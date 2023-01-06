COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In just over a week, you can begin enrolling your children in Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program. The program covers 15 hours of preschool each week for every child in the year before they’re eligible for kindergarten. More than 29,000 seats are available throughout the state and just about 2,000 are available in El Paso County.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO