Gisele Bündchen returns to modeling after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen is back!

The supermodel stars in Louis Vuitton’s colorful new campaign for the fashion house’s collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama — her first since she and her ex-husband, Tom Brady, finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage.

On Friday, the French luxury brand shared a video of Bündchen, 42, on Instagram modeling the new bags to the tune of the Rolling Stones’ “She’s Like a Rainbow.”

In the clip, the mom of two poses topless with two of the carryalls clutched against her chest, wearing only a pair of blue jeans.

As Bündchen smizes into the camera, colorful dots swirl around her.

The campaign also features fellow models Natalia Vodianova, Bella Hadid, Liya Kebede, Christy Turlington, Devon Aoki and Karlie Kloss.

The collection marks the second time Kusama has collaborated with Louis Vuitton.

“Blending the creativity of Yayoi Kusama and the savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton, the new collection reinterprets the Maison’s iconic pieces, infused with the artist’s signature motifs,” Louis Vuitton’s press release reads.

“Celebrating art, audacity, and craftsmanship, Kusama’s painted dots, metal dots, infinity dots, and psychedelic flower enliven the universe of Louis Vuitton.”

The former couple shares two kids together and Brady also has a son from a previous relationship. Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

When the legendary catwalker and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, finalized their divorce in October, Bündchen said the pair had “grown apart” and would be continuing to co-parent their children “to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Bündchen and Brady share two kids: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. The seven-time NFL champion is also a father to son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.