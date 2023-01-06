ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox sign former Dodgers All-Star Turner to 1-year deal

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoaD7_0k62ync400

The Red Sox signed infielder Justin Turner to a one-year contract on Friday, adding a player they hope can help make up for the loss of All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts in free agency.

Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

The addition of the 38-year-old Turner comes on the heels of Boston agreeing to an 11-year contract worth $331 million with Rafael Devers to stay with the Red Sox, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Turner entered free agency after the Los Angeles Dodgers declined their $16 million option on him. Turner was named MVP of the 2017 National League Championship Series, earned All-Star honors in 2017 and 2021 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games after slumping early in the season. From the All-Star break on, he batted .340 before going 2 for 13 in the NL Division Series, where the Dodgers were eliminated.

During his nine seasons in Los Angeles, he has been a fan favorite and active in the community. In November, he received the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors MLB players for their philanthropic efforts.

Bogaerts finalized a $280 million, 11-year contract with San Diego last month.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023

Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees captain gets new role

Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
The Spun

MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'

A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Angels signing former World Series hero

The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees lose speedster utility outfielder to Mets in free agency

The New York Yankees made a much more conscientious effort to be better on the basepaths last year, and the guy who did that better than anyone is headed across town to Queens. Tim Locastro is headed to the Mets on a minor-league deal, and I wouldn’t be surprised if...
QUEENS, NY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
123K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy