Advance Review: Exploring Days Of Past Future In `Time Before Time’ #19
This new story arc kicks off in the ancient past in a city that, on the surface, looks better than any future. But there is plenty of drama lying just under the surface in an interesting story from this creative team. Overall. It turns out that the past isn’t all...
Advance Review – ‘Nemesis: Reloaded’ #1 Is A Bloody, Brutal, Bombastic Ballet
Nemesis is back with a bang. Hitting the floor running, the baddest of the bad doesn’t waste any time doing what he does best. And that is executing a city-wide criminal caper. In this case executing a cunning plan that will leave the City of Angels piled high with bodies and its storm drains flowing with blood. And, I dare say, more stomach-churning twists and turns too.
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls '90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'
"Shakespeare in Love" star reflected on being famous in the 90s during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and was joined by celebrity friend Hilary Swank.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Advance Review: `Something Is Killing The Children’ #28 Returns To Form
After several issues full of questionable exposition that took away from some much-needed action, this stellar series gets back on track with a strong issue. While short on non-human monsters, this installment finally brings the heroine and villain face to face in an exciting prelude to battle. Overall. That’s more...
Days Of Past Past: Reviewing ‘Marauders’ #10
‘Marauders’ latest story arc comes to a rather rushed ending where a ton of ideas were floated but very few of them actually stay afloat by the time the issue came to an end. While much of this arc has been a beautiful colorful delight, there are many elements that speak to one of the weakest spots of this series: it’s too rushed.
Five Unique Stories Set In Locksley’s Hood: Previewing ‘Tales From Nottingham’
Explore untold stories from the twisted universe of Nottingham, including the secret origins of Robin Hood and the Merry Men, Marian’s violent past, Aya of the Hashashin’s first kill, and an ordeal that will shake Friar Tuck to his core. Also, mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3.
Preview: Drug Induced Delusions And Grisly Discoveries In ‘Know Your Station’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Know Your Station #2, out tomorrow from writer Sarah Gailey, with star artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. The horror heats up for the ultra wealthy in their supposed sanctuary! Elise finds herself dragged deeper into the conspiracy as...
Catch A Shooting Star: Previewing ‘Monica Rambeau: Photon’ #2
“GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND! Have you ever had one of those days where everything is going wrong? Like you’ve somehow been sucked across the infinite cosmos into the wrong corner of fragmented space-time? And you run into someone from your past you really can’t stand? Like, say, someone from…beyond? If so, maybe you’ll have some good advice for Monica. (She’ll take what she can get.)”
Previewing Image Comics’ ‘Gospel’ #3
“Stripped of their possessions, the fate of the quest balances on the tip of Pitt’s storytelling tongue. Meanwhile, deep in ancient woodland, grace, guile, and a murderous blade stalk our heroes. With one eye always on her legacy, will Matilde see the danger coming?”. Gospel #3 is out now...
Advance Review: It’s The Last Supper In `Blood Stained Teeth’ #8
Blood Stained Teeth continues its strong run with a creative team that is firing on all cylinders. The great story and artwork are punctuated by Heather Moore’s amazing colors, which have a near-vampiric ability to suck the reader in. Overall. Celebrity chefs are all the rage these days. From...
TV Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 1
The first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch was impressive on many fronts. But it did fall into a bit of a rhythm. Although it still fell into the larger Star Wars story of the Empire’s rise, it had a monster of the week feel to it. Clone Force 99 (aka, the Bad Batch) began working as mercenaries and the episodes felt as if they were going through the motions a bit, taking job after job in order to make a life for themselves. The challenge in the second season is to break through this routine and start something new. While the premiere episode started out in the usual fashion, it quickly diverged into setting up something different.
Critiquing Comics #226: ‘Immortalis’ #1 and #2
A few weeks back, Tim and Jason discussed Sean Lewis‘ Immortalis — issue # 3. This time, we’re reading the first two issues, and grasping, in some ways, why he made issue #3 first. But if you need to start with issue 3 to hook readers, isn’t that indicative of a problem with the first two issues?
Fate Or Freewill? Previewing ‘Daredevil’ #7
Art by: Rafael de Latorre, Matt Wilson, Arif Prianto. “BETRAYAL! As Daredevil, both Elektra and Matt Murdock have made a home for super villains at the new stronghold of the Fist. But not everyone they’ve welcomed shares their vision for how things should be done. In this issue, that’s going to cost them—and put them on a collision course with the rest of the Marvel Universe!”
Preview: Gordian’s Endgame Revealed In ‘Crashing’ #5
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Crashing #5, dropping tomorrow from writer Matthew Klein, artist Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Some wounds never heal, and others prove fatal. Will Dr. Osler face Boston’s Powered threat alone when Gordian’s endgame is revealed? Can Rose save everyone...
Two’s Company: Previewing ‘Mary Jane & Black Cat’ #2
Art by: Vicenzo Carratù, Brian Reber, Ariana Maher. “Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo and at the mercy of BELASCO THE SWORDSMAN! As if that wasn’t BAD ENOUGH, they’re also keeping SECRETS from one another! Somehow, MJ’s got powers and there’s a new (old) man in Felicia’s life—and if they don’t come clean with one another, they could be stuck in Limbo FOREVER!”
Introducing The Insidious Six: Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #17
Art by: Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz. “Round One is over! Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo. Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion. And who is shadowing him?”. The Amazing Spider-Man #17 is...
Miles Confesses To Not Being A Very Good Friend In ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #2 Preview
SPIDEY VS. THE SCORPION’S STING! MILES MORALES’ world is spinning out of control! A mysterious new threat is rising and coming at SPIDER-MAN hard, and if Spidey doesn’t fight back with everything he’s got—he could LOSE everything. What does this new villain have to do with MISTY KNIGHT’s investigation and a slew of upgraded foes, like THE SCORPION, terrorizing NYC? This battle is going to change Spidey’s life forever—someone’s not walking away from this one!”
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Tiger Division’ #3
A NEW VILLAIN EMERGES! Will Tiger Division have what it takes to stop him before it’s too late? Meanwhile, Taegukgi discovers a startling truth about his own origin… All will be revealed!
Fighting Her Was Through Limbo: Previewing ‘Dark Web: Ms.Marvel’ #2
“LOST IN LIMBO! Caught in the explosive events unfolding across New York – including a face-to-face confrontation with CHASM himself—Kamala Khan finds herself teleported to Limbo, the domain of the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor! As the city descends into chaos that threatens everything and everyone Kamala holds dear, she’s left with no choice but to call on MILES MORALES for a helping hand!”
