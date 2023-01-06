The first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch was impressive on many fronts. But it did fall into a bit of a rhythm. Although it still fell into the larger Star Wars story of the Empire’s rise, it had a monster of the week feel to it. Clone Force 99 (aka, the Bad Batch) began working as mercenaries and the episodes felt as if they were going through the motions a bit, taking job after job in order to make a life for themselves. The challenge in the second season is to break through this routine and start something new. While the premiere episode started out in the usual fashion, it quickly diverged into setting up something different.

