ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYrr9_0k62zmh800

Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home.

Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.

On Jan. 6, sheriff’s officials announced they made four arrests in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOKL7_0k62zmh800
Jay Lloyd

Jay W. Loyd and Laura L. Schultz, both 38, along with 30-year-old Andrew P. Horbinski and 33-year-old Darren M. Hewison are now in custody. Loyd and Horbinski are listed as homeless, while the other two suspects list Rhinelander addresses.

Lloyd is facing charges of possessing methamphetamine, false imprisonment, robbery with the use of force and battery. He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond ordered by Circuit Judge Michael Bloom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8pMn_0k62zmh800
Laura Schultz

Schultz faces charges of false imprisonment and possession of methamphetamine and was ordered held on a $15,000 cash bond by Circuit Judge Mary Burns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ryu4F_0k62zmh800
Andrew Horbinski

Horbinski is charged with false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping and robbery with the use of force. Judge Bloom ordered him held on a $15,000 cash bond as well.

Of the four suspects, Hewison faces the most significant charges and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond. On Dec. 29, prosecutors charged Hewison with false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm, robbery with the use of force and three counts of second-degree sexual assault with the use of force. Hewison has a substantial criminal record and was on probation from a prior case at the time of his arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAOCg_0k62zmh800
Darren Hewison

No further details were disclosed.

All four suspects remain behind bars.

Comments / 4

Michelle Henke
4d ago

wow how in the hell would you put this poor woman through all of this and what did they all work together and they what did these drugs together and then decided to kidnap her and try and kill her?? How do people just decide to kill someone and hold them captive I wish I could understand

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
antigotimes.com

Warrant of the Week

The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with. information on his...
ANTIGO, WI
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Jan. 10

Drunken driving and possession of methamphetamine are among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Jan. 10. A 42-year-old Tomahawk man was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, following a traffic stop in the town of Bradley on Jan. 8. A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Highways 8 and Y, after observing the vehicle travelling 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. Upon contact with the driver, the deputy noted the odor of intoxicating beverages. Following roadside field sobriety testing, the man was taken into custody, cited and later released to a responsible party.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin to conduct mapping exercise in Wausau

Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin is partnering with the Marathon County’s District Attorney’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice this week to conduct a “mapping” exercise that will trace the path of a victim of crime through the criminal justice process from the time a call is made to law enforcement all the way through post-conviction proceedings.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Jan. 10

Lee Vang and Mary Lee announce the birth of their daughter Roselyn, born at 10:40 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023. Roselyn weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Samantha Berzill announces the birth of her son Nova Micah-Lee, born at 11:42 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Nova weighed 7 pounds.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin

ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 9, 2022

DuWayne William Marquardt, age 86, of Wausau passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 2, 2023. DuWayne was born on February 13, 1936 to the late William and Winifred (Bazile) Marquardt. He was baptized on January 16, 1938 at Grace Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine. After High School he met Shirley Zahrt at Schmidt’s Ballroom. The two were united in marriage on September 22, 1956 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Town of Easton. They then moved to Appleton where they resided for 44 years and raised their four children. DuWayne was employed at AZCO as an Ironworker and later as a project manager. His work took him all over the United States, bidding jobs and often running them. He retired in 2002 after 55 years of service. He and Shirley then moved to Wausau permanently and spent winters in Florida.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semi crashes reported on I-39 south of Wausau

Traffic is backed up, reduced to a single lane on northbound I-39 Tuesday morning after multiple crashes were reported involving semis and passenger vehicles. There’s no word yet on injuries. Weather reports indicate difficult road conditions Tuesday morning with fog and ice on some roadways. The initial call came...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Community to celebrate resettlement of refugees in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU – After escaping brutal wars, conflict and violence and suffering prolonged economic and political collapse, more than 160 refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, Burundi, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were welcomed by central Wisconsin in 2022. Now, the local refugee resettlement office is marking the milestone with a celebration.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Quilt of Honor Presentation

Dottie Norton made a beautiful quilt and presented it with her husband Les to Veteran Jeff Yunk at the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group meeting on December 28, 2022 at Denny’s in Rothschild. Jeff was nominated to be honored with this quilt by the members of the Cup of Coffee group. Dottie made the “Quilt of Honor” for Jeff to thank him for his service and all the work he does for Veterans every day.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
WausauPilot

Historical Society opens gate to next History Speaks, Chats events

WAUSAU – You can learn more about Marathon County’s history in the January History Speaks and History Chats programs, hosted by the Marathon County Historical Society. The History Speaks program will be presented by Jonathan “Jay” Dick, a technology and lands specialist at the Wisconsin Valley Improvement Co. The WVIC has been the caretaker of water in 21 reservoirs focusing on conservation, flood control, low flow augmentation and regulation of a uniform flow in the Wisconsin River.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs

The Marathon County Public Library will offer free classes on searching and applying for jobs online on Jan. 11 from 1:30-3 p.m.; Jan. 25 from 9:30-11 a.m.; and on Feb. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. The classes will be held at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with registration required. For more information or to register, call 715-261-7230.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy