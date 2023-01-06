Read full article on original website
knpr
Police: Hiker injured on mountain near Las Vegas dies
UPDATE: Lee Canyon, a ski resort area near Mount Charleston, will suspend operations on Tuesday, Jan. 10 following Monday's snowfall. "This allows the resort’s team to conduct necessary snow safety and avalanche mitigation work. The closure will include the parking and base area along with all trails. Skiers/boarders who pre-purchased for today will automatically be refunded," wrote Stephanie Forte, a spokesperson for the resort.
Las Vegas police search for missing endangered man
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help in locating a 46-year-old missing endangered man. Matthew Kemper was last seen on Jan. 5 around 10:53 a.m. near the 11000 block of W. Charleston Blvd. He was driving a grey 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Utah plates G325FZ. He was described […]
Friends mourn loss of hiker who died in avalanche on Mount Charleston
Punan Zhou was one of five back-country skiers who visited Mummy Mountain at Mt. Charleston Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Neighbors come to rescue of man stabbed outside south Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A community came to the rescue of one of their own after a neighbor was stabbed at random. The incident happened in the San Niccolo community in Southern Highlands. Police confirmed the incident happened on Dec. 29 at the 3400 block of Alcudia Bay Avenue.
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ fights rare genetic disorder
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) “Baby Incredible Hulk” will need breathing tube for the rest of his life. A Las Vegas Valley family is showing FOX5 how they care for their baby who has a rare genetic disorder. “Niko has a deletion of his 5q31.3 chromosome. The doctors only...
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday.
Teen girl dies after collapsing while playing flag football
LAS VEGAS — A report from the medical examiner’s office said that a 16-year-old girl who collapsed while playing flag football died from a rare congenital abnormality. The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Ashari Hughes, 16, died from a congenital heart condition called anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
A local restaurant owner said he was struggling to make ends meet. Then a TikToker reviewed his food, and the impact was 'life-changing.'
Frank Steele, the owner of Frankenson's Pizzeria in Las Vegas, said he was struggling to stay afloat until TikToker Keith Lee reviewed his food.
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
Former model sentenced for fatally beating 71-year-old doctor, leaving body in abandoned car
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A woman was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison in connection with the 2019 death of a psychiatrist whose body was found in an abandoned car. KLAS-TV reports a judge in Clark County handed Kelsey Turner the sentence Tuesday, Jan. 10, after she previously entered an Alford plea for second-degree murder for the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard.
news3lv.com
Weather catches attention of Las Vegas first responders, conference held to discuss safety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A multi-agency news conference was held on Tuesday at the U.S. Forest Service fire station along Kyle Canyon Road to talk about Monday's avalanche that claimed the life of a backcountry skier. The conference was also held to remind everyone that safety should be a...
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
963kklz.com
Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem
A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
news3lv.com
Hundreds of flights delayed at Harry Reid Airport as stormy weather hits the valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hundreds of flights are delayed or canceled at Harry Reid International Airport as rain continues to plummet into the valley on Tuesday. According to FlightAware, 323 flights have been reportedly delayed out of the airport as of Tuesday afternoon, with 29 others being canceled. The...
Coroner reveals Las Vegas student's cause of death
Medical examiners in Clark County revealed what caused the death of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes, who experienced a medical emergency during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School last week.
New details on man who died in avalanche on Mount Charleston
New details were revealed about the death of a 32-year-old man on Mount Charleston Monday during a news conference held Tuesday by local law enforcement agencies.
Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car
UPDATE: A 27-year-old male was taken into custody in Henderson. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las […]
Snow, rain brings action-packed weather day to Las Vegas valley
The Las Vegas valley saw an eventful day Tuesday as weather created concern for areas throughout the valley such as Mt. Charleston, LAS and the Spring Mountains.
Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Ashleigh Louise Sigearo, was found inside the home around 5:35 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 17th St., near Fremont and Bruce streets, police said. Detectives found Sigearo […]
