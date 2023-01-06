ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

YAHOO!

Woman charged with intent to murder after hit-and-run crash over weekend

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the driver has been charged in the crash. A 31-year-old woman has been charged with intent to murder following a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash on south Cedar Street in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department Casey Erickson faces one count of...
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Man officially charged in Lansing murder

LANSING, MI — Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. has been charged with killing Shaquille Brown and injuring Curshawn Terrell in a shooting at a recording studio in Lansing Township on New Year’s Eve. The Saginaw-area man is accused of shooting both at 51 Sessions, which in a building along...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan

Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Woman charged with multiple felonies in Royal Oak vehicle chase

ROYAL OAK — A woman who reportedly fled from police has been charged with multiple felonies. Veronica Shane McClain, a 46-year-old Holly resident, was arrested for her alleged actions in an incident with police Dec. 15. According to the Royal Oak Police Department, the incident occurred at 1:08 a.m....
ROYAL OAK, MI
wfft.com

Defiance Police arrest convenience store robbery suspect in motel

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WFFT) - Defiance police arrested a Michigan man suspected of robbing a convenience store and making threats at a motel. The Defiance County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Stop and Go store at 1910 E. Second Street in Defiance just after 9:30 p.m Saturday.
DEFIANCE, OH
WANE-TV

Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
DEFIANCE, OH
The State News, Michigan State University

New Ingham County prosecutor reverses felony firearm policy

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane announced Monday morning his office will enforce Michigan's felony firearm law for any person who commits a felony while using or possessing a firearm to commit a crime.Dewane is eight days into his tenure as the county prosecutor, having taken office at the start of the new year. He was chosen to succeed Carol Siemon, who resigned halfway into her four-year term.﻿This policy is a reversal of what Siemon's office announced in 2021. When Siemon led the office, the charge was limited to individuals who used a firearm during a crime. Individuals who had a firearm...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday

ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
ADRIAN, MI
Detroit News

22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says

The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Jackson, MI
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

