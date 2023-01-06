4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander

Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home.

Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.

On Jan. 6, sheriff’s officials announced they made four arrests in the case.

Jay Lloyd

Jay W. Loyd and Laura L. Schultz, both 38, along with 30-year-old Andrew P. Horbinski and 33-year-old Darren M. Hewison are now in custody. Loyd and Horbinski are listed as homeless, while the other two suspects list Rhinelander addresses.

Lloyd is facing charges of possessing methamphetamine, false imprisonment, robbery with the use of force and battery. He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond ordered by Circuit Judge Michael Bloom.

Laura Schultz

Schultz faces charges of false imprisonment and possession of methamphetamine and was ordered held on a $15,000 cash bond by Circuit Judge Mary Burns.

Andrew Horbinski

Horbinski is charged with false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping and robbery with the use of force. Judge Bloom ordered him held on a $15,000 cash bond as well.

Of the four suspects, Hewison faces the most significant charges and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond. On Dec. 29, prosecutors charged Hewison with false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm, robbery with the use of force and three counts of second-degree sexual assault with the use of force. Hewison has a substantial criminal record and was on probation from a prior case at the time of his arrest.

Darren Hewison

No further details were disclosed.

All four suspects remain behind bars.