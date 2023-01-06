ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

‘Neon Waves’: Bay City duo showcasing electrifying art at Midland gallery

BAY CITY, MI - Two Bay City artists will fill a Midland art gallery with electrifyingly colorful neon pieces this month. Bay City artists Josh Averill and Mark Piotrowski will fill the Creative 360 Bayliss Street gallery in Midland with their neon artwork. The exhibit, called “Neon Waves”, will open at the gallery at 1517 Bayliss Street on Friday, Jan. 13. An opening reception will be held from 7 - 8:30 p.m. Admission to thie event and to the exhibit is free. The exhibit will continue to be on display until Feb. 19.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

911 systems down in Bay County, surrounding area

BAY CITY, MI - Central dispatch offices around the state appear to be dealing with a 911 outage, including mid-Michigan. A BAYAlert issued at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 10 states that Bay County 911 is currently experiencing technical issues. If you have an emergency in Bay County, authorities are asking...
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Savory and spicy: Chili cook-off to warm up downtown Bay City this month

BAY CITY, MI - While it may be cold and dreary outside, some Bay City restaurants are looking to bring the heat during an upcoming chili cook-off. The annual downtown Bay City chili cook-off will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21. Restaurants throughout Bay City’s downtown will be bringing their best chili recipes to the table. Spicy and savory concoctions made with venison, smoked short ribs and even poultry are on the menu.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home

SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy