Y. Charles was also a legal stenographer and for many years taught classes in West Brighton. Charles enjoyed vacationing at Long Beach Island and Daytona Beach. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Off-Duty NYC Department of Homeless Services Employee Arrested for Menacing

An off-duty City employee was arrested in The Bronx on Monday, police said. According to the NYPD, Tonya Simmons, 47, an off-duty employee with NYC Department of Homeless Services was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9.24 p.m. within the boundaries of the 48th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Belmont, East Tremont, and West Farms, while Fordham University’s Bronx campus is nestled in the precinct’s northern corner.
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
Here are the top spellers in the 2023 Staten Island District 31 Spelling Bee

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Staten Island’s top spellers has a special technique to help her -- she uses her index finger to draw each word in the air before spelling it. Using that strategy, sixth-grader Ella Ehrlich of Morris Intermediate School (I.S. 61) in Brighton Heights recently earned a first-place spot in Staten Island’s District 31 Spelling Bee, when she correctly spelled the word carnivore.
Video surfaces of alleged gunpoint carjacking attempt on Staten Island’s South Shore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A video circulating on social media appears to show an attempted carjacking on Staten Island’s South Shore last week. In the footage, the male victim can be seen exiting a store, walking towards a white Infiniti sedan and getting into the driver’s seat. A gray Audi then pulls in front of the Infiniti, blocking it from leaving.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
