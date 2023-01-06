Read full article on original website
Binance Lost $12 Billion in Assets Due to User Withdrawals
Binance users withdrew a total of $360 million on Friday, according to recent statistics. Binance Coin (BNB) has lost 29% of its value in the last two months. Despite the recovery in the cryptocurrency markets following the demise of the FTX exchange, the situation with Binance withdrawals has not yet normalized. According to a recent report from Forbes, Binance has lost $12 billion in assets as a result of users continuing to withdraw money from the exchange.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Jumps 12% Despite Ongoing Struggles
The trust’s discount relative to the NAV of its Bitcoin assets shrank to 38.55 percent. According to treasury filings, it has 643,572 Bitcoin, worth around $11.1 billion. On Monday, shares of the struggling Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) jumped, bringing the trust’s discount to Bitcoin closer to BTC’s original price. The over-the-counter security saw a price increase of 11.56%, to $9.65, yesterday. As a result, the trust’s discount relative to the NAV of its Bitcoin assets shrank to 38.55 percent, the narrowest difference since the middle of November.
Huobi’s Korean Division Reportedly Wants To Go Independent
The Korean proposal is an offer to purchase all of Huobi Global’s stakes in the company. Huobi Global’s founder, Leon Li, also has a majority stake in Huobi Korea. Huobi Global, Justin Sun’s cryptocurrency exchange, has been said to be having financial difficulties and is facing a number of obstacles. As a momentous turn of events, Huobi’s branch in South Korea, Huobi Korea, reportedly opted to split out from the parent company.
Lido DAO (LDO) Price Prediction 2023 — Will LDO Hit $5 Soon?
Bullish LDO price prediction is $1.252 to $2.845. Lido DAO (LDO) price might also reach $5 soon. LDO bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.733. In Lido DAO (LDO) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about LDO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Jack Ma No Longer Leading Shareholder in Fintech ‘Ant Group’
A $37 billion IPO by Ant Group in Hong Kong in 2020 was halted by Chinese authorities. The Chinese tycoon’s share of the company’s voting power will drop to around 6.2%. Jack Ma, co-founder, and CEO of Alibaba, is stepping down as chairman of Ant Group, a Chinese financial technology behemoth. The billionaire’s exit from the fintech behemoth was approved by a vote of the company’s shareholders, according to Reuters. Moreover, a $37 billion IPO by Ant Group in Hong Kong in 2020 was halted by Chinese authorities.
Australian Crypto Exchange ‘Swyftx’ Abandons Crypto Earn Program
Swyftx acknowledged that this choice might be “disappointing” for users. The exchange has said it may reintroduce it if the restrictions are simplified. In light of the “constantly changing regulatory landscape” for crypto assets in Australia. Cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx has decided to end trading its crypto-interest product this week. Beginning at midnight on January 10 (local time), all remaining Earn balances will be restored to users’ trade wallets, and the cryptocurrency exchange will stop the operation of the Earn programme.
Binance Stakes 4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Worth Approx $36M
Shibburn claimed Binance used ShibaSwap to stake those 4 trillion SHIB tokens. Binance has surpassed Shiba Archives as the biggest holder of Shiba Inu. The price of Shiba Inu, the second most popular meme in the world, has been on the rise since the outset of 2023. The Shiba Inu Ecosystem’s most recent improvements have had a significant part in this pricing increase. However, the most recent update from the biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has the potential to drive the price of the SHIB token over the roof.
Voyager Digital Defends SEC’s Objection to Binance 1B Acquisition
Voyager Digital stated the objections fail to put forward any factual or legal support. Voyager claims it only agreed to the loan facility based on AlamedaFTX’s false promises. Bankruptcy cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital filed a motion in a US court in response to the opposition to the Binance.US plan...
Metaverse Game Coin GALA Skyrockets Over 70% in A Day
Gala price skyrocketed over 70% to $0.0483. The price surge is due to the strategic collaboration with The Rock. Gala price skyrocketed to the helm of crypto recovery with over 70% move to $0.0483. Moreover, the metaverse token has surprised the crypto audience with its trading volume surging by 569% to $1,538 million in 24 hours.
Solana Price Jumps 35%, Will the Surge Continue?
The development activity of Solana has increased. Developers are putting in more effort to improve the blockchain. Solana seemed to have the best first week of any top-twenty coin this year. SOL has recovered remarkably after falling more than 41% in the wake of the FTX debacle. Solana was formerly a favorite of Sam Bankman-Fried and was reportedly dubbed an “Ethereum killer.” The current SOL price is $16.17, and there has been $1,167,814,860 worth of trades in the past 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap.
Hong Kong Lures Crypto Exchanges and Firms Through Licensing
Regulators are ready to give licenses to crypto companies and exchanges. Crypto exchanges are now subject to regulations that are on par with conventional banks. On Monday, Paul Chan, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary, reaffirmed the region’s dedication to developing into a major crypto powerhouse. To investigate the possibility of retail engagement in the sector. Hong Kong has also encouraged crypto firms and startups to provide services. As regulators are ready to give licenses to crypto companies, cryptocurrency exchanges may now register under the present licensing scheme.
OpenSea Reveals Support for Gaming Chain Arbitrum Nova
OpenSea promotes the social and gaming chain Arbitrum Nova. Arbitrum Nova is now a more affordable way to acquire data and purchase and sell digital collectibles. OpenSea, the world’s first and largest web3 marketplace for NFTs and Crypto collectibles, now supports Aribitrum Nova and has ultra-low transaction costs and strong security. It powers dapps with high transaction volumes that aim to reduce expenses even more. This helps the Arbitrum ecosystem develop.
STEPN (GMT) Price Prediction 2023 — Will GMT Hit $2.5 Soon?
STEPN (GMT) price might also reach $2.5 soon. Bearish GMT price prediction for 2023 is $0.6658. In STEPN (GMT) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about GMT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. STEPN (GMT) Current Market Status. Current Price $0.307337.
Binance Faces Intense Scrutiny by U.S Authorities Post Rival FTX Fall
Reports surfaced last year linking the exchange to the Russian dark web marketplace. The multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX rocked the faith of investors. Prosecutors in the United States are investigating Binance’s ties to American hedge funds. As part of a long-running probe into the exchange’s alleged breaches of money-laundering laws. Recent reports indicate that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington has issued subpoenas requiring investment firms to disclose their interactions. With the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.
Decoding Proof of Reserve Report and How it can Build Trust
The role of “Proof of reserves” is to ascertain that a financial institution has a 1:1 ratio backing of user funds with real assets. Blockchain companies are turning to third-party firms to audit their businesses and provide attestations to their assets and liabilities. This move has significantly grown following the collapse of FTX, which drove many users to question the financial health of centralized exchanges.
Top Cryptocurrency Gainers From Last 7 Days
Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around 3.6% in the last 7 days. Ethereum (ETH) traded at $ 1,331 and has soared by 10% in the last week. FTX collapse led to the winding down of cryptocurrency trading and custody services once again in 2022 crypto history. As the crypto market recovers with the start of 2023, Today the global cryptocurrency market turned to bullish price momentum. Also, the market cap of all cryptos increased to $889 billion. Prominent cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) also witnessing a rapid jump.
Gemini Co-founder Claims Genesis Defrauded Both Exchange and Users
Three pages of accusations against the lender and its parent firm were shared. Genesis said that when collateral was liquidated it was left with a negative of at least $1.2B. Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of Gemini, has sent a letter to the Digital Currency Group (DCG) in which he accuses crypto lender Genesis of defrauding Gemini and its 340,000 customers. Three pages of accusations against the lender and its parent firm were shared on Twitter today.
