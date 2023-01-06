Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Orange County Prosecutors Share More Details in Woods-Clark Murder Case
Editor’s Note: This story contains details that some readers may consider graphic or disturbing. The lead suspect in the September murder of two local teenagers is accused of shooting the pair several times in the back before fleeing the state, according to prosecutors. Issiah Mehki Ross, an 18-year-old Mebane...
wfmynews2.com
'They were executed:' State details evidence in Orange County double murders
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Superior Court judge denied bond for Issiah Ross. He’s accused of killing two teenagers in Orange County, including a teenager from the Triad. Ross is accused of killing 18-year-old Devin Clark of Alamance County and 14-year-old Lyric Woods in September. Prosecutors...
alamancenews.com
Mebane police chief announces retirement – this time, for real
Long-time Mebane police chief Terry Caldwell, who has been Mebane’s top law enforcement officer for the past 17 years, has decided – again – to retire, this time apparently for real. In 2021, Caldwell made a March 23 announcement to the city council, announcing an intention to...
chapelboro.com
‘We’ve Got A Great Group’: Orange County’s Buansi Takes State House Leadership Role
The North Carolina General Assembly convenes Wednesday in Raleigh, the official start of the legislature’s 2023 long session. Though they’re no strangers to local and state government, all three of Orange County’s representatives will be starting new positions this year — but one of them has already taken a leadership role.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: Employee Milestones, New Finance Director, and More
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 10th. She discussed town staff milestone awards, the new town finance director, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Updates on the Woods / Clark Murder Case, Shootings, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news–including an update from the most recent hearing for the defendant int eh Lyric Woods / Devin Clark murder case. Also an update on a couple of recent shootings in the Chapel Hill area. Podcast: Play in new window |...
cbs17
NC man arrested in Chatham County after vehicle chase that began in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A vehicle chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended with the arrest in Chatham County of a Winston-Salem man Saturday. On that morning, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to assist the Foxfire Police Department with a vehicle pursuit, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The pursuit went through several jurisdictions and came to an end at the Randolph-Chatham County line on U. S. 421.
WRAL
Leaders to consider different routes for proposed US 401 bypass in southern Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County leaders could decide as soon as this summer where the proposed U.S. 401 bypass will go. For years, traffic jams have made it difficult for drivers to take U.S. 401 through southern Wake County. Since 2017, the plan has been to build a bypass...
Winston-Salem man arrested after chase through Moore County, sheriff’s office says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies arrested a man after a chase that went through “several agency jurisdictions,” according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook post. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday morning, deputies were called to help the Foxfire Police Department in a car chase. According to the sheriff’s […]
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro PIO Colby Sawyer
Pittsboro Public Information Officer Colby Sawyer spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 10th. He discussed the Western Intake Partnership for using water from Jordan Lake, and other updates from the town board of commissioners meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17
Suspect attacks 3 deputies in Lee County, Taser used to stop assault, officials say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man is facing five charges after attacking a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday. Jaylin Kareem Sumpter is said to have struck and assaulted a deputy by kicking her in the chest, striking her in the face and kicking her, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set a futon on fire on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Street on Feb. 15, 2002.
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: January 9-13
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Local government boards are getting back into the swing of...
cbs17
Oxford man found shot to death in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old Oxford man was found dead Monday night from an apparent gunshot wound, Chapel Hill police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension after receiving a call to the area at around 10:30 p.m. Police found K’son Lamoriquia...
chapelboro.com
Democracy Advocates, Elected Officials Lead Jan. 6 Vigil in Chapel Hill
While much of the focus in Washington D.C. on Friday was more on selecting a new Speaker of the House, the day also marked a solemn anniversary for many. Lawmakers held a moment of silence outside the Capitol to remember the insurrection event on January 6, 2021 and to thank the first responders who were on-scene to respond to the mob of Donald Trump supporters.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Fordham Blvd Shooting, Fatal Fire
In today’s news: a shooting on Fordham Boulevard leaves one injured, and a structure fire in Hillsborough leaves one dead.
WXIA 11 Alive
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
Murder suspect hit by vehicle moments after allegedly shooting, killing Greensboro mother of 2, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a mother on New Year’s Day was reportedly hit by a car moments after the shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Cridland Road […]
Raleigh company CEO died in Virginia plane crash; other victim also from NC, police say
Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.
WATCH: Interview with HPPD Captain Matt Truitt on High Point murder-suicide investigation
Watch this interview with High Point Police Department Captain Matt Truitt on the active murder-suicide investigation in High Point.
Comments / 6