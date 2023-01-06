ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen returns to modeling after Tom Brady divorce

By Tamantha Ryan
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brBpD_0k631W7i00

Gisele Bündchen is back!

The supermodel stars in Louis Vuitton’s colorful new campaign for the fashion house’s collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama —  her first since she and her ex-husband, Tom Brady, finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage.

On Friday, the French luxury brand shared a video of Bündchen, 42, on Instagram modeling the new bags to the tune of the Rolling Stones’ “She’s Like a Rainbow.”

In the clip, the mom of two poses topless with two of the carryalls clutched against her chest, wearing only a pair of blue jeans.

As Bündchen smizes into the camera, colorful dots swirl around her.

The campaign also features fellow models Natalia Vodianova, Bella Hadid, Liya Kebede, Christy Turlington, Devon Aoki and Karlie Kloss.

The collection marks the second time Kusama has collaborated with Louis Vuitton.

“Blending the creativity of Yayoi Kusama and the savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton, the new collection reinterprets the Maison’s iconic pieces, infused with the artist’s signature motifs,” Louis Vuitton’s press release reads.

“Celebrating art, audacity, and craftsmanship, Kusama’s painted dots, metal dots, infinity dots, and psychedelic flower enliven the universe of Louis Vuitton.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZOjc_0k631W7i00
The former couple shares two kids together and Brady also has a son from a previous relationship.
Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

When the legendary catwalker and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, finalized their divorce in October, Bündchen said the pair had “grown apart” and would be continuing to co-parent their children “to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Bündchen and Brady share two kids: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. The seven-time NFL champion is also a father to son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Comments / 51

Sallie Hull
4d ago

Tom I know you have been married for some time...but I feel your wife is selfish to stop you from playing football. she knew how much it means to you. so...just let her go on her way there are plenty of women that would love to be by your side and much prettier keep playing if that is your desire

Reply(3)
10
Barbara McLean
4d ago

Oh goody—was so worried she might consider retiring like her “old” ex!! Please, please, please retire this line of news casting—does ANYONE care what she or Tom do next??!!

Reply
5
Angel
4d ago

she could have been for awhile now...nothing was stopping her not like they both had 9 to 5 or variable hour jobs living paycheck to paycheck 🤔

Reply
2
Related
RadarOnline

SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family

Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

'Will He Finally Grow A Pair?' Ben Affleck's Budding Bromance With Divorcée Tom Brady Squashed By 'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez: Sources

Ben Affleck is looking to hang out with newly divorced football star Tom Brady — but his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been flagged for delaying the game, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claimed the last thing Affleck's bride, 53, wants is for her now-sober groom to face temptation playing with Brady, who was sacked by his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, for refusing to retire from football."Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," dished an insider. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"She won't stand...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Spotted Sans Her Wedding Ring In New Year As Jared Kushner Rift Rumors Swirl

Though she may have been notably MIA from her famous father Donald Trump’s annual Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve gala, former first daughter Ivanka Trump rang in 2023 with a bang — and without a wedding band. On Sunday, January 1, the fashion mogul, who is rumored to be on the outs with husband Jared Kushner, was spotted enjoying some solo time with pals, partaking in a paddleball game at a friend’s home in Miami, Fla, Radar Online reported.Though Trump opted for a sleek, relatively minimalist look during her day out, donning a white tennis dress with a matching visor, sneakers...
TODAY.com

Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce

Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Flies To Brazil With Kids Ben, 13, & Vivian, 10, Ahead Of 1st Christmas Without Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen, 42, is officially out of the country for the holidays following her divorce from football star Tom Brady, 45. In photos, the former supermodel was seen arriving at an airport in her home country of Brazil on Monday, December 12, with her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. She rocked a casual set of off-white sweats as she held hands with Vivian, tying the sweatshirt around her waist and opting for a matching comfy t shirt.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Find Themselves Entangled in ‘Volatile’ Lawsuit After Their Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may have wrapped up their divorce swiftly and amicably, but they are entangled in a much more serious lawsuit that could have major consequences. The former couple, who were featured in the FTX cryptocurrency ads earlier this year, may find themselves on the hook for major monetary damages in a proposed class action lawsuit after the collapse of the company. FTX is now bankrupt, and new chief executive officer John J. Ray III told members the House committee, “We’re not going to be able to recover all the losses here.” The lawsuit filed on Nov. 15...
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan

While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
NEVADA STATE
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck Takes Son Samuel For Joy Ride In New $265,000 Whip Around Los Angeles

Ben Affleck seems to have gotten himself an early Christmas present — and invited his son along for a joy ride in his new whip. The Argo actor, who shares son Samuel, 10, as well as daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was seen driving around town, aka the Los Angeles streets, on Wednesday, December 21, in his new EV Ford Bronco with his youngest.The Tiffany blue vintage-inspired vehicle is a 100 percent electric vehicle that costs upwards of $265,000.SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM! BEN AFFLECK & SON SAMUEL CHEER ON BELOVED BOSTON CELTICS AS THEY FACE...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy