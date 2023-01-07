ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphos, OH

Delphos pupil in custody after bringing BB gun to school

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dO1N2_0k62yYK300

DELPHOS — A Delphos pupil is in police custody after brandishing a BB gun in the classroom and later fleeing the Franklin Elementary building.

The Delphos Police Department was notified and took the youth and the BB gun into custody.

”We have Delphos City School and Westwood counselors on site meeting with any student or staff member in need of emotional support,” superintendent Douglas Westrick wrote in a letter to parents. “Parents of students in the classroom have been notified or are in the process of being contacted.”

The district buildings all went into lockdown during the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.

”The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority,” Westrick wrote. “Our buildings are safe for students and staff to carry out their day. I would like to thank our administration, staff, and students for their ability to quickly go into lockdown mode. That’s a testament to our training program.”

Delphos police alerted Delphos St. John’s at 8:50 a.m. Friday that it was instituting its lockdown policy based on the incident. That lockdown was cleared at approximately 9 a.m., according to Adam Lee, the junior high and high school principal at Delphos St. John’s.

“We appreciate the thorough and efficient work of our City of Delphos Police Department in regard to keeping our students and staff as safe as possible,” Lee wrote in an announcement sent out to families. “We want to assure all parents and families that we immediately followed their initiation and release of this lockdown and were prepared and ready to execute our plan and take any additional necessary steps.”

Officers arrived at Franklin Elementary School before 9 a.m. Friday morning, and it was already in lockdown. Officers were met by the principal who stated that the juvenile student had left the building and did not know which way he went. Officers were given the name of the student and a clothing description.

At this time, as a precaution, all Delphos City and Delphos St. John’s schools were put on lockdown by the Delphos Police Department, due to the fact that officers did not know where the juvenile was or which direction he was headed.

Officers began a search of the area. At 8:53 a.m., the juvenile was located walking westbound in the 100 block of West 5th St., where he was taken into custody and transported to the Delphos Police Department.

The juvenile told officers that the gun was a BB gun and that he had thrown it behind a business while walking, and it was later located.

Once the juvenile was in custody and the BB gun recovered, all city schools were taken off of the lockdown.

The juvenile was transported to the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center pending review of charges by the Allen County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

The juvenile’s name is not being released until he is formally charged.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton wrestling coach has resigned from his position after an incident at a tournament Saturday, the Swanton Local School District Superintendent said in a statement Monday,. Superintendent Christopher Lake said witnesses at the tournament saw Aaron Brown “put his hands on a wrestler in an...
SWANTON, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop

LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
LIMA, OH
WTOL-TV

Toledo to Dundee police chase ends with fatal crash, fire

DUNDEE, Mich. — A 46-year-old Leipsic woman is dead and a 31-year-old Napoleon man is in the hospital after police say the man led them on a chase through Lucas and Monroe Counties on Friday evening. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office the pursuit started sometime before 9:30...
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
VAN WERT, OH
The Lima News

Motion denied for Lima man accused of kidnapping, assault

LIMA — A motion to interview the alleged victim of felonious assault and kidnapping about a prior similar incident was denied on Thursday. John Holland, 35, is accused of two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault against Regina Hibbard on Aug. 7, 2021. Kenneth Rexford, Holland’s attorney, said on Thursday that Hibbard accused his client of choking and assaulting her that day, but also in 2017 in Portsmouth, Ohio.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Driver arrested on OWI charges after hit-and-run at Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man who crashed into a front porch and drove away from the scene early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported crash at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County

(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Standoff situation in Wapakoneta ends peacefully after mother intervenes

Press Release from the Wapakoneta Police Department: On Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at 0950 hours our office was notified of a threat that was made in regards to a loss of life situation, including a "suicide by cop" scenario. Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter and attempts to contact the male subject were unsuccessful. We contacted the Auglaize County Special Response Team who responded to the scene to assist. The subject's mother also arrived on the scene and was able to make contact with the male, who did peacefully come out of the residence and agreed to get evaluated at a local hospital.
WAPAKONETA, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio police investigate what led up to fatal semi crash on US 24

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Bryan, Ohio died Saturday morning after the semitrailer he was driving crashed in a ditch off US 24. The Ohio State Highway Patrol determined just before 11 a.m., the semi went off the side of the highway into a ditch and hit a speed limit sign. It’s unclear what led up to the crash.
BRYAN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital

Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says

LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again

A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Dec. 16-21

Jeffrey L. Woods, 39, Orient Correctional, was sentenced to eight months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrently to a case imposed in Williams County. Any illegal drugs seized will be forfeited to the arresting agency. Dec. 20. Jacob A. Smith, 22,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Suspect sought in Lima shooting death

LIMA — Police have identified a suspect in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Lima resident Kobe Bryant. The Lima Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Takal L. Austin, 18, of Lima, who has an active felony warrant for homicide in reference to the shooting.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
271
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy