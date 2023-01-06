ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

BMV to close Martin Luther King Jr. weekend

By Deja Studdard
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujvGY_0k62zbz900

INDIANAPOLIS — If you need to swing by the BMV, make sure to do it before the Martin Luther King Jr. Day closure.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle will close all locations Saturday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of MLK Day.

The holiday, which falls every third Monday of the year, celebrates the life and legacy of the civil rights icon. Braches will resume normal operations Tuesday, Jan. 17.

MLK Center reopening after $2M worth of upgrades

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit the BMV’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chambanamoms.com

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Indianapolis: Free Museums, Zoo and More

Indianapolis annually offers free admission to popular attractions on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Check with each attraction as advance reservations are required in some instances. Every year, most Indianapolis attractions offer free admission and themed programs for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you’re thinking of traveling...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Tensions run high amid search for new Indianapolis Public Library CEO

INDIANAPOLIS — Tensions continue to run high in the search for a new Indianapolis Public Library CEO, with protestors demanding the board president resign during a recent meeting. Chants erupted during Monday night’s city-county council meeting demanding that Board of Trustees President Hope Tribble be removed.  Protestors from the Indianapolis Liberation Center (ILC) were escorted […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yahoo!

Holcomb announces $29.5M for 62-mile Monon South Trail in Southern Indiana

During his State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would award $29.5 million to construct a 62.3-mile rail trail called the Monon South Trail, which when completed, would be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. "Indiana is continuing...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Indiana BMV required to bring back nonbinary gender marker options for driver's licenses

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Monroe County Circuit Court ruled the Indiana BMV must reinstate nonbinary gender marker options for IDs. The BMV previously offered "X" as a gender option on driver's licenses in 2019, then ended the practice in 2020 when the Attorney General at the time issued an advisory opinion that the agency did not have the authority to offer the option.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Focused school zone patrols launched on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Now that students are back to class after winter break, drivers must pay more attention around school zones. This mission to protect kids compelled District 19 City-county Councilor David Ray to coordinate a plan to better protect kids on his side of town. “It’s going to be random,” Ray explained. “It’s going to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Welcome back, Chris Wright

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ryan Hatfield speaks with Eyewitness News as Indiana General Assembly begins

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are returning to Indianapolis today for the start of the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak with State Representative Ryan Hatfield before he headed north to the State Capitol. One of Representative Hatfield’s many topics of concern is eliminating textbook fees from Indiana schools. He […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead

Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average. The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead. Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast

Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Gov. Holcomb pushes for education, public health …. In his seventh State of the State address, Gov. Eric Holcomb pushed lawmakers to approve...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65

INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy