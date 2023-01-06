ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
Newsing the States

A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.

A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife. On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.
PIX11

‘We need her home!’ Family fears deaf NY woman held against her will

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — After flooding the internet with pictures of Samantha Denise Primus, her family was growing increasingly concerned that the deaf woman with autism hasn’t turned up, nearly three weeks after her disappearance just before Christmas. “If somebody is holding her, we want them to know Denise is well loved,” the woman’s cousin, […]
Newsing the States

Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured

Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed. On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.
PIX11

Sighting of missing deaf woman moves search to Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The family of a missing deaf woman who disappeared before Christmas moved their search into Brooklyn after a reported sighting. “It’s 17 days today,” Genevieve Primus, the sister of 46-year-old Samantha Denise Primus, who goes by Denise, said Monday. “She must be delusional by now. No food, no water. Last night […]
