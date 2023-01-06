COLD CASE – DAVID “SLEDGE” LEGGE – 1982 HOMICIDE – INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP – BEAVER COUNTY – DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING? CASH REWARD!

Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who killed family in 2016 crash in North Versailles is resentenced to life in prison
The Homewood man who killed a family of three in a fiery crash on Thanksgiving in 2016 was initially ordered to serve 70 to 140 years in prison. On Tuesday, following a decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Demetrius Coleman, 28, was resentenced to life in prison. Coleman, who had...
beavercountyradio.com
Charges Filed in Raccoon Twp. After Tool Stolen in Ongoing Neighbor Dispute
(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to Frankfort Road in Raccoon Twp. for reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Troopers are reporting that as they investigated it was learned that 33-year-old James-lea Glenn of Aliquippa removed a Ryobi power tool from the property of 54-year-old Eric Moore and that 52-year-old Mark Johnston of Aliquippa was in possession of the tool.
2 pets killed after garage fire spreads to house in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two family pets died in a house fire in Washington County on Tuesday evening. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the call for a residential fire on Valley Road in Canonsburg came in at 5:16 p.m. Officials told Channel 11 the owners of the home...
beavercountyradio.com
3 people arrested after brawl with Aliquippa Police in West Aliquippa
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 10, 2023 7:28 A.M. Updated 4:30 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) According to the criminal complaint filed by police, Justin Lee Carr, 28, reported his vehicle had been stolen last Monday in Aliquippa. Later that afternoon he phoned police using obscenities to inform them that he found his car behind the police station. He hung up, according to the criminal complaint, the officer called him back, and he used loud obscenities again. Police went to his address 419 Allegheny Avenue , and ran the vehicle’s registration, and it was reported stolen. Two other individuals, Monica McCutchen and Theaughn Lewis arrived on scene, confronting officers, loudly yelling, screaming and threatening them and refusing to comply with police commands. Lewis threw a punch at Officer Paul Woods as police were attempting to restrain him ,according to Officer Bruce Tooch’s statement. McCutchen shoved Officer Woods, jumped on his back and continued throwing more punches. Officer Tooch grabbed McCutchen and released her hold on Officer Woods. Lewis continued pushing and punching Officer Woods and Sgt. Nicholas D’arrigo. The 2 were able to maneuver around him, placing him on the ground eventually restraining him. Sgt. D’arrigo restrained McCutchen and placed her under arrest. Officer Woods was treated at the scene by firefighters for multiple lacerations..
beavercountyradio.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Freedom Wednesday Morning
A photo of the scene in Freedom Wednesday Morning. Photo taken by Keith Walsh. Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 11, 2023 6:30 A.M. (Freedom, PA) Third Avenue to Route 65 North in Freedom is closed following a pedestrian being struck Wednesday Morning. Emergency crews are still on scene at the fatal accident. We are working on getting more details in this ongoing story.
beavercountyradio.com
Clinton Man Charged with False Report To Law Enforcement
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed charges of false reports or statements after a Clinton, Pa man attempted to have his ex-girlfriend arrested for a PFA violation. Troopers reported that they were called to an address on Green Garden Road...
Two men involved in Carrick homicide identified
Two men arrested during an incident at the BP gas station at the base of Duquesne Heights on Route 51 on Monday, related to a homicide in Carrick on Sunday have been identified.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Was Westmoreland County DA Nicole Ziccarelli's car crash a minor incident?
It does not matter if a public official’s incident is a fender bender or a four-car collision. What can make it a big deal is how it is handled. Just like with information requests and properly conducted meetings, the difference between doing it right and doing it wrong is doing it openly.
19-year-old killed in Butler County crash
CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
Man accused of stabbing wife to death arrested by U.S. Marshals near Morgantown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man wanted in the stabbing death of his estranged wife in a Pittsburgh home was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday morning, Pittsburgh police said.U.S. Marshals stopped 50-year-old William Fitzgerald as he was driving north on I-79, outside of Morgantown, West Virginia, police said. Fitzgerald is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 47-year-old Tarae Washington. She was found handcuffed and stabbed to death inside of her home on Arlington Avenue last Thursday evening. A neighbor who lives across the street from Washington's home told KDKA-TV that she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her," and the victim's father said, "He killed my daughter." Washington died at the scene.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man sentenced to life for killing woman found strangled in McKeesport
A man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of a woman found near a trail in McKeesport was sentenced on Monday to serve the rest of his life in prison with no chance for parole. Daron Parks, 29, of Washington, was given an addition six to...
explore venango
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
wtae.com
28-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
IRWIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 28-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County. The crash happened a little after 10:15 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 8 in Irwin Township. Investigators said Cody Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, was traveling in the southbound lane when, for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: The too-long list of 2022 homicides
There was no waiting for Allegheny County’s first homicide of 2022. It came promptly Jan. 1 when Amariey Lei was found shot to death in the 1300 block of Wood Street in Wilkinsburg. She was just 19 and coached hip-hop and baton for the Lady Diamonds dance team, of which she had once been a member.
Police arrest man suspected of being driver in North Side hit-and-run
A North Side man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hit-and-run incident early Monday. Pittsburgh police responded around 3:20 a.m. to the Sunoco gas station at 310 Cedar Ave. in the North Side for reports of a woman injured in the parking lot. While en route, a second 911 call came in, stating that a vehicle exiting the gas station’s parking lot ran over the woman and did not stop, police said.
Police chase in connection with homicide ends with crash at gas station
A police chase on Route 51 ended with a vehicle running into a BP gas station located near Woodruff Street. The chase was reportedly in connection with a homicide in Carrick yesterday morning, where a man was found shot with gunshot wounds to
Pittsburgh City Council approves $90,000 settlement to man claiming police used excessive force
PITTSBURGH — With a vote of 8-0, Pittsburgh City Council approved the settlement of $90,000 dollars to a man who claimed police used excessive force when arresting him in 2020. “It’s an excellent resolution of the case,” says Attorney Timothy O’Brien who represents John Connors from McKees Rocks. “So...
Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar
Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar.
Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
