Look inside the first recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Detroit [PHOTOS]

DETROIT (WWJ) -- There were long lines on Wednesday as Black-owned DACUT Weed Dispensary opened in Detroit, becoming the city’s first legal recreational cannabis dispensary.

The shop is owned by Al Williams who’s ecstatic to finally open his doors four years after building the store, on Gratiot Ave. north of Outer Dr. on the city's east side.

"It took a lot to get marijuana where it is today. To go from an illegitimate industry to a legitimate industry takes government," Williams told WWJ's Ryan Marshall. "And that's one of the things I grew up doing, working in government."

Inside DACUT, a new pot dispensary in Detroit. Photo credit Ryan Marshall/WWJ

Al Williams Photo credit Ryan Marshall/WWJ

"I'm also a business owner myself," Williams said. "I own a nonprofit and a consulting firm. So as a business owner that was great; it worked right in line with what I was doing. And, you know, 'Mary Jane' or marijuana is something that I've always enjoyed socially."

Once Detroit was able to pass its ordinance allowing recreational marijuana to be sold , after a battle over the details played on in court, Williams was granted a license to sell as a social equity applicant .

"Once we got the building together, got our license, we still had to wait for the recreational license, which was a two, two-and-a-half year process for us," Williams said. "We were hoping for medical, but as you know the medical (marijuana) industry is dead, really, in Detroit and dying throughout the state of Michigan. So, it wasn't easy, man. It was a long time coming."

There's a second DACUT location in Flint.

Get more information about DACUT at this link .