Beaver County, PA

COLD CASE – DAVID “SLEDGE” LEGGE – 1982 HOMICIDE – INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP – BEAVER COUNTY – DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING? CASH REWARD!

 4 days ago
beavercountyradio.com

Charges Filed in Raccoon Twp. After Tool Stolen in Ongoing Neighbor Dispute

(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to Frankfort Road in Raccoon Twp. for reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Troopers are reporting that as they investigated it was learned that 33-year-old James-lea Glenn of Aliquippa removed a Ryobi power tool from the property of 54-year-old Eric Moore and that 52-year-old Mark Johnston of Aliquippa was in possession of the tool.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

3 people arrested after brawl with Aliquippa Police in West Aliquippa

Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 10, 2023 7:28 A.M. Updated 4:30 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) According to the criminal complaint filed by police, Justin Lee Carr, 28, reported his vehicle had been stolen last Monday in Aliquippa. Later that afternoon he phoned police using obscenities to inform them that he found his car behind the police station. He hung up, according to the criminal complaint, the officer called him back, and he used loud obscenities again. Police went to his address 419 Allegheny Avenue , and ran the vehicle’s registration, and it was reported stolen. Two other individuals, Monica McCutchen and Theaughn Lewis arrived on scene, confronting officers, loudly yelling, screaming and threatening them and refusing to comply with police commands. Lewis threw a punch at Officer Paul Woods as police were attempting to restrain him ,according to Officer Bruce Tooch’s statement. McCutchen shoved Officer Woods, jumped on his back and continued throwing more punches. Officer Tooch grabbed McCutchen and released her hold on Officer Woods. Lewis continued pushing and punching Officer Woods and Sgt. Nicholas D’arrigo. The 2 were able to maneuver around him, placing him on the ground eventually restraining him. Sgt. D’arrigo restrained McCutchen and placed her under arrest. Officer Woods was treated at the scene by firefighters for multiple lacerations..
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Freedom Wednesday Morning

A photo of the scene in Freedom Wednesday Morning. Photo taken by Keith Walsh. Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 11, 2023 6:30 A.M. (Freedom, PA) Third Avenue to Route 65 North in Freedom is closed following a pedestrian being struck Wednesday Morning. Emergency crews are still on scene at the fatal accident. We are working on getting more details in this ongoing story.
FREEDOM, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Clinton Man Charged with False Report To Law Enforcement

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed charges of false reports or statements after a Clinton, Pa man attempted to have his ex-girlfriend arrested for a PFA violation. Troopers reported that they were called to an address on Green Garden Road...
CLINTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

19-year-old killed in Butler County crash

CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stabbing wife to death arrested by U.S. Marshals near Morgantown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man wanted in the stabbing death of his estranged wife in a Pittsburgh home was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday morning, Pittsburgh police said.U.S. Marshals stopped 50-year-old William Fitzgerald as he was driving north on I-79, outside of Morgantown, West Virginia, police said.  Fitzgerald is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 47-year-old Tarae Washington. She was found handcuffed and stabbed to death inside of her home on Arlington Avenue last Thursday evening. A neighbor who lives across the street from Washington's home told KDKA-TV that she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her," and the victim's father said, "He killed my daughter." Washington died at the scene. 
MORGANTOWN, WV
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

28-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

IRWIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 28-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County. The crash happened a little after 10:15 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 8 in Irwin Township. Investigators said Cody Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, was traveling in the southbound lane when, for...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: The too-long list of 2022 homicides

There was no waiting for Allegheny County’s first homicide of 2022. It came promptly Jan. 1 when Amariey Lei was found shot to death in the 1300 block of Wood Street in Wilkinsburg. She was just 19 and coached hip-hop and baton for the Lady Diamonds dance team, of which she had once been a member.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police arrest man suspected of being driver in North Side hit-and-run

A North Side man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hit-and-run incident early Monday. Pittsburgh police responded around 3:20 a.m. to the Sunoco gas station at 310 Cedar Ave. in the North Side for reports of a woman injured in the parking lot. While en route, a second 911 call came in, stating that a vehicle exiting the gas station’s parking lot ran over the woman and did not stop, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
PENN HILLS, PA

