ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

Demo begins on old company homes in Campbell

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xb4BB_0k62zDzp00

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Demolition has begun on the old company homes in Campbell.

In total, roughly 70 units will come down within the next month.

Friday, a demo crew began tearing down one row of six units.

Burger King franchise that shuttered Warren store files bankruptcy

The demolition is being carried out by both the city of Campbell and the Mahoning County Land Bank. Campbell Mayor Bryan Tedesco said he is happy to see them come down and hopes that they can use that space for some type of park in the future.

The Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company Homes were built in 1918 to house steel mill workers and their families. They were the first of their kind to be built.

Now, roughly 50 residents still live in some of the units, while the other units are vacant. Some residents have fought to preserve the history of the site and to try and save the homes.

Mayor Tedesco said he would like to see a few of the units saved and turned into some type of museum.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wellsvillesun.com

Another Wellsville Gem

WELLSVILLE – Members of the TRGHS continued their tour of local houses of worship with a recent walking tour of the former Christian Temple Church building located on Maple Ave. Several members of the public joined in the tour conducted by George and Nancy Johnson. More than two dozen enjoyed the program.
WELLSVILLE, OH
newsonthegreen.com

O’Brien wants paper streets vacated

Paul O’Brien, managing partner of Brookway Properties LLC, is asking the Trumbull County commissioners to vacate the paper streets on the former Brookfield High School property, which Brookway bought in 2015. The commissioners held a public viewing Jan. 5, and set a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Josephine Perry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Perry, 94 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health – St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Josephine was born May 17, 1928 to the parents of Oris Huff and Gertha (Morton) Huff in the southern...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

The Grand Resort Road Trip: Roman Bath

I Had Enough of My Keurig! Was About to Throw It in the Trash when I Found This. Diabetes? Drink This in the Morning & Watch What Will Happen Next. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Live In Columbus. EnergyBillCruncher. Always Pour Dish Soap in...
WARREN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy