Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Death of ex-NFL receiver Charles Johnson ruled a suicide by medical examiner
Former NFL and Colorado receiver Charles E. Johnson had a toxic amount of drugs in his system when he died in July 2022, according to new report.
Pa. man wins Pittsburgh Steelers’ official truck
A Pennlsyvnian fan won the Pittsburgh steelers’ official truck. Travis McConnell, 40, of New Castle, won the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes” during Sunday’s game, WPXI reported. McConnell entered online for the first time, winning the black-and-gold Ford F-150.
Diamond of pro-Trump duo ‘Diamond and Silk,’ has died at 51: reports
Lynette Hardaway known to many as “Diamond” of the political and MAGA talk duo “Diamond and Silk,” has died, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been reported. Former president Donald Trump posted about her death on his social media site, Truth Social. “Really...
AMC announces release dates for ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ and ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’
AMC has announced the date that season 8 of “Fear the Walking Dead” will land along with information on the release of the new spinoff, “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”. “Fear The Walking Dead” season 8 will debut on May 14, 2023. AMC said it will be the show’s last season.
How to stream Tyler Perry’s ‘Bruh’ season 2, episode 1 on BET without cable (1/10/23)
Written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry, “Bruh” follows four longtime friends as they navigate life and relationships through the strength of their brother-like bond. In a society where relationships between men of color are often misjudged and misrepresented, the series embraces male vulnerability versus hyper-masculinity. “Tyler...
Arson suspected in torching of Pa.’s birthplace
A Christmas Eve fire in the basement of Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia is being investigated as a likely arson, according to Philly-area news stations. Philadelphia’s ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates are reporting that the fire - which destroyed archives in the basement of Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia’s historic district - appears to have been intentionally set, and an exterior entrance to the basement was discovered with its lock broken off.
This Pennsylvania city is one of the best for bagel lovers: study
Bagels are arguably one of the highest formations of bread out there. If you agree, you’re probably a bagel lover yourself. And if you’re a bagel lover in Pennsylvania, you’re in luck — a Keystone State city is apparently one of the best for bagel fans in the nation.
