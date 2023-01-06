Read full article on original website
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Bay City attorney starts Rotary Smile Program to give braces to those in need
BAY CITY, MI — Beyond his legal practice, Bay City Attorney Matthew B. Hewitt has a modest ambition. “My goal is, one smile at a time, to change the world,” Hewitt says with a self-aware chuckle. He means it literally, by helping those in need obtain braces to...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day food giveaway to take place at Midland’s Dow Diamond
BAY CITY, MI — Midland is hosting a food giveaway Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a special day of service that pays homage to King’s work as a civil rights activist and leader. The food distribution event will take place at Dow Diamond, 825 E....
Learn to paint with Merry Feith, maker of Saginaw landmark ornaments
SAGINAW, MI — Merry Feith, local artist and creator of Saginaw landmark Christmas tree ornaments, will offer a series of acrylic painting classes at the Saginaw Art Museum beginning this month. Students will create their own 9-inch by 12-inch canvas during these workshops in the Saginaw Art Museum’s classroom...
Tired of high egg prices? What you need to know about raising chickens in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Egg prices have been causing a bit of “shell-shock” at grocery stores. Egg prices have jumped up nearly 50% in the past year in Michigan, with some shoppers paying upwards of $5 for a dozen eggs. An outbreak of avian influenza caused major egg...
‘Neon Waves’: Bay City duo showcasing electrifying art at Midland gallery
BAY CITY, MI - Two Bay City artists will fill a Midland art gallery with electrifyingly colorful neon pieces this month. Bay City artists Josh Averill and Mark Piotrowski will fill the Creative 360 Bayliss Street gallery in Midland with their neon artwork. The exhibit, called “Neon Waves”, will open at the gallery at 1517 Bayliss Street on Friday, Jan. 13. An opening reception will be held from 7 - 8:30 p.m. Admission to thie event and to the exhibit is free. The exhibit will continue to be on display until Feb. 19.
Saginaw County 911 outage; Residents urged to call non-emergency number
UPDATE @ 5:10 P.M.: According to officials with Saginaw County 911, services have been restored to normal operation. Similar outages seen in Bay and Midland Counties have also been reportedly corrected. SAGINAW COUNTY, MI-- Saginaw County 911 sent out an alert after 3:30 pm.m on Tuesday, Jan. 1 that their...
911 systems down in Bay County, surrounding area
BAY CITY, MI - Central dispatch offices around the state appear to be dealing with a 911 outage, including mid-Michigan. A BAYAlert issued at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 10 states that Bay County 911 is currently experiencing technical issues. If you have an emergency in Bay County, authorities are asking...
Say What? This Double-Wide Home in Lapeer County is Over $500K?
You'll be scratching your head when you see the price of this double-wide (manufactured) home in North Branch that is currently on the market for $539,000. Yes, the house that you'll see in the photos below is over half a million dollars. After you have a look in the garage,...
Trash company works weekend picking up uncollected garbage across Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — The new company collecting Saginaw’s curbside trash ramped up its efforts over the weekend to clean up garbage not collected last week, officials said. Priority Waste, a Clinton Township-based company that provides curbside garbage pickup at 34 Michigan municipalities including Flint, began its 5-year contract servicing Saginaw last week.
Michigan author promises new info on Edmund Fitzgerald wreck in latest book
BAY CITY, MI — Michigan author and Great Lakes historian Ric Mixter is speaking in Bay City this month on his latest book, “Tattletale Sounds: The Edmund Fitzgerald Investigations,” which promises new information on the wreck nearly half a century later. Mixter will give a talk from...
27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration is Jan. 16
SAGINAW, MI — The 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration hosted by the Iota Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. in partnership with Delta College Black Faculty and Staff will take place Monday, Jan. 16, at downtown Saginaw’s Dow Event Center. The Unity...
Savory and spicy: Chili cook-off to warm up downtown Bay City this month
BAY CITY, MI - While it may be cold and dreary outside, some Bay City restaurants are looking to bring the heat during an upcoming chili cook-off. The annual downtown Bay City chili cook-off will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21. Restaurants throughout Bay City’s downtown will be bringing their best chili recipes to the table. Spicy and savory concoctions made with venison, smoked short ribs and even poultry are on the menu.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Saginaw Soup Pitch competition deadline approaches for May event
SAGINAW, MI — The deadline for small business owners to participate in the next Saginaw Soup Pitch Competition arrives Tuesday, Jan. 31, organizers said. The competition is set for Thursday, May 4, at the CMURC suite on the second floor of SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington in downtown Saginaw.
Days before she died from ALS, Saginaw woman met her granddaughter
SAGINAW, MI — ALS never took Benita Smith’s smile. The 51-year-old Saginaw woman died Monday, Jan. 2, of the neurodegenerative ailment — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — less than one week after smiling upon meeting her first and only granddaughter. It was a...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Second weekend abandoned hotel fire in Saginaw County quickly extinguished by firefighters
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI—Another weekend hotel fire drew out Saginaw County fire departments just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. According to Bridgeport Township Fire Chief David Smigiel, calls first started coming in from passersby on Interstate -75 who could see smoke and fire inside a room of the abandoned Days Inn at 6379 Dixie Hwy.
Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home
SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
Bay City man gets probation for choking kitten to death, prohibited from having animals
BAY CITY, MI — A man with an admitted history of killing pets has received a probationary sentence for choking his roommate’s kitten to death. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Jan. 9, sentenced 30-year-old Mark M. Jacobs II to 18 months’ probation. While on probation, Jacobs is prohibited from possessing or having contact with animals.
CNN analyst, bestselling author Bakari Sellers to serve as Saginaw MLK event keynote
SAGINAW, MI — A Civil Rights activist and two-time New York Times bestselling author will serve as the keynote speaker during one of Saginaw’s most prominent annual Martin Luther King Jr.-centric events. Audiences can attend the event featuring Bakari Sellers at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Saginaw...
