Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

New exhibit at CHI Memorial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cheyla Rowe shares about the new exhibit at CHI Memorial. These exhibits power their mission to provide a healing environment and ministry.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
WDEF

Two Shot as Man Attempts to Recover Stolen Vehicle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people have been injured after a shooting this afternoon in Chattanooga. This shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a man who was attempting to recover a stolen vehicle that was in that location. When he...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks and Jay Kennamer talk about workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm. McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. Make sure to hire local, the McMahan team has handled all types of cases throughout the community and surrounding areas. Stay connected with McMahan...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
southerntorch.com

New Year’s Accident Claims Life

BOAZ, Ala.- A DeKalb County teen was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision in Marshall County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 17-year-old victim from Crossville, was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. The 2020 Dodge Charger, that he was in, collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram. The car struck a ditch and caught fire.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Armuchee Man Charged in Connection with Wreck that Killed Mother of Six

A 39-year-old Armuchee man has been charged in the collision occurring Wednesday that killed a Rome mother of six children. Edward Junior Lawrence was in custody as of midday Friday, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change, Fincher says. Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was killed in the accident on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
ROME, GA

