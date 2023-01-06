Read full article on original website
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL
Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens
Any potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs would be played at a neutral site following the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday also negated a scenario in which a coin toss would...
Look: Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumor Swirling On Tuesday
The 2022 NFL regular season ended two days ago and the Arizona Cardinals have already undergone substantial change. General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are both no longer with the franchise, but owner Michael Bidwell doesn't plan to stop there. The team will try to trade ...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
NFL
Doug Pederson on Jaguars' rematch with Chargers: 'They're different. We're different'
All six 2022 wild-card games offer rematches from the regular season, the most such games in a single postseason round in NFL history. Down in Jacksonville, they're preparing to face a Los Angeles Chargers squad the Jags dismantled, 38-10, way back in Week 3. Coach Doug Pederson said this week he expects a much different matchup Saturday night.
NFL
NFL Offensive Player Rankings after the 2022 regular season; three playoff offenses with serious concerns
From where I sit, just a handful of offenses appear to be at the height of their powers entering the playoffs. One of them, Kansas City's potent attack, is literally running circles around opponents. With MVP front-runner Patrick Mahomes under center in K.C., I have zero concerns about the Chiefs'...
NFL
Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner
The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon. The team has since announced the news. Turner was the offensive coordinator for the last three seasons in Washington, and served as OC under head coach Ron Rivera for four years, including one with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.
NFL
Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season
Now that the 2022 NFL regular season is behind us, I have taken the time to rank each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 season. There's a lot to unpack, so let's not waste any time. NOTE: Though in many cases these running backs led their respective teams...
NFL
Falcons name Greg Beadles team president
The Atlanta Falcons start their 2023 offseason shuffling the top of the organizational chart. Team owner Arthur Blank announced Monday morning that Greg Beadles would take over as team president and has assumed day-to-day control of the Falcons' operations. Beadles has been with the Falcons for 28 years after starting...
NFL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals
Optimism that Lamar Jackson will return for the postseason is dwindling. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday morning that Jackson, dealing with a PCL injury, faces an uphill battle to play in Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin not ready to make determination on OC Matt Canada
Mike Tomlin said Monday he is not yet ready to make a final determination on his offensive coordinator. When the Steelers head coach was asked about the status of offensive coordinator Matt Canada following the completion of Pittsburgh's 2022 season, Tomlin said he is "just not there" yet in his final evaluation of Canada's performance.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Head coach firings & Week 18 recap
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 18 of the NFL season. The trio start by reacting to the Texans firing head coach Lovie Smith and also the Cardinals firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury, plus they give their thoughts on Cardinals GM Steve Keim stepping down from his position. Next, the guys focus on Rams head coach Sean McVay taking time away from the team to evaluate his future and they also hit on coaching candidates they'd like to see get an opportunity in 2023. After that, the trio discuss the Patriots-Bills, Titans-Jaguars, and Chargers-Broncos games. Then, the guys look at the Rams-Seahawks and Lions-Packers games, which decided the No. 7 seed in the NFC. To wrap up the show, the group touch on the top 5 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL
Titans fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing
Mike Vrabel is making significant changes to his coaching staff following his first losing season in Tennessee. The Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing, the team announced Monday. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier were also let go by the club.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 10
2022 · 4-13-0 GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS. Former Giants general manager Jerry Reese will interview on Tuesday. LB Roquan Smith agreed to terms on five-year, $100 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 2022 · 7-10-0 COACHING...
NFL
NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2023 hiring cycle
NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and general manager vacancies around the league as the 2023 hiring cycle kicks into gear. The information below -- sourced from NFL Media reports and official team announcements -- will be updated in real time during the coming weeks.
NFL
Super Wild Card Weekend schedule announced
Super Wild Card Weekend will kick off in Santa Clara, California. Following the Detroit Lions' defeat of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, the NFL announced the schedule for the opening round of the playoffs, which begins with the NFC's second-seeded San Francisco 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills, Bengals remain on top heading into Super Wild Card Weekend
The 2022 regular season has, at long last, reached its conclusion. Now it gets really fun. The postseason promises drama, and eventual immortality for one team. But before any of that, let's take one last look at the league of 32. Next week, we'll cut down our breakdown to only cover teams who qualified for the postseason. That means this is goodbye to 18 others, including the Lions, a top-10 squad that couldn't find a seat when the NFL's game of playoff musical chairs came to an end.
NFL
Jerry Jones: Cowboys can turn 'nightmare' finale into positive heading into postseason
The Dallas Cowboys ended the regular season laying a rotten egg Sunday in a 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. Entering the game with a chance to win the division if the Philadelphia Eagles stumbled against the New York Giants, Dallas made the discussion moot by playing four quarters of uninspired football.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: First 18 spots locked in; playoff-bound Eagles, Seahawks hold top-10 picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Super Wild Card Weekend, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
