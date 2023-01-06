Jeremy Renner update: Actor releases video update from ICU after snow plow accident

New York police are trying to determine who dangled a dead bobcat from a highway overpass that then smashed into a motorist’s windshield. “You think you had a bad day?” driver Andrew Noble posted on Facebook, along with photos of his windshield shattered after Monday’s accident on I-88. “Someone is a sick MF,” he added. “My guess is it was roadkill cat that some punk kids strung up with paracord and tossed off the overpass.” Fortunately, he and his 10-year-old son were not injured. Police told the New York Daily News they are investigating.Read it at Daily News

