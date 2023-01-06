Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Paul
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challenges
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next Week
Related
fox9.com
Brother pleads guilty in deadly drag racing crash that killed couple in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A month after his sister was convicted on charges in the deadly crash in Burnsville, a teen has pled guilty to murder charges in the drag racing crash that killed a couple in 2021. Leon Bond pled guilty in Dakota County on Tuesday to two...
fox9.com
Man charged in shooting of pregnant mom outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. Donte Rapheal McCray, 32, St. Louis Park, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Kyla Bianca O'Neal on Jan. 8. He initially claimed the shooting was accidental, but then admitted he was angry when O'Neal backed a car into him, so he pointed a gun at her and fired, charges allege.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Center carjacking: 3 armed, masked suspects stole woman's vehicle
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three masked, armed suspects carjacked a woman in Brooklyn Center on early Tuesday, according to police. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North at 3:30 a.m. Monday. The victim said she was in her vehicle when three men in masks approached her — two of the suspects opened the doors of her vehicle, pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of the car or she'd be shot.
fox9.com
Minneapolis police say injured man found in city unable to tell officers his name
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help identifying a man found injured in the city who is unable to tell police his name. According to the department, the man was found with head injuries on 4th Street North near Lowry Avenue North on January 6. Officers say that since that time the man has been unable to "provide his name or life circumstances."
fox9.com
Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson reinstated at Metro Transit PD
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a controversial final year in office sparked by a drunk driving arrest that uncovered other alleged misconduct, former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is already back at his old job with Metro Transit. FOX 9 is told Hutchinson has returned to his old job at...
fox9.com
St. Louis Park woman accused of sending explicit photos of ex-boyfriend to his boss
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park woman is wanted after police say she sent explicit photos of her ex-boyfriend to his boss along with posting them on an anonymous Facebook account. Emily McGreevy, age 34, was charged via warrant on Monday for the alleged crimes...
fox9.com
Minneapolis Public School board approves settlement for family of slain North High quarterback
(FOX 9) - A Minneapolis Public Schools board approved a settlement on Tuesday for the family of former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill, who was killed in a shooting last February that came after Hill left school during a walkout. In a vote Tuesday night, a board approved a $500,000...
fox9.com
Minneapolis shootings: 5 people hurt in 2 separate incidents
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Five people were injured in two separate incidents in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis Monday evening, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The first incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday. Minneapolis Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting and found a man with...
fox9.com
Man, pet killed in house fire in western Wisconsin
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A man and his pet died in a fire at their home in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, on Monday evening. According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, firefighters responded to a fire at a home at 1285 Second St. in Turtle Lake at 5:57 p.m. Monday. A man who lived there was reportedly still inside.
fox9.com
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 31-year-old woman was about to become a mother of four, but instead, she was shot and killed in a Lakeville parking lot Sunday night. Lakeville police said a woman who was pregnant was fatally shot while sitting in her car at an Amazon Fulfillment center. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. in a parking lot on the 9800 block of 217th Street West.
fox9.com
4 hurt in overnight shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An overnight shooting in Minneapolis left four people hurt on Hennepin Avenue, police report. Officers responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the reports of shots fired on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue. At the scene, officers found two men who had been injured....
fox9.com
Man hurt in drive-by shooting on I-394
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on I-394 in Minneapolis in the overnight hours. Officers were called around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the shooting that happened in the HOV lane of 394. Officers say four men in a vehicle were headed westbound on I-394 when someone pulled up next to them and fired multiple shots. A passenger in the vehicle was struck by the gunfire, police say.
fox9.com
12-year-old killed in snowmobile wreck, 3rd fatal crash of the weekend
(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy has died after deputies say his snowmobile struck a tree in southern Minnesota. Wabasha County deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. for the crash in Theilman Township, Minnesota, a rural town about 25 miles northeast of Rochester. Deputies say the boy, identified as...
fox9.com
One person killed in house fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An early morning fire in Minneapolis claimed one life, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. MFD says it responded to a report of smoke showing from a home on the 2200 block of 45th Avenue North around 2:32 a.m Monday. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home with heavy black smoke and fire coming from two sides of the house.
fox9.com
Minneapolis Park Board unveils 4 concepts for improvements to North Commons Park
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For decades, North Commons Park has been an oasis in the heart of North Minneapolis. Now community members are getting their first look at what the park could look like in the future. "I've lived in the community now for 50 years, and it's time for...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Icy roads due to freezing rain; schools closed, bus services suspended
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Road conditions are in rough shape Wednesday morning because of overnight and early morning freezing rain. The State Patrol reported that as of 7:30 a.m. there were 120 crashes, 10 involving injuries and 116 spin outs. Additionally, they reported 19 jack-knifed semis. No fatalities have been reported.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 13-15)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head to an antique show, go snow tubing, or sing along at a drag brunch. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Shop a vast collection of dealers from across the Midwest. Prime Promotions, the host of the event, has spent nearly 30 years operating Antique Shows and Flea Markets throughout Minnesota. Concessions are available from select Minnesota State Fair booths throughout the Coliseum.
fox9.com
Lisa Goodman won’t seek re-election for Mpls City Council in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Up for re-election in 2023, longtime Minneapolis City Council member Lisa Goodman has announced she will not seek another term. A member of the council since 1998, Goodman represents Ward 7 in the city and announced her decision in an email to her constituents on Monday.
fox9.com
New supper club opens in Shakopee with themed basement bar
What’s old is new again in the dining industry. Supper Clubs are popping up all over the Twin Cities. The newest addition is in Shakopee, in the former Dangerfield’s space. While the main floor of Shakopee House gives off 1920’s glam, the basement offers something quite unexpected. The Rum Row Tiki Bar is all about escapism. At the same time, it’s an ode to the restaurants past. During renovations, the team discovered a suitcase in the walls. Inside were post cards, bottles of rum and drink recipes. The restaurant owner was able to figure out who’s briefcase it was and even spoke with his family. He was a rum-runner during prohibition who had dreams of opening is own bar. They’ve done it for him in the basement of Shakopee House. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.
fox9.com
Indoor, pop-up skatepark opens in Uptown mall storefront
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Many Twin Cities skateboarders see their options for skating dwindle down each year, as soon as snow and ice cover their outdoor parks. But now a new partnership at the Seven Points mall hopes to change that. "This is kind of a test pilot, something like...
Comments / 0