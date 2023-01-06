Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountainMaya DeviPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Who’s Running for Mayor in Philadelphia?
With the mayoral primary just four months away, several candidates have launched campaigns with hopes of becoming the city’s 100th mayor. In one of the most highly anticipated mayoral races in years, several of Philadelphia’s highest-profile politicos are resigning from their current positions and throwing their hats in the ring. Thus far, we’ve seen two wealthy businessmen join the race alongside a handful of city council members, including women of color expected to be early favorites.
What’s Next for the Roundhouse? Confronting the Past to Shape the Future
Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Winter 2023 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. “What do we do with the Roundhouse?” As the Philadelphia Police Department completed its long-anticipated move from its distinctive curved concrete headquarters at 7th and Race Streets to a repurposed Philadelphia Inquirer tower at 400 North Broad Street, the City turned to that lingering question.
Philadelphia’s first and oldest Black-owned bookstore to receive historical marker
Hakim’s Bookstore, Philadelphia’s first and oldest Black-owned bookstore, is getting a Pennsylvania historical marker. Over the years, it has served as an avenue to teach the community about little-known Black history.
List of African American Museum events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With Martin Luther King Day next Monday, it will be a busy weekend at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.The theme is "Empowering the Next Generation of Dreamers." On Saturday, there will be a Day of Dance with the Philadelphia ballet.On Sunday, there will be a book signing with author and photographer Jamel Shabazz.Admission to the museum is free on Monday, thanks to a $30,000 grant from Citizens Bank.Below is the full list of events for the weekend.FridayFrom 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., AAMP will host The Big Give Back, where Museum staff, board and community volunteers will...
Philadelphia hosts area faith leaders to explore reparations
The Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs, in partnership with The Truth Telling Project, has kicked off a four-day intensive course for Philadelphia’s faith leaders aimed at taking concrete steps towards making reparations a reality. The course, which is a part of the commission’s ongoing “Rise up...
phillyvoice.com
Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin to donate another $7 million to Philly private and parochial schools
Comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Meek Mill and former 76ers owner Michael Rubin are joining forces again to donate $7 million in scholarship funds that will support low-income students at 60 private and parochial schools in the Philadelphia area. The recipient schools, which were not named, were chosen as part of...
2urbangirls.com
Camden Rep celebrates Black History Month with revival of seldom produced underground classic ‘Unfinished Women’
CAMDEN, NJ — Camden Repertory Theater celebrates Black History Month with an immersive production of Aishah Rahman’s rarely produced underground classic Unfinished Women Cry In No Man’s Land While A Bird Dies In A Gilded Cage, directed by Chyna Morrison and featuring music direction by JoJo Streater.
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief
With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Chester’s receiver accuses mayor of threats, asks court to strip elected city officials of administrative powers
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is in economic free fall. For the past two and a half years, a state-appointed receiver has been working with city officials to save Chester from its fiscal emergency.
Philadelphia landlord settles a pair of housing discrimination lawsuits
A large Philadelphia landlord has settled the housing discrimination lawsuit filed against the company in federal court last month, attorneys announced Tuesday. Filed on behalf of the Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania, the suit alleged that Pro-Managed LLC violated federal housing laws by openly barring people with housing choice vouchers from renting apartments in majority-white neighborhoods, while accepting the rent subsidy at properties in majority-Black neighborhoods.
delawarepublic.org
Advocates gather in Wilmington to rally against gun violence
Advocates against gun violence gathered in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. “There's no neighborliness, no compassion, no solidarity, no love," says Bishop George Gibson from the Interdenominational Ministers Action Council of Delaware. "The asphalt jungles have become a war zone. Trauma is everywhere. Mayhem and death fills our streets.”. At the corner...
Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard
A city law backed by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas offers equality and protection for Black drivers. The post Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington Names Dr. Debra Mason as Coordinator of the City’s Community Public Safety Initiative (CPSI)
The City’s multifaceted crime reduction effort is modeled on a 2022 report from the Community Based Public Safety (CBPS) Collective, which will remain under contract to the City for 2023 to assist with the efforts. Dr. Debra Mason. Mayor Mike Purzycki and City Council President Trippi Congo today announced...
Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Philadelphia's National Museum of American Jewish History
At the Museum, visitors can browse an extensive collection of original documents, photographs, clothing, and ritual objects. Visitors also have the opportunity to explore the Museum's unique multimedia displays and enjoy live musical performances and readings. A core exhibit traces the Jewish experience in the United States with interactive technology...
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
Fox 29’s Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. “We love Media. All the great restaurants—we love Ariano, Fellini, Spasso, Desert Rose and Quotations—the Media Theatre, and I’m at work...
wdiy.org
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Taps Former Philly Commissioner Al Schmidt for Secretary of State
A former Philadelphia City Commissioner could soon be overseeing all elections in the city-- and the state. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/6/23)
The origins of Philadelphia's iconic $4 ‘Citywide Special’ drink combo
The “Citywide Special” is a Philadelphia duo that’s become so iconic, Hall and Oates just might be in trouble. Bob & Barbara’s “Special” launched the city’s shot-and-a-beer staple, but it’s not the tavern’s only tradition.
Philadelphia Housing Authority to open new waitlist lottery for housing vouchers
For the first time in more than a decade, the Philadelphia Housing Authority is opening its waiting list for housing choice vouchers, the program that used to be known as “Section 8.” The city will use a lottery system to create the waitlist.
