Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News SourceCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News SourceChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
Related
WTVC
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
WTVC
Despite opposition, 'micro home' project approved for downtown Chattanooga site
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Planning Commission approved a micro home project downtown Monday, despite concerns from neighbors. Developer Rashad Jennings says he's looking to build 46 micro homes on more than 8 acres of land on Garner Road at Tunnel Boulevard. That site is currently undeveloped. Each...
WTVC
New exhibit at CHI Memorial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cheyla Rowe shares about the new exhibit at CHI Memorial. These exhibits power their mission to provide a healing environment and ministry.
WTVC
4 years later, conditions at Catoosa Co. cemetery still cause of frustration for families
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — It's a recurring problem we've documented for the last 4 years. Conditions at Lakewood Memorial Gardens continue to be a cause of frustration for dozens of families who say the graves of their loved ones are in need of care and respect. "I was his...
WTVC
'It was too late:' Exclusive video shows reactions of Collegedale train derailment victims
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Exclusive video we obtained through an open records request shows the reactions of those involved in a Collegedale train derailment. The Collegedale train derailment happened in December, when a truck carrying a large concrete highway barrier got stuck at a light while on the tracks, causing a train to hit it.
WTVC
'Heart of pure gold:' Daughters mourn loss of mother to fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday):. Her daughter identifies the woman who died in the fire as Angela Rollins. Her daughter, Kelsey Shipley, says she was a caring and devoted mother. Kelsey Shipley tells us in a Facebook message that a man was also burned in the fire, and...
fox5atlanta.com
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
WTVCFOX
Two hospitalized after shooting involving a stolen vehicle in Chattanooga, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. Officials say it happened in the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. At 2:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. Officials say a man called the police saying he'd been shot and...
WTVC
Youth Photography contest from the Photographic Society of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pat Gordy talks about how the Youth Photography Showcase aims to highlight outstanding photographs from high school students age students from public, private, home schools, and youth groups. The contest for the showcase opens on January 15th and closes on February 1st.
WDEF
Two Shot as Man Attempts to Recover Stolen Vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people have been injured after a shooting this afternoon in Chattanooga. This shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a man who was attempting to recover a stolen vehicle that was in that location. When he...
WTVC
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
WTVC
Former Hamilton County deputy who allegedly gave minors alcohol hired in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Hamilton County deputy who allegedly gave minors alcohol in 2013 was recently hired by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. BCSO says Justin Tabor is a recent hire who is in a 3-month on the job training program with a Field Training Officer from their patrol division.
WTVC
Driver causes crash after refusing to stop for state trooper in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A 44-year-old man who refused to stop for a state trooper caused a crash on I-24 in Marion County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. They say that man, Gary Grimes, drove a 2003 Dodge Neon. THP says troopers tried stopping him but he refused. The...
WTVC
Hixson standoff with man violating protection order ends peacefully, sheriff's office says
HIXSON, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a standoff at a Hixson home early Sunday morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). In addition to the charges from Sunday's incident, 55-year-old Charles Edward Brown also faces previous charges that include rape, aggravated child abuse and continual sexual abuse of a child.
WTVC
Rossville couple keeps 82-year-old connected to the world with new TV, groceries & more
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — One Rossville couple is doing all they can to keep people connected. On top of frequently helping the homeless, they also recently took money out of their own pocket to help an elderly woman whose TV stopped working. Bliss Zechman surprised them with $500 from the...
chattanoogacw.com
Dog rescued near Chickamauga Dam 'may not make it through the weekend,' says McKamey
A dog abandoned near the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153 "may not make it through the weekend," according to the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga. The center says a person saw a dog being abandoned at about 6 p.m., and called McKamey immediately. When officers arrived, they found the good...
WTVC
Workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks and Jay Kennamer talk about workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm. McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. Make sure to hire local, the McMahan team has handled all types of cases throughout the community and surrounding areas. Stay connected with McMahan...
southerntorch.com
New Year’s Accident Claims Life
BOAZ, Ala.- A DeKalb County teen was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision in Marshall County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 17-year-old victim from Crossville, was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. The 2020 Dodge Charger, that he was in, collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram. The car struck a ditch and caught fire.
weisradio.com
Armuchee Man Charged in Connection with Wreck that Killed Mother of Six
A 39-year-old Armuchee man has been charged in the collision occurring Wednesday that killed a Rome mother of six children. Edward Junior Lawrence was in custody as of midday Friday, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change, Fincher says. Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was killed in the accident on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
ALEA: 40-year-old man dies after being hit by truck in Jackson County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Comments / 0