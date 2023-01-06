ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

One arrested for warrant after police responded to domestic disturbance involving machete

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlQ1Z_0k631baT00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A woman was arrested on Thursday for county warrants after the San Angelo Police Department responded to a call regarding a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Mugshot: Sandra Moore 1-5-2023 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to a release from the SAPD, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 29th at 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. Officers were informed that there was a disturbance between a male and a female. The statement adds that the male was possibly armed with a machete.

Three indicted for abandonment & attempt to harm child in roach-infested home

SAPD says that several officers believed an assault had occurred after several responded and observed multiple signs inside the residence.

The release reads that a 61-year-old male and a 55-year-old female denied any confrontation.

SAPD says that officers on the scene soon learned that the female had an active county warrant for her arrest. Sanda Moore was taken into custody according to SAPD.

Three indicted for abandonment & attempt to harm child in roach-infested home

According to SAPD, neither the male nor Moore was charged with assault family violence at this time. The incident was documented and forwarded to the county attorney’s office SAPD adds.

Moore was previously indicted on Oct. 6, 2022, for assault of a family member or household member with a previous conviction. Records filed in Tom Green County show that Moore had struck someone she is or was previously in a relationship with a rake and a brick.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster shows that Moore remains in custody at the Tom Green County Jail with no set bond as of Jan. 6.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Immigration & Assault Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 15 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Illegal Immigration, Assault of a Peace Officer, DWI and Drug Possession. Three individuals were arrested for being in the United States illegally...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD searching for an “at risk” man

(Update: Tuesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 a.m.) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Van Smith has been located, according to an alert published by the San Angelo Police Department early Tuesday morning, January 11, 2023. (Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:00 p.m.) — San Angelo Police Department seeks the community’s help in locating a missing person labeled as […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Scam Alert! Scammers posing as SAPD and SA Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Both the San Angelo Police Department and the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo have reported scams targeting the community. The San Angelo Police Department informed the public about a recent scam involving the Police Department with an individual claiming to be raising money for the San Angelo Police Department. SAPD […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Suspect Arrested in Thursday Night Violent Domestic Dispute ID'd as Habitual Abuser

SAN ANGELO, TX – A habitual domestic abuser was arrested on Thursday night during a possible swatting call, confirms the San Angel Police Department. As previously reported, on Jan. 5, 2023 at around 8:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department surrounded a home with long guns drawn. Police were called to the area after receiving a call about someone armed with a machete threatening to attack people. For the original story see:
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Interview with SAPD: January 10, 2023

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza sits down with our Carolyn McEnrue to discuss local vehicle burglaries and future employment opportunities with SAPD. “Especially after the holidays, when we are seeing multiple reports on a daily basis,” said Espinoza. SAPD is seeing reports come from a variety of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Wreck caused by failure to yield blocks traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield. According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Armed & Drug Fueled Felon Pleas Guilty to Long List of Crimes in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, TX – A Snyder man awaiting trial for more than 10 charges was sentenced to half a decade in prison on Thursday. According to court documents, Jan. 4, 2022, Domingo Gomez pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. In return for the guilty plea Gomez would spend 5 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Institutional Division.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

COSATX announces College Hills Boulevard closures

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced road closure information for College Hills Boulevard that is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 9 with varying end dates. The first project is for wastewater infrastructure construction at Vista del Arroyo Drive from College Hills Boulevard to Sul Ross Street. This project is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three-vehicle crash slows traffic downtown

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A three-vehicle crash downtown slowed traffic on Chadbourne and Beauregard today, January 6, 2023. The crash involved a dark grey SUV, a red Ram 2500 and a silver Ram truck in the intersection of Chadbourne and Beauregard across from Fuentes Cafe. Traffic has been blocked off for one block in each […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Lee Pfluger Sues Intrepid ‘Cactus Crusader’

SAN ANGELO, TX — Quoting Ben Franklin in the 1850 version of Poor Richard’s Almanack, San Angelo businessman Lee Pfluger said any man’s reputation is priceless. “Glass, china, and reputation are easily cracked, and never well mended,” Franklin wrote 270 years ago. For those reasons, Pfluger sued Zane White for voluminous derogatory statements White has made about Pfluger over a period of several months last year. Those statements have continued to this day.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Crash Closes San Angelo Dog Park

SAN ANGELO – The section of the San Angelo Dog Park on Millbrook Dr. near College Hills Blvd. has been closed Friday indefinitely after a vehicle crashed into the fence at the facility. According to the City of San Angelo, The large dog park, 3215 Millbrook Drive, will be...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Red Flag warning in effect for Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Concho Valley, Big Country and Crockett Country tomorrow from noon to midnight. The mid-winter heat west Texas is experiencing has broken daily record highs for today, January 10, 2023, in Abilene and San Angelo. Both cities hit […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

‘Miracle on Wellington’ winner announced

Each year, Trend Furniture’s owners have given away multiple furniture items to a household in need in their ‘Miracle on Wellington’ contest. Local community members nominate a San Angelo family in need and a committee decides who the recipient will be. A walk-through of the home was conducted to determine what pieces are the best fit […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Concho Valley Live: 2023 Dancing with the San Angelo Stars Reveal!

5th Annual Dancing with the San Angelo Stars (2023) Join us for another evening of FUN while we raise money for West Texas Rehab’s Hospice of San Angelo. Who will take home the prized Mirror Ball trophy? Only YOU can determine that!. For sponsorship information or additional information, please...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy