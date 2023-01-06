Read full article on original website
Related
Murder trial delayed due to witness medical emergency
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The trial for a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation more than two years ago has been delayed. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne, scheduled to begin Monday Jan. 9 before Washtenaw...
‘Like a predator stalking his prey.’ Trial begins in Jackson murder case
JACKSON, MI – After nearly three years, a man charged in a fatal shooting outside a Jackson bar has gone before a jury. Attorneys delivered opening arguments Tuesday in the first day of a trial for Franky Ackley Jr. The 26-year-old is accused of fatally shooting James Cooper-Robertson on March 5, 2020, outside Duffy’s Food & Spirits in Jackson.
Woman gets assault with intent to murder charge after hitting Lansing walker
The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.
WILX-TV
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a Saturday collision. According to authorities, a man was critically injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue just before 2 a.m. Background: One...
YAHOO!
Woman charged with intent to murder after hit-and-run crash over weekend
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the driver has been charged in the crash. A 31-year-old woman has been charged with intent to murder following a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash on south Cedar Street in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department Casey Erickson faces one count of...
Police identify woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a 35-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle crash Friday. Thera Wilson, 35, of Waterloo Township, was killed in the single-vehicle crash at about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 6 at the intersection of Seymour and Willis roads in Waterloo Township in northeastern Jackson County.
35-year-old woman killed in Jackson County crash
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the department were sent out to the crash in Waterloo Township around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6.
wkzo.com
Man officially charged in Lansing murder
LANSING, MI — Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. has been charged with killing Shaquille Brown and injuring Curshawn Terrell in a shooting at a recording studio in Lansing Township on New Year’s Eve. The Saginaw-area man is accused of shooting both at 51 Sessions, which in a building along...
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
candgnews.com
Woman charged with multiple felonies in Royal Oak vehicle chase
ROYAL OAK — A woman who reportedly fled from police has been charged with multiple felonies. Veronica Shane McClain, a 46-year-old Holly resident, was arrested for her alleged actions in an incident with police Dec. 15. According to the Royal Oak Police Department, the incident occurred at 1:08 a.m....
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
wfft.com
Defiance Police arrest convenience store robbery suspect in motel
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WFFT) - Defiance police arrested a Michigan man suspected of robbing a convenience store and making threats at a motel. The Defiance County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Stop and Go store at 1910 E. Second Street in Defiance just after 9:30 p.m Saturday.
WANE-TV
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
WILX-TV
Adrian High School student in custody after Adrian Police Department investigates social media threat
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Adrian Police Department (APD) is investigating a social media post that threatened violence at Adrian High School. The posting stated “Don’t come to school tomorrow” and showed a picture of a rifle said authorities. Several students have been interviewed and one student is...
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in theft investigation
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be seen above. Anyone who recognizes...
Family and friends of 2 slain road workers upset over killer's sentence
Family and friends of two highway workers killed by a drunk driver are speaking out after a Washtenaw County judge hands down her sentence.
New Ingham County prosecutor reverses felony firearm policy
Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane announced Monday morning his office will enforce Michigan's felony firearm law for any person who commits a felony while using or possessing a firearm to commit a crime.Dewane is eight days into his tenure as the county prosecutor, having taken office at the start of the new year. He was chosen to succeed Carol Siemon, who resigned halfway into her four-year term.This policy is a reversal of what Siemon's office announced in 2021. When Siemon led the office, the charge was limited to individuals who used a firearm during a crime. Individuals who had a firearm...
Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday
ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 4