Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Augusta Free Press
Missing person: Prince William County police seek info on 59-year-old man
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 59-year-old male. Talaat Aziz Syan was last seen leaving his residence on Botsford Road in the Manassas area of Prince William County on Monday at approximately 8:30 a.m. He is nonverbal and has paralysis...
WJLA
Husband dead, wife injured after domestic-related stabbing in McLean, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man is dead after he was stabbed at a McLean, Virginia home late Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean just after 11 p.m. after a woman reported that her son stabbed her husband, according to Fairfax County Second Lt. Curry.
Police: Teen arrested for shooting into occupied car of another teen in Prince William Co.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that occurred in Woodbridge, Virginia in October of last year. Around 4 p.m. on October 19, 2022, officers responded to Mathews Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was getting into his parked car when he saw two unknown masked individuals nearby. During the encounter, the suspects attempted to make contact with the 17-year-old who proceeded to get into his car.
Driver dead after SUV crash in Prince William County
Someone who was in the area started CPR before medics could get the driver to the hospital where she died.
Virginia home invasion involved 4 suspects claiming to be cops
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are still searching for four armed men accused of tying up and injuring two residents during a home invasion in Woodbridge. The incident happened at a home on Dillon Avenue near Cloverdale Road around 1 p.m. on Friday. When officers responded, they found a 20-year-old man with a head injury and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.
Virginia man dealt fatal fentanyl dose to Prince William 14-year-old
A Virginia man pleaded guilty on January 5 to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Woodbridge teen, who died of an overdose in April.
7 men arrested in online predator operation in Fairfax County
Fairfax County police said the ages of the men ranged from 26 to 52. Combined, they face 49 felony charges.
WJLA
Charles County 7-year old caught showing off water gun to classmates, police say
DORCHESTER, MD. (7News) — A 7-year-old student was caught showing off what turned out to be a water gun to classmates at a Charles County elementary school Tuesday morning, police said. A student at William B. Wade Elementary School reported to school administrators that another student was showing off...
Student assaults school staffer during cafeteria fight in Fairfax County, sheriff's office says
FREDERICK, Md. — A teenager is facing charges after the sheriff's office said the student assaulted a staffer at a Fairfax County school on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a fight broke out in the Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. The sheriff's office said several students were involved in...
fox5dc.com
Shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake not 'centered around race'
D.C.'s police chief breaks his silence on the investigation into the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is live outside D.C. Police headquarters with the latest.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for ABC store theft suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole from a Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority store.
Bay Net
Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child
WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
alxnow.com
D.C. man arrested after armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street
A 32-year-old D.C. man is being held without bond after an armed carjacking in the West End. The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, when the male victim was walking to a construction job in the 400 block of S. Van Dorn Street. The victim parked his Toyota Tundra and walked a short distance when the suspect approached him from behind and pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
restonnow.com
Reston teen arrested and charged in connection to Sterling shooting
A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with a June 11 shooting of three people in Sterling. Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, was arrested at a home in Reston on Thursday (Jan. 5), according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with three counts of...
WJLA
Shooting in Rockville neighborhood sends man to hospital, police say
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital following an early Tuesday morning shooting in Rockville, Maryland, authorities said. At 12:30 a.m., offciers with the Rockville City Police Department responded to the 500 block of Monroe Street where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Police stop stolen tractor trailer on I-495, take driver into custody in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers pulled over a stolen tractor trailer on Interstate 495 Monday and took the person behind the wheel into custody. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the traffic stop at 5:05 p.m. The tweet said that officers with the department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit stopped […]
Residents Demand Answers, Criminal Charges After Brookland Resident Fatally Shoots 13-Year-Old Boy
Days after a Brookland man fatally shot a 13-year-old who was allegedly tampering with cars in the neighborhood, residents and activists are still searching for answers. The 13-year-old, whom police identified as Karon Blake, died early Saturday morning after a man in the neighborhood emerged from his home and fatally shot the young teenager with a legally registered gun.
WJLA
Prince William County seniors deliver thanks to police on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Monday is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and a group of Prince William County seniors from an assisted living facility are honoring their local police officers. Carol Florow, a resident at Tribute at the Glen in Woodbridge, spent the afternoon with police officers including Prince William...
WJLA
Two men armed with rifle, handgun rob armored truck in Hyattsville, police say
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Hyattsville police are investigating an armed robbery of a Brinks truck Monday afternoon, police said. The truck was robbed at a Truist Bank in the 3400 block of East-West Highway shortly after 4 p.m., officials confirmed. The Brinks employee was reportedly taking out cash at an ATM to load the truck with when two armed men approached.
WJLA
Police seek help identifying person found dead in container, release sketches of tattoos
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help identifying the person found dead inside a storage container on the porch of a west Baltimore home. Police have released sketches of tattoos found on the body of the victim. Police say the victim is a person of...
