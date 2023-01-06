ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Friday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to a one-year contract with INF Justin Turner. Designated LHP Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Will Venable associate manager and Mike Maddux pitching coach.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed RHP Nick Mears off waivers from Texas.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Reed Garret outright to Rochester (IL) but he chose to declare free agency in lieu of accepting the assignment.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

STATEN ISLAND FERRYHAWKS — Named Homer Bush manager.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract.

Women's National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Named Monica Wright assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived TE Nick Muse.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Jack Heflin to the practice squad. Released DT Vernon Butler from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Suspended Calgary WR Richie Sindani for two games after testing positive for banned substances.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired LW Dylan Guenther.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D David Jiricek from Czechia (WJC) to Cleveland (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Returned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Gustav Rydahl to Hartford (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned C Shane Wright to Kingston (OHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reinstated RW Blake Wheeler, LW Nikolaj Ehlers and D Nate Schmidt off injured reserve.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Returned D Connor McCarthy to Worcester (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired RW Fabian Lysell from Sweden U20 (NATJR).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUUINS — Recalled G Tommy Napier from Wheeling (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Marcelino Moreno to Cortiba FC (Brazil).

AUSTIN FC — Announced the transfer of M Tomas Pochettino to Fortaleza (Brazil).

FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Malik Pinto to a two-year contract.

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Phil Neville head coach, Jason Kreis, Darren Powell and Javier Morales assistant coaches, Alec Scott assistant coach and performance analyst, Sebastian Saja goalkeeper coach, Garrison Draper high performance director and Connor Ceballos performance analyst.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Elias Manoel from Gremio to a three-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired $50,000 in 2024 general allocation money from Nashville SC in exchange for G Ben Martino.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Luis Rivera to a four-year contract.

MLS NEXT Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed Ms Ben Awashie and Nakye Greenidge-Duncan to one-year contracts.

INTER MIAMI CF II — Named Federico Huguain head coach.

National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed G Devon Kerr to a one-year contract.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed G Mandy Haught to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

NAVY — Named Jim Kiritsy football strength and conditioning coach.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
123K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy