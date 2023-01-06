ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’

By Andrew Smith
WGN TV
WGN TV
 4 days ago
Melanie Christy
4d ago

This murderous boy's parents should be named and pictured for cultivating this monster.No more excuses. No more protecting young criminals doing adult crimes.

Wisegurl98
4d ago

What is the world coming too? And how does the parents just not know anything? When my kids was 14 I may not of known everything but I think I would know if they was selling drugs and had a gun… then again I was the nosey parent.

freedoms heartbeat
4d ago

not a smart move driving to sell to a 14 year old not sure if they have had previous transactions in the past and this was just a time where the kid wanted to Rob him and kill him unfortunately just more State Property as if the state needs more in a few years he will be shipped off to war like lots of other prisoners but you have to be careful who you're selling to especially this younger generation they think like the video game and are ice cold until they are in prison getting rear-ended

