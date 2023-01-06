Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
13 Basic tips on how to buy your own house within a year while renting an apartment in NYCKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
Related
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Great grandfather, Charles Donald Dietsch, 87, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at Willow Springs Long Term Care Facility, Brick, N.J. He was raised on Staten Island before moving to Manalapan, N.J., in 2009 and settling in Brick, N.J., in 2017. Charles served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. From there, he worked at Sedutto Ice Cream Parlor before spending the next 30 years as a legal secretary for the law firm, Kaye Scholer, in New York, N.Y. Charles was also a legal stenographer and for many years taught classes in West Brighton. Charles enjoyed vacationing at Long Beach Island and Daytona Beach. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
NYPD touts seizure of loaded gun on Staten Island; Virginia man, 55, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the recovery of a loaded gun in Bloomfield. The gun was confiscated on Monday around 7 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Avenue near Lois Lane after a search warrant was executed, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Car fire in West Brighton draws large FDNY response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire that badly damaged a vehicle in West Brighton Tuesday prompted a large FDNY response. Firefighters swarmed the vehicle in an effort to control the blaze on the 400 block of Davis Avenue. The interior of the blue SUV was charred and the seats...
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYC Department of Homeless Services Employee Arrested for Menacing
An off-duty City employee was arrested in The Bronx on Monday, police said. According to the NYPD, Tonya Simmons, 47, an off-duty employee with NYC Department of Homeless Services was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9.24 p.m. within the boundaries of the 48th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Belmont, East Tremont, and West Farms, while Fordham University’s Bronx campus is nestled in the precinct’s northern corner.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
St. Patrick’s Parade on Forest Avenue 2023: When is it and who is the grand marshal?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain, snow or shine, the St. Patrick’s Parade comes to Forest Avenue on Sunday, March 5. The step-off from Hart Boulevard will be at 12:30 p.m. The 59th annual procession will travel Forest Avenue from Hart to Jewett Avenue. The thoroughfare will be closed starting around 11:30 a.m. except for major crossings.
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
Here are the top spellers in the 2023 Staten Island District 31 Spelling Bee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Staten Island’s top spellers has a special technique to help her -- she uses her index finger to draw each word in the air before spelling it. Using that strategy, sixth-grader Ella Ehrlich of Morris Intermediate School (I.S. 61) in Brighton Heights recently earned a first-place spot in Staten Island’s District 31 Spelling Bee, when she correctly spelled the word carnivore.
2 men charged in Staten Island road-rage incident; 1 needed 12 staples to close knife wound
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A road-rage incident during a recent morning rush hour in Bloomfield led to the arrests of both a man who was stabbed and the livery driver who allegedly wielded the knife, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation. Steven Cannon, 49, of Dubois Avenue...
Video surfaces of alleged gunpoint carjacking attempt on Staten Island’s South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A video circulating on social media appears to show an attempted carjacking on Staten Island’s South Shore last week. In the footage, the male victim can be seen exiting a store, walking towards a white Infiniti sedan and getting into the driver’s seat. A gray Audi then pulls in front of the Infiniti, blocking it from leaving.
NYC offers information sessions for parents interested in joining a Community Education Council
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City parents across the five boroughs can have a voice when it comes to their child’s education by applying to become a member of a Community Education Council (CEC), and the city is providing information sessions virtually to answer all of the key questions.
Source: Staten Island man accused in fatal hatchet attack, shooting in Brooklyn in possible love triangle
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating whether a love triangle led to a gruesome attack where a man from New Springville allegedly fatally shot and hacked a victim with an ax in Brooklyn, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane,...
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns
Some workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they feel unsafe at the hotel due to migrants cooking in the rooms and what they said is a lack of oversight of migrants who are supposed to be isolating for infectious disease
Mystery train: ‘The Wanderers’ check out eerie remnants of old North Shore rail line in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - There was a time when Staten Island had three rail lines. There was a North Shore branch and a South Beach branch to go along with the one known today as the Staten Island Railway. That last one is the only line we have left, even...
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
Nurses detail turmoil inside NYC hospitals amid strike: ‘People don’t know what they’re doing’
A key demand of the nurses on strike are improved staff-to-patient ratios. Sources described out-of-practice physician assistants triaging patients, non-union nurses working marathon shifts and ambulances stuck in traffic. [ more › ]
As we welcome a brand New Year, one Staten Islander remembers her ‘Aunt Ruth’ and her fabulous parties! | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everyone should have an aunt Ruth!. One Staten Island family was lucky enough to have one and be touched by her magical spirit, her unending love and her warm heart. Carol Razzano Dispensa’s aunt Ruth turned 100 during the year 2020. And though becoming...
‘Not yet time-tested’: City urged to halt lithium-ion battery storage sites on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella is vehemently opposed to the idea of building battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the heart of residential Staten Island communities, and he is voicing his concerns over several such proposed projects to the office of Mayor Eric Adams. “I am writing...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0