One arrested for warrant after police responded to domestic disturbance involving machete

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A woman was arrested on Thursday for county warrants after the San Angelo Police Department responded to a call regarding a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Mugshot: Sandra Moore 1-5-2023 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to a release from the SAPD, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 29th at 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. Officers were informed that there was a disturbance between a male and a female. The statement adds that the male was possibly armed with a machete.

SAPD says that several officers believed an assault had occurred after several responded and observed multiple signs inside the residence.

The release reads that a 61-year-old male and a 55-year-old female denied any confrontation.

SAPD says that officers on the scene soon learned that the female had an active county warrant for her arrest. Sanda Moore was taken into custody according to SAPD.

According to SAPD, neither the male nor Moore was charged with assault family violence at this time. The incident was documented and forwarded to the county attorney’s office SAPD adds.

Moore was previously indicted on Oct. 6, 2022, for assault of a family member or household member with a previous conviction. Records filed in Tom Green County show that Moore had struck someone she is or was previously in a relationship with a rake and a brick.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster shows that Moore remains in custody at the Tom Green County Jail with no set bond as of Jan. 6.

