BAY CITY, MI - Two Bay City artists will fill a Midland art gallery with electrifyingly colorful neon pieces this month. Bay City artists Josh Averill and Mark Piotrowski will fill the Creative 360 Bayliss Street gallery in Midland with their neon artwork. The exhibit, called “Neon Waves”, will open at the gallery at 1517 Bayliss Street on Friday, Jan. 13. An opening reception will be held from 7 - 8:30 p.m. Admission to thie event and to the exhibit is free. The exhibit will continue to be on display until Feb. 19.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO