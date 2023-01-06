Friday's Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to a one-year contract with INF Justin Turner. Designated LHP Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Will Venable associate manager and Mike Maddux pitching coach.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed RHP Nick Mears off waivers from Texas.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Reed Garret outright to Rochester (IL) but he chose to declare free agency in lieu of accepting the assignment.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

STATEN ISLAND FERRYHAWKS — Named Homer Bush manager.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract.

Women's National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Named Monica Wright assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived TE Nick Muse.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Jack Heflin to the practice squad. Released DT Vernon Butler from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Suspended Calgary WR Richie Sindani for two games after testing positive for banned substances.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired LW Dylan Guenther.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D David Jiricek from Czechia (WJC) to Cleveland (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Returned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Gustav Rydahl to Hartford (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned C Shane Wright to Kingston (OHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reinstated RW Blake Wheeler, LW Nikolaj Ehlers and D Nate Schmidt off injured reserve.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Returned D Connor McCarthy to Worcester (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired RW Fabian Lysell from Sweden U20 (NATJR).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUUINS — Recalled G Tommy Napier from Wheeling (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Marcelino Moreno to Cortiba FC (Brazil).

AUSTIN FC — Announced the transfer of M Tomas Pochettino to Fortaleza (Brazil).

FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Malik Pinto to a two-year contract.

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Phil Neville head coach, Jason Kreis, Darren Powell and Javier Morales assistant coaches, Alec Scott assistant coach and performance analyst, Sebastian Saja goalkeeper coach, Garrison Draper high performance director and Connor Ceballos performance analyst.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Elias Manoel from Gremio to a three-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired $50,000 in 2024 general allocation money from Nashville SC in exchange for G Ben Martino.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Luis Rivera to a four-year contract.

MLS NEXT Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed Ms Ben Awashie and Nakye Greenidge-Duncan to one-year contracts.

INTER MIAMI CF II — Named Federico Huguain head coach.

National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed G Devon Kerr to a one-year contract.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed G Mandy Haught to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

NAVY — Named Jim Kiritsy football strength and conditioning coach.

