Hillsborough, NC

chapelboro.com

Orange County Prosecutors Share More Details in Woods-Clark Murder Case

Editor’s Note: This story contains details that some readers may consider graphic or disturbing. The lead suspect in the September murder of two local teenagers is accused of shooting the pair several times in the back before fleeing the state, according to prosecutors. Issiah Mehki Ross, an 18-year-old Mebane...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane police chief announces retirement – this time, for real

Long-time Mebane police chief Terry Caldwell, who has been Mebane’s top law enforcement officer for the past 17 years, has decided – again – to retire, this time apparently for real. In 2021, Caldwell made a March 23 announcement to the city council, announcing an intention to...
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

NC man arrested in Chatham County after vehicle chase that began in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A vehicle chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended with the arrest in Chatham County of a Winston-Salem man Saturday. On that morning, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to assist the Foxfire Police Department with a vehicle pursuit, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The pursuit went through several jurisdictions and came to an end at the Randolph-Chatham County line on U. S. 421.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro PIO Colby Sawyer

Pittsboro Public Information Officer Colby Sawyer spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 10th. He discussed the Western Intake Partnership for using water from Jordan Lake, and other updates from the town board of commissioners meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Local Government Meetings: January 9-13

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Local government boards are getting back into the swing of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Oxford man found shot to death in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old Oxford man was found dead Monday night from an apparent gunshot wound, Chapel Hill police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension after receiving a call to the area at around 10:30 p.m. Police found K’son Lamoriquia...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Democracy Advocates, Elected Officials Lead Jan. 6 Vigil in Chapel Hill

While much of the focus in Washington D.C. on Friday was more on selecting a new Speaker of the House, the day also marked a solemn anniversary for many. Lawmakers held a moment of silence outside the Capitol to remember the insurrection event on January 6, 2021 and to thank the first responders who were on-scene to respond to the mob of Donald Trump supporters.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXIA 11 Alive

Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
GREENSBORO, NC

