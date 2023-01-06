ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Carson, CO

KKTV

Firefighters respond to structure fire near Ellicott Sunday afternoon

Firefighters respond to structure fire near Ellicott Sunday afternoon

Over half a dozen agencies responded to a structure fire in Ellicott Sunday that is still under investigation.
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado man accused of killing father

WATCH: Colorado man accused of killing father

After hours of discussion, the motion to move forward passed 5-4. It will appear in front of council in two weeks.
KKTV

Gov. Polis urging Coloradans to test their homes for radon

Gov. Polis urging Coloradans to test their homes for radon

Another chance to win big: Mega Millions Jackpot tops $1 billion. Over half a dozen agencies responded to a structure fire in Ellicott Sunday that is still under investigation.
KKTV

Enrollment for universal preschool opens in coming days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In just over a week, you can begin enrolling your children in Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program. The program covers 15 hours of preschool each week for every child in the year before they’re eligible for kindergarten. More than 29,000 seats are available throughout the state and just about 2,000 are available in El Paso County.
KKTV

Prosecutors want more charges against alleged Club Q shooter

Prosecutors want more charges against alleged Club Q shooter
KKTV

Another chance to win big: Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion dollars. If there’s a winner, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. The next draw, scheduled for Tuesday, is set for $1.1 billion, or $568.7 million cash. This is the 25th draw -- the jackpot has been rolling over since last October.
