Friday's Transactions
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to a one-year contract with INF Justin Turner. Designated LHP Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Will Venable associate manager and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed RHP Nick Mears off waivers from Texas.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Reed Garret outright to Rochester (IL) but he chose to declare free agency in lieu of accepting the assignment.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
STATEN ISLAND FERRYHAWKS — Named Homer Bush manager.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract.
|Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Named Monica Wright assistant general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived TE Nick Muse.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Jack Heflin to the practice squad. Released DT Vernon Butler from the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
CFL — Suspended Calgary WR Richie Sindani for two games after testing positive for banned substances.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired LW Dylan Guenther.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D David Jiricek from Czechia (WJC) to Cleveland (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Returned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Gustav Rydahl to Hartford (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned C Shane Wright to Kingston (OHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Reinstated RW Blake Wheeler, LW Nikolaj Ehlers and D Nate Schmidt off injured reserve.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Returned D Connor McCarthy to Worcester (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired RW Fabian Lysell from Sweden U20 (NATJR).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUUINS — Recalled G Tommy Napier from Wheeling (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Marcelino Moreno to Cortiba FC (Brazil).
AUSTIN FC — Announced the transfer of M Tomas Pochettino to Fortaleza (Brazil).
FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Malik Pinto to a two-year contract.
INTER MIAMI CF — Named Phil Neville head coach, Jason Kreis, Darren Powell and Javier Morales assistant coaches, Alec Scott assistant coach and performance analyst, Sebastian Saja goalkeeper coach, Garrison Draper high performance director and Connor Ceballos performance analyst.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Elias Manoel from Gremio to a three-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired $50,000 in 2024 general allocation money from Nashville SC in exchange for G Ben Martino.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Luis Rivera to a four-year contract.
|MLS NEXT Pro
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed Ms Ben Awashie and Nakye Greenidge-Duncan to one-year contracts.
INTER MIAMI CF II — Named Federico Huguain head coach.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed G Devon Kerr to a one-year contract.
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed G Mandy Haught to a two-year contract.
|COLLEGE
NAVY — Named Jim Kiritsy football strength and conditioning coach.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
