A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
13 Basic tips on how to buy your own house within a year while renting an apartment in NYCKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Late Broadway producer Chase Mishkin’s NYC home asks $2.84M
The world is a less colorful place without flamboyant Broadway luminaries like the Tony-winning producer Chase Mishkin, who passed away last July at age 85. But her legacy lives on in her grand two-bedroom home in Midtown Manhattan’s Stella Tower, which now seeks a new generation of owners. That...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC’s next recreational weed dispensary is coming to Union Square
New York City was abuzz in December when its first legal recreational cannabis dispensary opened. Now there’s a new one on our radar that is about to make its debut: The Union Square Travel Agency. The new store at 835 Broadway is a former Chase Bank on the corner...
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
Behind mayor Eric Adams' decision to turn empty NYC offices into new apartments
Earlier this week, mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plans to convert underused office spaces in New York City into new apartment buildings. In total, the politician offered 11 recommendations that range in scope and function and are based on advice from a city-led task force that was established back in July of 2022.
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
REBNY gala to return to seated affair in 2023
Industry bigs who had foot cramps after the Real Estate Board of New York’s annual gala last year can relax: they’ll have a place to sit next time. A REBNY rep confirmed our tip that the event, which became a floor-roaming, walkaround affair in 2022, will be a seated dinner again, “although not a full return to banquets of yore.” An on-foot networking portion will follow the dinner.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
pix11.com
Beloved dancing nurse battling shingles
Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles. Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles. Trial begins...
Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
Eater
An East Village Restaurant Is Suing the City for $615K Over Its Destroyed Outdoor Dining Setup
East Village restaurant Pinky’s Space is suing the city for $615,000 after officials with the Department of Transportation demolished its 30-foot outdoor dining setup “without notice” in October, the New York Post reports. The suit, filed in a Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, claims the restaurant’s owners “watched in horror” as city officials “mocked, danced, and laughed” for three hours as they took down the outdoor structure. The elaborate setup allegedly cost around $90,000 to build and has since cost Pinky’s more than $500,000 in lost business, per the suit. In December, a spokesperson for DOT claimed that Pinky’s had received three notices from the city over the structure, dating back to August. The third, in October, allegedly informed the owners that the shed would be taken down if it was not ADA-compliant.
cssny.org
Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments
2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can score a sweet hotel deal right now for an NYC winter staycation
Citywide, NYC has more than 124,000 hotel rooms, and right now you can book one at a deep discount thanks to NYC Hotel Week. NYC Hotel Week is currently underway with more than 140 hotels across the five boroughs offering a 23% discount on standard retail rates through February 12.
cottagesgardens.com
A Splashy 19th-Century Upper West Side Brownstone Featuring an Indoor Pool Asks $17.5M
A late 19th-century townhouse, standing proudly near Central Park since 1891, has hit the market. Described as “one of the finest single-family townhouses offered in the marketplace” on the listing page, the Upper West Side structure originally designed by architect Gilbert Schellenger has been renovated while still showing off beautiful details of Neo-Renaissance and New Romanesque architecture. A blend of old and new, the 8,550-square-foot Manhattan home is now seeking $17.5 million.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan’s population has rebounded in the wake of COVID-19
Don’t call it a comeback. Manhattan has more than recovered since its population dipped in the early days of COVID-19, according to a new study on post-pandemic migration from Placer.ai. From February to April 2020, the borough’s population dropped 8.1% — threatening its status as a major world economic...
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns
Some workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they feel unsafe at the hotel due to migrants cooking in the rooms and what they said is a lack of oversight of migrants who are supposed to be isolating for infectious disease
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Cute dogs are taking over NYC's Javits Center this month
Dogs of all shapes and sizes are coming to the Javits Center this month, and you can hang out with the cute canines while admiring their skills. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, more than 120 dogs are expected to attend American Kennel Club’s Meet the Breeds on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. The event—America’s largest in-person dog breed educational showcase—is intended to teach about responsible pet ownership.
New York Post
Harlem Dem Inez Dickens in bid to topple socialist Kristin Richardson Jordan
Assemblywoman Inez Dickens has had it with a soft-on-crime, tough-on-cops politician in her Harlem district — and is willing to give up her Albany post if she can oust the councilwoman, who has likened the NYPD to a white supremacist “gang.”. Dickens this week will announce a bid...
