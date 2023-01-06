A Christmas Eve fire in the basement of Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia is being investigated as a likely arson, according to Philly-area news stations. Philadelphia’s ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates are reporting that the fire - which destroyed archives in the basement of Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia’s historic district - appears to have been intentionally set, and an exterior entrance to the basement was discovered with its lock broken off.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO