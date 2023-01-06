The development activity of Solana has increased. Developers are putting in more effort to improve the blockchain. Solana seemed to have the best first week of any top-twenty coin this year. SOL has recovered remarkably after falling more than 41% in the wake of the FTX debacle. Solana was formerly a favorite of Sam Bankman-Fried and was reportedly dubbed an “Ethereum killer.” The current SOL price is $16.17, and there has been $1,167,814,860 worth of trades in the past 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap.

1 DAY AGO