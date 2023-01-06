This Titanic Replica In Tennessee Is So Realistic It Includes Original Artifacts From The Ship

The harrowing events of the sinking of Titanic RMS in 1912 have been immortalized by iconic movies and museum exhibits around the world, but there isn't one quite like the famous replica in Tennessee.

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, TN, is the world's largest Titanic-dedicated museum, boasting a massive replica of the ship that even has the iceberg next to it.

They say the exterior is "just the tip of the iceberg," as the inside looks pretty close to the world-famous luxury ship, including the famous staircase where movie characters Jack and Rose met in the 1997 film.

You'll learn about the devastating experiences of the 2,240 people onboard that terrible April night in 1912.

You can experience so many authentic things, like over 400 actual artifacts from the real ship, including passengers' tickets and other personal items from the incident. There are plenty of unique interactive activities as well, like learning to shovel coal in a boiler room and touching frigid 28 degrees water — the same temperature the passengers endured when the ship sank.

The hallways are identical to the ship, and you can walk through them to get a feel for how extravagant the ship was.

For fans of the James Cameron movie, you can see a few costumes worn by Kate Winslet and learn facts about the filming. There is so much to explore!

This super rare museum encounter costs $35 per adult, and tickets can be reserved online.