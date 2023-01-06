Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House will reopen as an oyster bar this spring.Raj guleriaHouston, TX
Related
Houston Chronicle
Will the Astros bring back Yuli Gurriel in 2023?
The Houston Astros were an active participant in the hot stove portion of the offseason, as team owner Jim Crane and the front office worked to improve the roster of the defending champions. Justin Verlander is gone and 2020 AL MVP Josè Abreu is now aboard. Michael Brantley is back,...
Despite World Series MVP, Astros Star Peña is Still a Family Man at Heart
Houston Astros superstar Jeremy Peña decided to live at his parents' house this winter despite winning the World Series MVP.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Shaq dines at Houston restaurant, pays for meals
“Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and (he) loved it! He is such a Mench - he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy,” said Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Facebook page in a post.
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
Look: Decision Made On Ted Cruz Parade Incident
Back in November, U.S. senator Ted Cruz took part in the Houston Astros World Series championship parade. During the parade, an alcoholic can was thrown at the sitting U.S. senator. The fan was arrested, though charges have now been dropped. It turns out that the fan was throwing the can...
Astros Star Surprises Children in the Dominican Republic
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez made a huge gesture in his native Dominican Republic.
KHOU
Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1