BMV to close Martin Luther King Jr. weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — If you need to swing by the BMV, make sure to do it before the Martin Luther King Jr. Day closure.
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle will close all locations Saturday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of MLK Day.
The holiday, which falls every third Monday of the year, celebrates the life and legacy of the civil rights icon. Braches will resume normal operations Tuesday, Jan. 17.MLK Center reopening after $2M worth of upgrades
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit the BMV’s website .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 9