Woodbridge, VA

WJLA

Husband dead, wife injured after domestic-related stabbing in McLean, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man is dead after he was stabbed at a McLean, Virginia home late Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean just after 11 p.m. after a woman reported that her son stabbed her husband, according to Fairfax County Second Lt. Curry.
MCLEAN, VA
WUSA9

Police: Teen arrested for shooting into occupied car of another teen in Prince William Co.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that occurred in Woodbridge, Virginia in October of last year. Around 4 p.m. on October 19, 2022, officers responded to Mathews Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was getting into his parked car when he saw two unknown masked individuals nearby. During the encounter, the suspects attempted to make contact with the 17-year-old who proceeded to get into his car.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

Virginia home invasion involved 4 suspects claiming to be cops

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are still searching for four armed men accused of tying up and injuring two residents during a home invasion in Woodbridge. The incident happened at a home on Dillon Avenue near Cloverdale Road around 1 p.m. on Friday. When officers responded, they found a 20-year-old man with a head injury and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Bay Net

Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child

WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
WALDORF, MD
alxnow.com

D.C. man arrested after armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street

A 32-year-old D.C. man is being held without bond after an armed carjacking in the West End. The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, when the male victim was walking to a construction job in the 400 block of S. Van Dorn Street. The victim parked his Toyota Tundra and walked a short distance when the suspect approached him from behind and pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
restonnow.com

Reston teen arrested and charged in connection to Sterling shooting

A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with a June 11 shooting of three people in Sterling. Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, was arrested at a home in Reston on Thursday (Jan. 5), according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with three counts of...
STERLING, VA
WJLA

Shooting in Rockville neighborhood sends man to hospital, police say

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital following an early Tuesday morning shooting in Rockville, Maryland, authorities said. At 12:30 a.m., offciers with the Rockville City Police Department responded to the 500 block of Monroe Street where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DCist

Residents Demand Answers, Criminal Charges After Brookland Resident Fatally Shoots 13-Year-Old Boy

Days after a Brookland man fatally shot a 13-year-old who was allegedly tampering with cars in the neighborhood, residents and activists are still searching for answers. The 13-year-old, whom police identified as Karon Blake, died early Saturday morning after a man in the neighborhood emerged from his home and fatally shot the young teenager with a legally registered gun.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Two men armed with rifle, handgun rob armored truck in Hyattsville, police say

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Hyattsville police are investigating an armed robbery of a Brinks truck Monday afternoon, police said. The truck was robbed at a Truist Bank in the 3400 block of East-West Highway shortly after 4 p.m., officials confirmed. The Brinks employee was reportedly taking out cash at an ATM to load the truck with when two armed men approached.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

