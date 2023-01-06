ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

knpr

Police: Hiker injured on mountain near Las Vegas dies

UPDATE: Lee Canyon, a ski resort area near Mount Charleston, will suspend operations on Tuesday, Jan. 10 following Monday's snowfall. "This allows the resort’s team to conduct necessary snow safety and avalanche mitigation work. The closure will include the parking and base area along with all trails. Skiers/boarders who pre-purchased for today will automatically be refunded," wrote Stephanie Forte, a spokesperson for the resort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police search for missing endangered man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help in locating a 46-year-old missing endangered man. Matthew Kemper was last seen on Jan. 5 around 10:53 a.m. near the 11000 block of W. Charleston Blvd. He was driving a grey 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Utah plates G325FZ. He was described […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

Teen girl dies after collapsing while playing flag football

LAS VEGAS — A report from the medical examiner’s office said that a 16-year-old girl who collapsed while playing flag football died from a rare congenital abnormality. The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Ashari Hughes, 16, died from a congenital heart condition called anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
truecrimedaily

Former model sentenced for fatally beating 71-year-old doctor, leaving body in abandoned car

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A woman was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison in connection with the 2019 death of a psychiatrist whose body was found in an abandoned car. KLAS-TV reports a judge in Clark County handed Kelsey Turner the sentence Tuesday, Jan. 10, after she previously entered an Alford plea for second-degree murder for the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem

A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car

UPDATE: A 27-year-old male was taken into custody in Henderson. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Ashleigh Louise Sigearo, was found inside the home around 5:35 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 17th St., near Fremont and Bruce streets, police said. Detectives found Sigearo […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

