ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Look inside the first recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Detroit [PHOTOS]

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YGdP_0k631qa800

DETROIT (WWJ) -- There were long lines on Wednesday as Black-owned DACUT Weed Dispensary opened in Detroit, becoming the city’s first legal recreational cannabis dispensary.

The shop is owned by Al Williams who’s ecstatic to finally open his doors four years after building the store, on Gratiot Ave. north of Outer Dr. on the city's east side.

"It took a lot to get marijuana where it is today. To go from an illegitimate industry to a legitimate industry takes government," Williams told WWJ's Ryan Marshall. "And that's one of the things I grew up doing, working in government."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObWR0_0k631qa800
Inside DACUT, a new pot dispensary in Detroit. Photo credit Ryan Marshall/WWJ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unizG_0k631qa800
Inside DACUT, a new pot dispensary in Detroit. Photo credit Ryan Marshall/WWJ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9Fkq_0k631qa800
Al Williams Photo credit Ryan Marshall/WWJ

"I'm also a business owner myself," Williams said. "I own a nonprofit and a consulting firm. So as a business owner that was great; it worked right in line with what I was doing. And, you know, 'Mary Jane' or marijuana is something that I've always enjoyed socially."

Once Detroit was able to pass its ordinance allowing recreational marijuana to be sold , after a battle over the details played on in court, Williams was granted a license to sell as a social equity applicant .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlWcU_0k631qa800
Inside DACUT, a new pot dispensary in Detroit. Photo credit Ryan Marshall/WWJ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymEO3_0k631qa800
Inside DACUT, a new pot dispensary in Detroit. Photo credit Ryan Marshall/WWJ

"Once we got the building together, got our license, we still had to wait for the recreational license, which was a two, two-and-a-half year process for us," Williams said. "We were hoping for medical, but as you know the medical (marijuana) industry is dead, really, in Detroit and dying throughout the state of Michigan. So, it wasn't easy, man. It was a long time coming."

There's a second DACUT location in Flint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGLBf_0k631qa800
Inside DACUT, a new pot dispensary in Detroit. Photo credit Ryan Marshall/WWJ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GJ6n_0k631qa800
Inside DACUT, a new pot dispensary in Detroit. Photo credit Ryan Marshall/WWJ

Get more information about DACUT at this link .

Comments / 12

Human Bean
4d ago

no one is coming to Detroit to go to the dispo anymore unless they live there, they intentionally made this whole thing take forever in the city, now people know the suburbs got the cheap weed, not the city

Reply(7)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Inspired by her late uncle, Livonia woman spends January aiding Detroit's homeless

Sami McKay loves walking through downtown Detroit and passing out her "blessing bags." The bags full of essentials like food, first aid items and cold weather gear are given to people battling homelessness. McKay said giving the bags away is her way of honoring her late uncle Denny, who died in 2008 after years of living with muscle dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy