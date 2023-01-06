ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox17

NFL announces Lions home and road opponents for 2023 season

DETROIT, Mich. — The NFL announced 2023 season home and road opponents for all 32 teams on Monday. The full league schedule is typically announced in the spring. HOME: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle. AWAY: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Baltimore, Dallas, Kansas City, Los...
DETROIT, MI
The Avery Journal-Times

Georgia's CFP rout draws record-low audience

Monday night's College Football Playoff title game between top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU was the least watched FBS championship since the Bowl Championship Series era started 24 years ago, according to a report by Sports Business Journal. Approximately 17.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the Bulldogs drub the Horned Frogs 65-7. The game was televised on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU -- the three networks that have carried the...
ATHENS, GA

