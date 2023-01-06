ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Route Fifty

Who’s Running for Mayor in Philadelphia?

With the mayoral primary just four months away, several candidates have launched campaigns with hopes of becoming the city’s 100th mayor. In one of the most highly anticipated mayoral races in years, several of Philadelphia’s highest-profile politicos are resigning from their current positions and throwing their hats in the ring. Thus far, we’ve seen two wealthy businessmen join the race alongside a handful of city council members, including women of color expected to be early favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

What’s Next for the Roundhouse? Confronting the Past to Shape the Future

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Winter 2023 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. “What do we do with the Roundhouse?” As the Philadelphia Police Department completed its long-anticipated move from its distinctive curved concrete headquarters at 7th and Race Streets to a repurposed Philadelphia Inquirer tower at 400 North Broad Street, the City turned to that lingering question.
BIRMINGHAM, PA
CBS Philly

List of African American Museum events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With Martin Luther King Day next Monday, it will be a busy weekend at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.The theme is "Empowering the Next Generation of Dreamers." On Saturday, there will be a Day of Dance with the Philadelphia ballet.On Sunday, there will be a book signing with author and photographer Jamel Shabazz.Admission to the museum is free on Monday,  thanks to a $30,000 grant from Citizens Bank.Below is the full list of events for the weekend.FridayFrom 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., AAMP will host The Big Give Back, where Museum staff, board and community volunteers will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia hosts area faith leaders to explore reparations

The Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs, in partnership with The Truth Telling Project, has kicked off a four-day intensive course for Philadelphia’s faith leaders aimed at taking concrete steps towards making reparations a reality. The course, which is a part of the commission’s ongoing “Rise up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Chester’s receiver accuses mayor of threats, asks court to strip elected city officials of administrative powers

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is in economic free fall. For the past two and a half years, a state-appointed receiver has been working with city officials to save Chester from its fiscal emergency.
CHESTER, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia landlord settles a pair of housing discrimination lawsuits

A large Philadelphia landlord has settled the housing discrimination lawsuit filed against the company in federal court last month, attorneys announced Tuesday. Filed on behalf of the Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania, the suit alleged that Pro-Managed LLC violated federal housing laws by openly barring people with housing choice vouchers from renting apartments in majority-white neighborhoods, while accepting the rent subsidy at properties in majority-Black neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Advocates gather in Wilmington to rally against gun violence

Advocates against gun violence gathered in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. “There's no neighborliness, no compassion, no solidarity, no love," says Bishop George Gibson from the Interdenominational Ministers Action Council of Delaware. "The asphalt jungles have become a war zone. Trauma is everywhere. Mayhem and death fills our streets.”. At the corner...
WILMINGTON, DE
94.5 PST

Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national

Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Philadelphia's National Museum of American Jewish History

At the Museum, visitors can browse an extensive collection of original documents, photographs, clothing, and ritual objects. Visitors also have the opportunity to explore the Museum's unique multimedia displays and enjoy live musical performances and readings. A core exhibit traces the Jewish experience in the United States with interactive technology...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

